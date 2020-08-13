Camera captures rare footage of tiger at Kanchanaburi national park | The Thaiger

Environment
Camera captures rare footage of tiger at Kanchanaburi national park
A camera installed by rangers at Khao Laem National Park, in the western province of Kanchanaburi, has captured rare footage of a tiger patrolling the park. The discovery has been confirmed by park chief, Thewin Mesub.
“This sighting of a tiger proves that natural resources in Khao Laem are still abundant, and that park rangers have done a great job protecting the forest. For years, our staff have patrolled Khao Laem to prevent illegal hunting and make the area a safe sanctuary for wildlife in Kanchanaburi and connecting provinces.”
According to a report in Nation Thailand, Khao Laem encompasses approximately 1,500 kilometres of Kanchanaburi, and connects the Thung Yai Wildlife Sanctuary and Lam Klong Ngu National Park. Last week, it was reported that a park ranger had drowned on his way back from installing cameras to capture footage of wild animals in the park. It’s understood he was attempting to cross a creek which had exceptionally high water levels due to recent heavy rainfall.
Efforts are underway to increase the wild tiger population in Thailand, with a number of recent sightings caught on camera in the west of the country. There are currently believed to be fewer than 150 tigers living in the wild.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Bangkok
No ammonium nitrate stored in Bangkok – BMA
The spokesman for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, aka. City Hall, has confirmed that no ammonium nitrate is stored in the capital. His remarks come after Tuesday’s devastating explosion of the chemical in Beirut that killed more than 150 and injured over 5,000. Pongsakorn Kwanmuang sent condolences to those affected in the tragic blast and said that no ammonium nitrate is in storage in Bangkok. He said the only things that might explode in the capitol are cooking gas and hazardous chemicals handled by nearly 5,000 operators. Pongsakorn says BMA’s Health Department is implementing measures to prevent such explosions. They regularly […]
Koh Samui
Samui ferry company facing legal action over environmental impact of capsize
Thailand’s Ministry of National Resources and the Environment is threatening to sue the Raja Ferry company as a result of environmental contamination from the capsizing of a ferry off Koh Samui. The cargo ferry sank in rough weather last Saturday night, while attempting to transport rubbish from Samui to the Surat Thani mainland, resulting in dead and missing crew. The Pattaya News reports that around 90 tonnes of garbage ended up in the sea, with the Ministry saying it will survey the damage caused and may sue the ferry company for compensation. The Ministry adds that if found liable, the […]
Bangkok
US ambassador visits Thai clean-tech company Equator Pure Nature
The United States Ambassador to Thailand, Michael George DeSombre visited American-founded Thai clean-tech pioneer Equator Pure Nature yesterday to discuss perspectives on US businesses and American-founded companies in Thailand, their contributions to Thai society, primarily during the Covid-19 pandemic, and their role in assisting the development of Thai entrepreneurs, particularly women. Thailand is among countries recognised worldwide as having best managed the Covid-19 crisis and garnered well deseved praise from many quarters, including the World Health Organisation and the United Nations for containing the virus, through strict adherence to preventive measures such as social distancing, sanitisation, contact tracing and gradual […]
