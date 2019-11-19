Connect with us

Thailand

Two-timing husband returns with winning lottery ticket. Everyone’s happy…hmmmm

The Thaiger

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Two-timing husband returns with winning lottery ticket. Everyone’s happy…hmmmm | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Daily News

Couple win lottery. Man flees with the winning ticket. Wife files report with police.

Now the couple are back together again and smiling for the media.

The original story HERE.

After Saturday’s lottery draw 34 year old Wijak and his 23 year old wife Pornthida ended up with a 6 million baht prize. But an argument ensued and Wijak fled with the winning ticket.

Pornthida filed a report with police explaining that they’d had an argument over ‘who’ would receive ‘what’ out of the 6 million baht first prize. Wijak told his wife he wanted 4 million and she would get only 2 million.

Into the story steps a “well know Thai lawyer”, Kittiwitayanan. He claimed that the two-timing husband would have faced up to three years in jail for stealing the winning ticket under Article 352.

Wijak eventually turned up, along with the winning ticket. He hadn’t collected the winnings. He explained that ” he got cross”. Now the couple are back together again and all smiles.

The couple are set to visit the state lottery office to collect their winnings today.

SOURCE: Daily News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air Pollution

Bangkok 12th worst city for air quality in the world today

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

Bangkok 12th worst city for air quality in the world today | The Thaiger

It’s a list you don’t want to be on the top of.

The Air Visual website is reporting that Bangkok’s air pollution level stands at 136, with PM 2.5 level at 57.8 micrograms per cubic metre, making the Thai capital the 12th on the list of cities today with the worst air pollution in the world. Chinese and Turkish cities constantly rank in the top five cities in the world for poor air quality.

(Since this story was written, the air quality in Bangkok has improved to around 60-80 as of 1pm Tuesday, Some industrial areas to the west and east of the city are still between 102-159.)

The figures are according to the US AQI standard.

Air Quality Index is a standard that indicates the quality of air and the level of pollution…

• Level 0-50 means good air quality, 51-100 means moderate quality

• 101-105 will start affecting sensitive groups

• 151-200 is slightly harmful to health

• 201-300 is highly harmful

• 301-500 means extremely dangerous level

Meanwhile, the Pollution Control Department reports that air quality in Bangkok and its perimeter is currently hovering between ‘moderate’ quality to ‘starting to affect health’. The Thai safety limit for 2.5 micron particles per cubic metre is 50 micrograms while the safety limit for AQI is 100.

The PCD also reports fine PM2.5 particulate dust higher than s’normal’ at 27-53 µg/m3 on Din Daeng Road in Din Daeng district and in Krathumbaen district in Samut Sakhon.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bangkok 12th worst city for air quality in the world today | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Events

“He comes in peace”, Thai bishop says pope’s visit will build bridges

May Taylor

Published

9 hours ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

“He comes in peace”, Thai bishop says pope’s visit will build bridges | The Thaiger

Pope Francis will begin a three-day trip to Thailand tomorrow, with the deputy secretary-general of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Thailand declaring the visit a pilgrimage of peace.

Thai PBS World reports that Monseigneur Wissanu Thanya-anan says the visit is not just for Thai Catholics but for people of all religions.

“Pope Francis is a bridge-builder, a prophet who is a bearer of an auspicious message to all.”

The Pope’s visit to Thailand and Japan begins with his arrival in Bangkok tomorrow. On Thursday morning he will speak at Government House, where he will meet with the PM and other government officials, as well as representatives from civic organisations and diplomats.

Later on Thursday His Holiness will visit Wat Rachabophit, where he will meet with the Buddhist Supreme Patriarch, before heading to St Louis Hospital to visit patients and medical staff. That night he will have an audience with His Majesty the King at the Royal Palace and attend a mass at the National Stadium.

On Friday, he is due to meet clergymen and other religious figures at St Peter’s parish, before heading to the Shrine of Blessed Nicholas Bunkerd Kitbamrung to meet with the bishops of Thailand and members of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences.

Later on Friday, the Pope will have a private meeting with Society of Jesus members, as well as meeting Christian leaders and leaders of other faiths at Chulalongkorn University. That evening, he will attend a mass for young people at Assumption Cathedral.

The Pontiff’s visit is the second time a pope has visited Thailand, following the 1984 visit of Pope John Paul II.

Monseigneur Wissanu says the Pope’s visit will emphasise peace and harmonious co-existence at a time when many parts of the world are dealing with conflict and disorder. He adds that Pope Francis applauds Thailand’s open society and tolerance for religious diversity.

“This an era that people of all faiths must walk together to face the challenges.”

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Economy

Eat, Shop, Spend campaign – Phase 3 full, unless you’re over 60

May Taylor

Published

10 hours ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

Eat, Shop, Spend campaign – Phase 3 full, unless you’re over 60 | The Thaiger

A Thai government spokesperson says Phase 3 of the hugely popular economic stimulus program “Eat, Shop, Spend” (Chim Shop Chai), is now fully subscribed, although spaces still remain open to allow those Thais over 60 to sign up.

The Nation reports that 1.5 million people registered for the scheme between November 14 and 16. A special quota was made available on November 17 for those aged over 60, with another 90,175 people having signed up to date.

Anyone over 60 who is interested in registering for the scheme can do so between 8am-6pm, every day. Thai seniors can also visit their nearest Krung Thai bank if they need assistance in signing up.

Since September 27, over 11,700,000 people who signed up to the scheme to boost domestic spending have spent over 13 billion baht between them, which was in line with the government’s expectations.

The government says it has also made improvements to its E-Wallet Channel 2 app, extending the validity period until the end of January 2020, and speeding up the issue of cashback rewards in return for spending.

The Chim Shop Chai stimulus packages have been launched to promote domestic tourism, for Thais. Three separate programs have been hugely popular and over-subscribed. The Phase 1 stimulus offered 1,000 baht to travellers, if they spent if outside their province of residence.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย3 days ago

ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าว5 days ago

นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย3 weeks ago

ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน | The Thaiger
ข่าว3 weeks ago

แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์” | The Thaiger
ข่าว4 weeks ago

สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง4 weeks ago

ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 month ago

หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 months ago

ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 months ago

ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ2 months ago

สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด

Trending