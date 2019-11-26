Thailand to export additional 1 million tonnes of rice to China | The Thaiger

Economy
Thailand to export additional 1 million tonnes of rice to China
PHOTO: asia.nikkei.com
The Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister says he aims to increase exports of Thai rice to China by another 1 million tonnes.
The Nation reports that Chalermchai Sri-on says a second list of approved Thai rice manufacturers has been provided to China, with officials there pledging to finalise the country’s import scheme registration as soon as possible.
Minister Chalermchai confirms an increased demand in China for Thai rice, his announcement coming in the wake of a meeting with China’s Deputy Minister of the General Administration of Customs, Zhang Jiwen.
“Rice exported from Thailand has gained huge popularity in China. We had previously submitted the first batch of rice manufacturers’ names for the GACC’s consideration based on product quality and their safety standard, and 49 exporters were given approval, comprising both large manufacturers and SMEs.”
China’s commitment to consider a second list of rice manufacturers is seen as a positive development, which could lead to an additional one million tonnes of Thai rice – valued at around 27 billion baht – being exported to China.
Chalermchai says both ministers also discussed the possibility of China importing additional agricultural products from Thailand, including frozen pork, live cattle, bird nests, and processed tapioca and fruit.
“We also discussed the possibility to export fruits via the newly opened Dongxing border checkpoint, which Thai exporters can use to conveniently transport their products by land. The checkpoint is located only 150 metres away from the Mong Cai agricultural market. GACC officials have acknowledged our offers and promised to work out agreements that favour both countries as soon as possible.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand signs 3 MoUs with South Korea during PM’s visit
PHOTO: Thai PBS World
Thailand has signed three MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) with South Korea during PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s official visit, taking place from November 24-27 for the 2019 ASEAN – Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit.
Thai PBS World reports that the three agreements were signed yesterday, the first being between Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education Science, Research and Innovation and South Korea’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Communications.
The first MOU is an agreement to promote mutual cooperation between both countries in matters of scientific research and development.
The second MOU is an agreement to jointly promote business and industry development in both countries. The MOU was signed by representatives from Thailand’s Office of the Committee for the Eastern Economic Corridor and South Korea’s Office of Trade and Investment Promotion.
In the third MOU Thailand and South Korea agree to work together on the exchange of information related to Thai nationals working illegally in South Korea.
The PM met with the South Korean President, Moon Jae-in in Busan, South Korea yesterday, where he acknowledged South Korea’s increasing role in Southeast Asia and its support during Thailand’s ASEAN chairmanship this year. The PM also recognises South Korea’s expertise in technological sectors such as electric cars, robotics and bio-engineering, encouraging the country to invest in Thailand’s technology sector.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thais are tightening their belts and spending less – survey
“Nearly 70% said they’ve reduced spending on things like travel, shopping, parties and luxury goods.”
Thais are tightening their belts and reducing their spending to weather the country’s growing stumbling economy, according to a Dusit Poll survey.
The poll was conducted November 19-23 and surveyed 1,174 people from across Thailand.
When asked how they’ve cut back, nearly 70% said they’ve reduced spending on things like travel, shopping, parties and luxury goods. Slightly more than 40% say they’re spending more time at home and cooking their own meals.
About 23% are making a budget and keeping an account of their expenses, and more than 21% are buying goods only during sales and promotions. Close to 20% of those surveyed said they’re doing extra jobs to supplement their income.
Respondents were also asked how they are reducing what they spend on the four staples… food, housing, clothing and medical care.
More than 62% say they are cooking their own food and cutting down on eating out, and 37.6% said they spend only a certain amount on each meal. Many say they eat only what they need and save leftovers. As for housing, nearly 66% said they’ve cut back on electricity and water use, and about 16% rent cheaply or share a house.
More than half of the people who took part in the poll said they only buy clothing during sales and promotions, and 40% said they wear old clothes or exchange clothes with friends or family. Some said they buy snow econd-hand clothes.
Slightly more than 60% said they exercise regularly and also take an annual health, but 32% use state welfare or social security entitlements for medical car, and fewer then 30% eat enough of all five essential food groups.
When asked what expenses they can’t avoid 63% mentioned transportation costs like train and bus fares, and half spoke about medical costs. A quarter mentioned their installment payments for houses, cars and credit cards, 21% mentioned children’s tuition fees. Many mentioned what they called “social taxes”… weddings, funerals and religious rites.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Nium partners with Visa for new instant money transfers in SE Asia
Nium is the first fintech-based money transfer service provider in Southeast Asia to offer instant money transfer through recipients’ 16-digit Visa debit card numbers. Currently available in Singapore, it offers both peer-to-peer and business-to-business transfers.
In the first phase, remittances can be made to various Southeast Asia countries.
Co-founder and CEO of Nium, Prajit Nanu, says the company understands that individuals and businesses need to receive money quickly, especially in markets where there are no instant payment solutions like FAST or IMPS.
“The partnership using Visa’s push payment solution and secure network will allow our consumers to transfer money in a faster, convenient and more secure way.”
According to a recent Visa survey, more than one in three respondents in Singapore make international money transfers at least once a year. Almost half of them expect their funds to be successfully transferred in less than a day.
Singapore has a Vietnamese community of around 12,000, many of them migrant workers who remit money back to their families.
Visa country manager for Vietnam and Laos, Dang Tuyet Dung, said: “Remittances are incredibly important for many families here, and in fact, Viet Nam is among the top 10 receivers of remittances in the world. As such, having fast, reliable and cost-effective means of sending money isn’t just a necessity, it also helps drive the economy.”
SOURCE: The Nation
