Future Forward candidates say they’ve been offered up to 120M baht to vote for Prayut as PM | The Thaiger

Future Forward candidates say they've been offered up to 120M baht to vote for Prayut as PM
The big vote for Thailand’s next PM starts tomorrow at 11am. The lead up to the vote, a flurry of desperate offers and deals, has seen the Pro-Junta Palang Pracharat party fall short of a majority, fall WELL short of a majority.
Meanwhile, Future Forward party members claimed today that some of their MPs have been offered between 30 million and 120 million baht for each vote cast for the Palang Pracharat party’s prime ministerial candidate, current PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Future Forward announced at their media conference today that there were no ‘cobras’ in the party. Cobras are politicians who ‘cross the floor’ or change their vote for another party in exchange for money or incentives.
Thai PBS reports that Anawil Rattanasathaporn, an MP representing Pathum Thani province, told a news conference at the party’s head office today that he was twice approached by someone, whom he declined to identify, who initially offered him 25 million baht and, later, offered up to 60 million baht in exchange for his vote, but he rejected them all.
Bangkok MP Taophipob Limchitrakorn said he was first offered 30 million baht through someone he knew. Eventually, the offer was increased to 50 million baht, 70 million baht and, finally last week, to 120 million baht in exchange for his vote, but he turned down all the offers outright.
Khon Kaen MP Thitinan Saengnark also claimed he received offers, starting at 55 million baht and rising to 75 million baht recently, to vote for a candidate of another party, which he declined to name.
Party spokeswoman Ms. Pannikar Wanich also claimed that a party MP received death threats if they refused to accept the bribes.
She said that the amount of the offers correspond “with the law of supply and demand”, adding however that there are no “cobras” among the party’s MPs.
Phalang Pracharat unable to form Thai coalition – Democrats and Bhumjaithai sitting it out, for now
Close. But no majority. The black suits seemed appropriate for the dismal situation Thai politics faces.
Phalang Pracharat, after more than two months of wrangling and negotiations, have been forced to concede that they don’t have the numbers to form a coalition as of this afternoon, repeating that their aim was to set up a stable government. As of this afternoon they have less than 200 seats – they need 251 to form a coalition majority government.
With a vote for the next Thai PM tomorrow, where Prayut Chan-o-cha already has the numbers (because of the joint sitting with the stacked Senate), the lower house will be in disarray with no majority government formed. Phalang Pracharat will likely have to try and rule as a minority government with the possibility of getting all legislation voted down by the other parties.
Party leader Uttama Savanayana held a media conference today merely to emphasise the parties’ intentions to “collaborate”.
“We’re not setting up a minority government here. Our intentions remain unchanged, in that we want to form a government that is stable and capable of serving the people.”
Five parties – Action Coalition for Thailand, Chat Pattana, Thai Local Power, People’s Reform and Thai Forest Conservation – were at this afternoon’s press conference. If these parties were to combine their seats with those of Phalang Pracharat, there would be less than 200 seats, still far from the 251 needed to legitimise a coalition.
Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties, which hold 103 seats together, were absent from the press conference. The Democrats have yet to decide on whether it will join the coalition, while Bhumjaithai is said to have made a pact with the Democrats to side with them when the decision is made.
Tuesday’s not over yet. The vote for Thailand’s next PM is at 11am tomorrow morning. All eyes will be on Prayut who is unfamiliar with not having his way.
Democrats meet one day before PM election to decide who to support
Three sleeps to go before the Thai parliament meets to elect a new PM. The result of that vote is expected to favour the Palang Pracharat prime ministerial candidate, Prayut Chan-o-cha, the man who has been Thailand’s PM for the past five years.
The Democrat party say they will decide on Tuesday, whether to join the coalition led by the pro-army Palang Pracharat party, only one day ahead of the joint Parliament sitting to elect the next PM. The numbers are heavily stacked in favour of Prayut who already has 250 votes from the NCPO-nominated Senate.
If they decide not to back the Palang Pracharat party bloc, there will be no party holding a majority in the lower house.
Party spokesman Mr. Ramet Rattanachaweng says Wednesday’s meeting will discuss all the issues, including the former leader Abhisit Vejjajiva’s vehement rejection of PM Prayut serving a second term in office, – he made the declaration in the week before the March 24 election.
Mr. Ramet said that, whatever the decision, all the party members will have to unite and abide by it, whether they agree or not.
He confirmed that there would not be a free vote by Democrats in parliament for the election of a PM – that the Democrats will vote as a bloc.
Vote for new Thai PM on Wednesday – Democrats and Palang Pracharat still at loggerheads
The countdown is on to next Wednesday’s vote for a new Thai PM. With all odds pointing to a return term for Prayut Chan-o-cha, Palang Pracharat’s prime ministerial candidate, it’s now or never for the various parties to form workable, and sustainable MP blocs in the new parliament. Otherwise the new PM will be the head of a scrambled egg with a never-ending squad of bickering MPs to follow.
Under particular pressure are the Democrats to thrash out a deal with Palang Pracharat. Without the Democrat’s support there will be no bloc with a majority in the lower house.
The two parties have shaken hands, then walked out of meetings and blamed each other all week as they’ve tried to hack together a deal to form a coalition government. They remain divided over the distribution of key ministerial positions – namely the Agriculture portfolio, which remains a problem for the ‘Sam Mitr’ faction.
After yesterday’s royal endorsement of the speakers from last week’s parliamentary nominations, the House Speaker Chuan Leekpai has announced a joint meeting of MPs and senators to vote for a prime minister this Wednesday, June 5. The meeting will be held at the TOT’s head office on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok.
The Democrats reportedly asked for the agriculture portfolio as one of its conditions to join the alliance after the PPRP made a formal invitation for it to join a coalition earlier this week. But the ‘Sam Mitr’ faction had also put their hand up for the Agriculture Ministry and, according to sources, even threatened to walk their 30 members out of the Palang Pracharat party. Sam Mitr members have denied the report.
Democrat leader Jurin Laksanavisit says it’s now up to Palang Pracharat to take the next step.
“To be honest, this is a problem for the PPRP. Now, we’ll have to give the PPRP some time to sort out their own problems and make a decision.”
Mr Jurin also noted that any new government will find it difficult to make amendments to current laws given that the Charter requires 20% support from opposition MPs for amendments to be passed.
As of today there are still many differences between the ambitions and demands of the Democrats and Palang Pracharat. They now have four more sleeps before D-Day to find a way forward.
