10+ Blacktip reef sharks flock to Maya Bay for breeding season – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Environment
10+ Blacktip reef sharks flock to Maya Bay for breeding season – VIDEO
PHOTO: The Nation
Worapoj Lomlim, chief of Noppara Tara-Koh Phi Phi National Park in Krabi, says that more than 10 Blacktip reef sharks had been spotted hunting near Koh Phi Phi Ley’s famous Maya Bay, some of them more than 2 metres in length. The sightings were made yesterday at the closed beach.
He noted that the presence of the marine creatures has been brought about by the closure of Maya Bay to allow the ecosystem to recover. The highly popular Bay was attracting up to 6,000 tourists a day at its peak with boats parking close to the beach and throwing their anchors overboard. The beach, the surrounding corals and the local marine life were suffering from the popularity of tourism in the Bay.
Maya Bay was closed to tourist on June 1, 2018. The Bay first became famous as part of the setting for the 2000 film ‘The Beach’ starring Leonardo Di Caprio. Read more about the closure HERE.
Worapoj Lomlim says that as the mating season for this species of shark is usually between the months of November to March, the Blacktip reef sharks are being monitored by researchers from Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and Kasetsart University.
Ne noted that the birth of a shark in Maya Bay will increase the importance of preserving the island and limiting any tourism in the future.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
More than 30 dolphins spotted off Phang Nga coast – VIDEO
More than 30 dolphins were spotted around Phang Nga yesterday.
Yesterday morning (November 17), Dive Master Nattapong Ninsawit from Sea Bees Diving Khao Lak revealed that he and his customers spotted a number of dolphins on the way back from their diving trip to Similan Islands.
The group were travelling back, and while the boat was passing Similan Islands and Surin Islands, off Phang Nga coast, in an area known as Rua Jom Boonsoong diving spot, there were more than 30 dolphins jumping above the water surface and swimming around the boat for about 10 minutes before heading off.
The dive master said that the tourists on the boat were excited and impressed with the beauty and “pure nature” of Phang Nga which allows rare animals to live peacefully, and “this will make them come back to visit the province again which will generate revenue to the community”.
Rua Jom Boonsoong was a ‘platform’ that was used during the mining era that was sunk after the mining has stopped in the region. It has become a big coral reef at 18-20 metres under the surface and has become a nursing area for several marine species as well as a popular place for dolphins, whales and whale sharks to come for hunting and food.
SOURCE: thairath.com
Environment
More rare and endangered species found in southern Thailand
PHOTO: brucekekule.com
More protected and rare animals have been found in the Khlong Saeng Wildlife Research Station in Surat Thani, southern Thailand, an area already famous for its virgin forests and rich natural diversity.
The Chief of the station, Kriangsak Sribuarod, says a wildlife survey during September and October this year found new animals, never before seen around the sanctuary.
The sanctuary is well known for its tigers, elephants, tapirs and many monkey species. Birds like hornbills, banded pittas, and great argus are also residents. Uncommon reptiles, including the king cobra, reticulated python and flying lizards can be found too.
In the survey, cameras were installed to photograph endangered and protected animals in a 120,000 hectare area north of the Ratchaprapha Dam. The photos showed rare animals like clouded leopards and Asian golden cats. Other protected animals including tapirs, chamois, marbled cats, barking deer, wild elephants and gaur (Indian buffalo) were also seen.
What’s more, traces were found of other rare animals such as rare black tigers and leopards. Attempts will be made to take more photos of them, according to Kriangsak.
“It’s believed there are about 200 wild elephants and 400 gaur in the sanctuary. The number of clouded leopards and Asian golden cats is believed to have increased.”
In 2020 the station will expand the survey to Khlong Saeng and Khao Sok forests, which cover about 3.84 million hectares, to collect data for the development promotion of the wildlife population,”
Mr Kriangsak credited the growth trend to effective patrols for protection from poachers.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Environment
Now paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos are banned, what do farmers use?
PHOTO: sugar-asia.com
In just two weeks the ban on paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos kicks in – a total ban on the three controversial agri-chemicals.
Now officials are ramping up efforts to find effective alternatives for the popular agricultural herbicides and pesticides, especially the two herbicides (maybe this would have been a good idea before they imposed the ban?).
Thai PBS World reports that the working committee, tasked with finding an alternative is making it clear that the alternatives must not be ‘chemicals’. The panel is being headed by Agriculture Permanent Secretary Anant Suwanrat.
Currently, there are 73 approved bio-products which have been proved to be effective in controlling insects and plant diseases, but the panel admits they are not effective against weeds.
Mr. Anant says that the working committee has been considering contingency measures to help farmers cope with anticipated rising production costs resulting from the ban on the use of paraquat and glyphosate.
“Initially, heavy machinery will be employed to get rid of weeds, but this approach has limitations because there are not many such machines available and they are more costly than herbicides.”
“Bio-herbicides should be the solution. The Land Development Department has made progress in its research on the use of microbes for killing weeds.”
An advisor to the working committee recently made a field trip to a sugarcane plantation belonging to Surin Khanthong, a farmer Suphan Buri, north west of Bangkok, who has been using microbes to kill weeds for the past seven years.
The farmer told Alongkorn that the microbes kill the weeds but have no impact on the environment. He also said that he found there are more earth worms and insects, which feed on insect pests and, more importantly, the costs are similar to using the, now banned herbicide, paraquat.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
Phuket hotels slashing the price of rooms
‘Matmo’ will bring floods to upper and central Thailand
Phuket police arrest meth dealer, discover drugs valued at 15 million baht
Another Thai hotel management dispute flares up – The Peninsula Bangkok Hotel
Hong Kong property investors turn to SE Asia
The dangers of 5G – coming to a mobile phone near you
Visa fee waiver extended
‘The Cave’ premieres in Bangkok, first feature film about the Tham Luang rescue
“Only China can make decisions on Hong Kong constitution” – Beijing
10+ Blacktip reef sharks flock to Maya Bay for breeding season – VIDEO
Two-timing husband returns with winning lottery ticket. Everyone’s happy…hmmmm
Worker detains a man who was filming him in petrol station toilets
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
Bangkok 12th worst city for air quality in the world today
“He comes in peace”, Thai bishop says pope’s visit will build bridges
Eat, Shop, Spend campaign – Phase 3 full, unless you’re over 60
DSI is demanding Court revoke Chaiwat’s bail
Thailand’s high speed rail future “not the right fit”
Loose steel pipe spears car through the back window
Thai government might buy private pot – Health Minister
Wedding bus burns, passengers unharmed in Chai Nat
Truck causes buses to collide at BKK construction site, 11 injured
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
Trending
- Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
- Bangkok3 days ago
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
- Bangkok4 days ago
Prostitution, the CIA, David Bowie and Patpong – Undercover in Bangkok infamous red light district
- Bangkok4 days ago
Phuket scores #2 in Asia’s most popular destination list – Trip Advisor survey
- Bangkok3 days ago
Behold, the Papal Pick-up – Thai popemobile revealed
- Crime3 days ago
Police confirm death of American ex-fugitive Bart Helmus
- Bangkok3 days ago
Two Thai restaurants grab their second Michelin star – new guide 2019
- Crime3 days ago
Bank of Thailand scammers arrested