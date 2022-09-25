Election
POLL: Top 2 picks for prime minister are “nobody” and Ex-PM’s daughter
A new NIDA poll shows the daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is leading the pack of hopefuls to replace suspended PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra is a member of the leading Pheu Thai Party and is currently the second choice for prime minister, just behind “nobody is suitable.”
The poll was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration between September 15 and 21 over the phone. A total of 2,500 adults over the age of 18 were surveyed, from around the country and of various occupations, incomes, and levels of education.
Results of the poll, the popular choices – and why – are detailed below:
Who would be your choice today for prime minister?
- 24.16% – nobody is suitable for the post
- 21.60% – Paetongtarn Shinawatra, head of the Pheu Thai family
- 10.56% – Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party
- 10.12% – Prayut Chan-o-cha
- 9.12% – Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party
- 6.28% – Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party
- 2.40% – Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party
- 2.20% – Cholnan Srikaew, leader of the Pheu Thai Party
- 2.16% – Chadchart Sittipunt, the current Bangkok governor
- 2.12% – Korn Chatikavanij of the Chat Pattana Party
- 1.92% – Somkid Jatisripitak of the Sang Anakhot Thai Party
- 1.68% – Jurin Laksanawisit, leader of the Democrat Party
- 3.12% – combined for Gen Prawit Wongsuwon (Palang Pracharath Party), Dr Warong Dechgitvigrom (Thai Pakdi Party), Kanchana Silpa-archa (Chartthaipattana Party), Mingkwan Saengsuwan (New Economics Party), Wan Muhamad Noor Matha (Prachachart Party), Mongkolkit Suksintaranond (Thai Civilised Party), Abhisit Vejjajiva (Democrat Party), Pirapan Salirathavibhaga (Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party), Tewan Liptapanlop (Chart Pattana Party), Chuan Leekpak (Democrat Party), Suchatvee Suwansawat (Democrat Party), Sirasit Lertduaylarp (Pheu Thai Party) and Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn (Move Forward Party)
- 2.56% – no answer or were not interested
Why?
Respondents were also asked their reasoning for their choices with the most popular reason for each listed in the poll results. Paetongtarn was chosen often for Pheu Thai Party loyalists and fans of the ex-prime minister, and to bring a new generation into politics. Pita was liked for the Move Forward Party’s policies and his ideology.
Prayut got support from those who believed his reign so far was peaceful and benefitted Thai citizens and consider him honest and direct. Khunying supporters favoured a woman in the top political post and respected her experience and achievements.
Sereepisuth garnered support from people saying he is respectable, honest, and direct. Deputy Prime Minister Anutin is revered for his achievements and the Bhumjaithai Party’s policies. Cholnan was considered very responsible while Bangkok Governor Chadchart is viewed as determined and capable, working hard for the people.
Finally, Korn and Somkid were both desired for their economic prowess, and Jurin was liked for his previous achievements and the Democrat Party’s policies.
What is your political party now?
- 34.44% – Pheu Thai Party
- 24.00% – none
- 13.56% – Move Forward Party
- 7.56% – Democrat Party
- 5.56% – Palang Pracharath Party
- 3.04% – Thai Sang Thai Party
- 2.56% – Seri Ruam Thai Party
- 2.32% – Bhumjaithai Party
- 1.00% – Chart Pattana Party
- 3.52% – Combined for Sang Anakhot Thai, Kla, Chartthaipattana, Thai Pakdi, Ruam Thai Sang Chart, New Economics, Pheu Chart, Setthakij Thai, Prachachart, Action Coalition for Thailand and Thai Civilised parties.
- 2.44% – no answer or were not interested.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Recent comments: