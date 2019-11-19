Two-timing husband returns with winning lottery ticket. Everyone’s happy…hmmmm | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Daily News

Couple win lottery. Man flees with the winning ticket. Wife files report with police.

Now the couple are back together again and smiling for the media.

The original story HERE.

After Saturday’s lottery draw 34 year old Wijak and his 23 year old wife Pornthida ended up with a 6 million baht prize. But an argument ensued and Wijak fled with the winning ticket.

Pornthida filed a report with police explaining that they’d had an argument over ‘who’ would receive ‘what’ out of the 6 million baht first prize. Wijak told his wife he wanted 4 million and she would get only 2 million.

Into the story steps a “well know Thai lawyer”, Kittiwitayanan. He claimed that the two-timing husband would have faced up to three years in jail for stealing the winning ticket under Article 352.

Wijak eventually turned up, along with the winning ticket. He hadn’t collected the winnings. He explained that ” he got cross”. Now the couple are back together again and all smiles.

The couple are set to visit the state lottery office to collect their winnings today.

SOURCE: Daily News