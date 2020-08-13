US dollar denominated gold trade to be allowed | The Thaiger

Economy
US dollar denominated gold trade to be allowed
Ending decades of regulations limiting gold trade in Thailand to the baht, the US dollar will now be allowed as well. 2 weeks ago, in a bid to slow the rapidly rising baht and avoid landing on the US list of “currency manipulators”, the Bank of Thailand announced a policy to allow trading gold products in US dollars. Market players say the central bank will consider dollar-denominated trade for foreign-related capital market products in the near future. A source familiar with capital markets said:
“The investment world has changed. Domestic investment alone is not suitable and diversifying overseas is better. Thais should be gradually educated about foreign exchange risk. Relaxing rules and letting people open foreign currency deposit accounts freely is one measure to help people understand risk related to foreign asset investment.
The Thailand Futures Exchange and the Stock Exchange of Thailand have long requested permission from the Bank of Thailand to trade foreign-related products like gold online futures, oil futures and foreign equity products in US dollars, but it was denied because the Currency Act of 1958 mandates that trading goods and services in Thailand must be conducted in baht.
A former regulator at the central bank, speaking on condition of anonymity, said gold trading is speculative and does not create economic value, but with the right implementation, trading gold or assets in foreign currency terms could be a good risk management tool.
“I understand the central bank’s purpose in allowing trade of gold in dollars because gold imports and exports could disrupt the trade balance and the exchange rate. It would be better if the impact of exchange rates is separated from gold import/exports.”
He says currencies and interest rates are quite complicated and traded among big players, thus trading gold in dollars will be more advantageous for those with high net worth.
Trading gold in dollars may take a few years of adjustment, he added.
MTS Gold Futures’s CEO says it could take a few tries until the market adjusts as the structure of the gold business in Thailand has many moving parts: customers, gold retailers, gold exporter/importers, and commercial banks, which offer currency exchange and FCD.
“The current infrastructure is not ready yet. How can people trade gold in dollars if they lack a dollar currency account?”
Few Thais own FCD accounts and if they are not exporter/importers and want to have US dollars, they have to go to bank branches to exchange baht for dollars and bring ID cards or documents related to travelling overseas.
Domestic gold buyers are divided into 2 types: collectors who are willing to buy gold and hold it (like retail investors buying corporate bonds for interest return to hold to maturity), and gold speculators who trade in the short term for profit.
“Most speculators deal in daily domestic bullion trade, where someone trades gold in the global marketplace in dollar terms. Those unfamiliar with exchange rate risk trade derivatives of gold online futures on TFEX.”
Collectors prefer to buy physical gold to collect as individual reserves for a long time (sometimes decades or even generations). When the economy tanks or the price hits a high point, they sell their reserves. Then businesses export excess gold, bringing money into the country.
“Thais accumulate gold in individual reserves for many decades. This is a unique mechanical difference from the other countries. Most Thais love to accumulate physical gold in their personal reserve.”
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy
CCSA to allow sports gatherings, exempt Chinese fruit traders from travel ban
The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration announced on Monday that will allow fans to attend sports events, and allow Chinese traders to enter Thailand for fruit export. The CCSA said that as Thailand approaches 80 days without a local Covid-19 transmission, it’s believed to be safe for spectators to attend large sports gatherings, although measures will be tighter for events held indoors. Spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin also said the CCSA panel has also agreed to allow Chinese traders to return to Thailand, to buy Thai fruits for export, to help Thai farmers. “However, the Chinese travellers will be subject to […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Leading Thai epidemiologist warns against opening borders
A leading epidemiologist on the faculty of medicine at Chulalongkorn University is calling for the government to suspend any plan to allow foreign tourists for 6-18 months. Dr Thira Woratanarat, who makes daily updates on his Facebook in the Thai language and is well followed in the Thai media, has been delivering regular warnings about the risk of Covid-19 to Thailand. This morning, Dr. Woratanarat posted that the guard of the Thai population has dropped significantly although the virus is still very much a threat worldwide. He says research from the Ministry of Public Health, to which he is an […]
Economy
Thailand’s GDP forecast to fall up to 9% this year
Thailand’s GDP is set to fall 7-9%, year-on-year, according to the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking. The fall is, not surprisingly, being fallout from the catastrophic drop in tourism and lower exports. Kalin Sarasin, chairman of the Board of Trade of Thailand, says the expected contraction was revised downwards from 5-8%. The committee also predicted exports would drop by 10-12% instead of 7-10% this year. “There was no economic thrust from tourism and exports, stimulus measures were about to end and employment remained fragile.” “Generally the Thai economy is highly vulnerable regarding exports, tourism and local spending. The […]
US dollar denominated gold trade to be allowed
Camera captures rare footage of tiger at Kanchanaburi national park
Study finds smartphone addiction among Thai children on the rise
At least 76 homes evacuated in Bangkok blaze
Protesters’ add more demands as academics defend manifesto
Covid restrictions eased further for public transport, schools, sporting events
Pattaya nightlife venues call for closing time to be extended to pre-Covid hours
Appeals Court upholds 6 month sentence for Premchai on weapons charge
Report calls for national reconciliation through constitutional reform
Flights into Thailand – “It’s an indefinite ban”
Priceless ivories stolen a second time, recovered in Myanmar
CCSA to allow sports gatherings, exempt Chinese fruit traders from travel ban
Korat man terrifies locals with “musical instrument”
Korat mother found with throat cut
Allegedly drunk woman tries to run down Bangkok pedestrians
Thailand’s international borders not re-opening for tourists until 2021 – TAT
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
No current plans to extend list of foreigners allowed back into Thailand
Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2020 bans foreigners
Trump decries “Thighland’s” unfair trade practices
Which Asian Country Googles Beer the Most?
Repatriation flights suspended after Thai staff contract Covid-19 at foreign embassies
Bangkok police nab illegal Nigerian 2 year overstayer with cocaine
Thailand makes US “low-risk” list for Covid-19
Welcome to 7-Eleven – Ford injures 5 people as it crashes though Bangkok shop
Leading Thai epidemiologist warns against opening borders
Chon Buri, Pattaya battle growing homelessness
Outcry as Pattaya’s Walking Street opens to vehicles
Philippine Embassy fires back at xenophobic Thai Rath headline
Investigating officer changes his evidence AGAIN in “Boss” hit-and-run case
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s international borders not re-opening for tourists until 2021 – TAT
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Repatriation flights suspended after Thai staff contract Covid-19 at foreign embassies
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand makes US “low-risk” list for Covid-19
- Bangkok3 days ago
Welcome to 7-Eleven – Ford injures 5 people as it crashes though Bangkok shop
- Business4 days ago
Leading Thai epidemiologist warns against opening borders
- Economy4 days ago
Outcry as Pattaya’s Walking Street opens to vehicles
- ASEAN2 days ago
Philippine Embassy fires back at xenophobic Thai Rath headline