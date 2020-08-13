Economy
Study finds 82% of Thais “confident” in reopening tourism sector
As Thailand gradually reopens its borders, new findings from a global study suggests that 82% of Thais are confident that Thailand is well prepared to reopen its tourism and leisure activities, the highest globally. The study also found that tourists from Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, and India are all targeting Thailand as their first destination when their countries’ borders reopen.
Jointly conducted by leading social research agency Blackbox Research, data provider Dynata, and language partner Language Connect, “Unravel Travel: Fear & Possibilities in a Post Coronavirus (Covid-19) World” examined the sentiments, preferences, and expectations of 10,195 people across 17 countries regarding travel in a post-Covid-19 world.
Thailand’s economy is heavily dependent on tourism, with foreign tourist revenue contributing around 11% to the national economy. The vast majority (93%) of Thais recognise the importance of the tourism sector to the local economy. In fact, 22% of Thais agree that there is an urgent need for tourism boards, including their own, to promote tourism for economic reasons – the highest globally.
Saurabh Sardana, CEO of Blackbox Research, says that both regional interest and citizen sentiment toward restarting local tourism have been encouraging, especially given the country’s phased approach in reopening to business and medical tourists. Sardana notes that establishing traveller’s trust in health and safety protocols is key, and that Thailand needs to capitalise on its success in containing the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It is evident from our findings the immense value tourism contributes to Thailand’s economy. As Thailand progressively opens its borders to international visitors, its immediate priority will be to regain traveller confidence, through reinforcing how Thailand has in place strict health and safety measures, keeping everyone safe.
“In turn, businesses and the Tourism Authority of Thailand need to work collaboratively and ensure full compliance with these measures, and effectively communicate their efforts through the right channels. Only through stringent health protocols and regular public communication can the tourism industry successfully revitalise itself.
“With Thailand’s currently low rate of coronavirus infections, and its strong public health system which played a key role in its tackling of the pandemic, the country is well placed to be recognised on the regional and global stage as a trusted destination.”
Amongst Southeast Asian countries, Thailand has the strongest domestic appeal. 91% of Thais are keen to support local travel attractions in the next 12 months – a positive sign given Thailand’s recent investment of 22.4 billion baht (US$720 million) to stimulate its domestic tourism, of which partial financial aid will be provided to local tourists for selected hotels and restaurants throughout the country.
Sardana notes that, while the financial aid will definitely play a part in encouraging locals to travel domestically, the government needs to also take into consideration how travel priorities have shifted in response to the pandemic.
“Our study has found that price is not necessarily the highest priority for their next trip – this applies to all the key areas such as transport, accommodation, and attraction. Instead, visitor safety measures overwhelmingly ranked top of the list for most Thai travellers.
“To complement these stimulus measures, both the government and tourism operators need to work together to ensure safety and cleanliness protocols are met at all times, giving travellers a sense of security as domestic tourism demand begins to kick in. Establishing confidence amongst locals will also help tell the story of trust to a wider international audience.”
“What the study has shown us is that the pandemic has unequivocally shifted how we see travel. In order for travel industry players to stay relevant, they need to change the way they approach every aspect and touchpoint in the traveller experience, emphasising safety and rebuilding trust.”
For more information, please contact:
Chris Koh – Head of Communications
Blackbox Research
Telephone: +65 9765 4388
Email: chris@blackbox.com.sg
Sharon Tan – Account Manager
Baldwin Boyle Group
Telephone: +65 9793 1532
Email: sharon.tan@baldwinboyle.com
Terence Ong – Account Executive
Baldwin Boyle Group
Telephone: +65 9128 1898
Email: terence.ong@baldwinboyle.com
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy
US dollar denominated gold trade to be allowed
Ending decades of regulations limiting gold trade in Thailand to the baht, the US dollar will now be allowed as well. 2 weeks ago, in a bid to slow the rapidly rising baht and avoid landing on the US list of “currency manipulators”, the Bank of Thailand announced a policy to allow trading gold products in US dollars. Market players say the central bank will consider dollar-denominated trade for foreign-related capital market products in the near future. A source familiar with capital markets said: “The investment world has changed. Domestic investment alone is not suitable and diversifying overseas is better. […]
Economy
CCSA to allow sports gatherings, exempt Chinese fruit traders from travel ban
The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration announced on Monday that will allow fans to attend sports events, and allow Chinese traders to enter Thailand for fruit export. The CCSA said that as Thailand approaches 80 days without a local Covid-19 transmission, it’s believed to be safe for spectators to attend large sports gatherings, although measures will be tighter for events held indoors. Spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin also said the CCSA panel has also agreed to allow Chinese traders to return to Thailand, to buy Thai fruits for export, to help Thai farmers. “However, the Chinese travellers will be subject to […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Leading Thai epidemiologist warns against opening borders
A leading epidemiologist on the faculty of medicine at Chulalongkorn University is calling for the government to suspend any plan to allow foreign tourists for 6-18 months. Dr Thira Woratanarat, who makes daily updates on his Facebook in the Thai language and is well followed in the Thai media, has been delivering regular warnings about the risk of Covid-19 to Thailand. This morning, Dr. Woratanarat posted that the guard of the Thai population has dropped significantly although the virus is still very much a threat worldwide. He says research from the Ministry of Public Health, to which he is an […]
Auckland cluster grows with 13 new Covid-19 infections reported
Study finds 82% of Thais “confident” in reopening tourism sector
US dollar denominated gold trade to be allowed
Camera captures rare footage of tiger at Kanchanaburi national park
Study finds smartphone addiction among Thai children on the rise
At least 76 homes evacuated in Bangkok blaze
Protesters’ add more demands as academics defend manifesto
Covid restrictions eased further for public transport, schools, sporting events
Pattaya nightlife venues call for closing time to be extended to pre-Covid hours
Appeals Court upholds 6 month sentence for Premchai on weapons charge
Report calls for national reconciliation through constitutional reform
Flights into Thailand – “It’s an indefinite ban”
Priceless ivories stolen a second time, recovered in Myanmar
CCSA to allow sports gatherings, exempt Chinese fruit traders from travel ban
Korat man terrifies locals with “musical instrument”
Thailand’s international borders not re-opening for tourists until 2021 – TAT
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
No current plans to extend list of foreigners allowed back into Thailand
Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2020 bans foreigners
Trump decries “Thighland’s” unfair trade practices
Which Asian Country Googles Beer the Most?
Bangkok police nab illegal Nigerian 2 year overstayer with cocaine
Repatriation flights suspended after Thai staff contract Covid-19 at foreign embassies
Thailand makes US “low-risk” list for Covid-19
Welcome to 7-Eleven – Ford injures 5 people as it crashes though Bangkok shop
Leading Thai epidemiologist warns against opening borders
Outcry as Pattaya’s Walking Street opens to vehicles
Chon Buri, Pattaya battle growing homelessness
Philippine Embassy fires back at xenophobic Thai Rath headline
Investigating officer changes his evidence AGAIN in “Boss” hit-and-run case
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s international borders not re-opening for tourists until 2021 – TAT
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Repatriation flights suspended after Thai staff contract Covid-19 at foreign embassies
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand makes US “low-risk” list for Covid-19
- Bangkok3 days ago
Welcome to 7-Eleven – Ford injures 5 people as it crashes though Bangkok shop
- Business4 days ago
Leading Thai epidemiologist warns against opening borders
- Economy4 days ago
Outcry as Pattaya’s Walking Street opens to vehicles
- ASEAN2 days ago
Philippine Embassy fires back at xenophobic Thai Rath headline