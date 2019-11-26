Over 500 complaints lodged against fake Thai tour agent | The Thaiger

Crime
Over 500 complaints lodged against fake Thai tour agent
…who scammed victims out of 31 million baht.
A fake package tour agency who used social media to scam customers out of a total of 31 million baht now has 514 complaints lodged against it, with 100 complaints lodged with the Vice Minister of Justice yesterday. The complaints were lodged at the ministry’s offices in Chaeng Watthana, Bangkok.
The Nation reports that complainants accuse both the Facebook page “2gether” and Instagram account “twogether1” of selling non-existent discounted airline tickets and tour packages, with one plaintiff, named only as Juthapha, claiming she paid over 400,000 baht for five tour packages to six countries.
Juthapha says she made the booking through the “2gether” Facebook page, but the owner of the page then claimed to have been cheated by a tour agency and was unable to provide the trips in question or issue a refund.
Juthapha is now calling for a full investigation to identify and prosecute the culprit.
“We would like the Department of Special Investigation to take these cases and charge the culprit with public cheating and fraud. I dug deeper and found that the page owner booked the tours and hotels in the names of family members instead of the company’s name, so I suspected this was a case of fraud.”
“Other victims who came here today were in a similar situation; some even went on the trip to Japan and got stranded there, as the company didn’t provide return tickets or any accommodation.”
Samart Jenchajitwanit, Vice Minister of Justice, says he accepts all the complaints and will consider involving the DSI, acknowledging that the criteria for doing so has been met.
“It is eligible for investigation as a public cheating and fraud case for which the law dictates that plaintiffs must number more than 300 persons and this case has more than 500.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or chartering a yacht? Look no further than Thaiger Classifieds where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free. Be sure to check out YonderTours for things to do in Thailand and tours across the country.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Crime
MD on the run – arrest warrant out for owner of company constructing petrol station in Phuket
PHOTOS: Phuket Hotnews
The owner of a company responsible for the collapsed petrol station under construction in Thalang, Phuket, is on the run. Seven people died and two others injured when the concrete pillars gave way to a concrete slab, crushing those below. Chuchart Plasuwan is the 44 year old MD of the The Blue Phuket Co Ltd.
The incident occurred on November 21 at about 1pm. The victims were the contractors and workers of the project, Thais and Burmese.
Arrest warrants were issued on November 23 following last week’s incident on Thepkasattri Road. Police intend to charge the man with negligence causing death and serious bodily harm.
Apart from responsibility for the deaths and injuries of workers, the company had also breached a ban on construction at the site. An initial police investigation established that Chuchart was responsible for the construction works at the roadside site.
Police say that the ground floor slab initially subsided causing the concrete pillars, supporting the roof slab, to collapse.
Police also allege that the Srisoothorn Municipality had ordered construction to stop at the site in the weeks before the collapse.
Chuchart never visited the site following the incident but sent a representative of his company to the hospital to offer money and gift baskets to the injured and the families of the deceased workers two days after the incident.
The four Thais killed were Jirachai Wonghajak, Thaweerat Daetphan, Mrs Pornpimon Waewwong and Krisana Kanbuth, all aged between 21 and 35 years old.
The three Burmese workers killed were Sa Aung Aung, Nay Myo Win and Mrs Kay Thi Khaing.
Crime
Pattaya CCTVs weren’t working along busy soi to identify snatch and grab thieves
PHOTO: Ruk Siam News
Pattaya City Hall say that all their CCTV cameras along a busy Soi were working on the night a Russian family were robbed. Not a single camera in the area of Soi 14 to 16 Na Klua, Banglamung, was working when a Russian family were robbed last night.
According to the police report, two men on a motorcycle drove up behind a husband and wife and their child and tried to snatch a green bag from the 39 year old Russian lady. She told police the bag contained two phones, $US400 in cash, about a thousand baht and documents.
A witness told the police that neither of the assailants on the motorbike were even wearing a helmet to hide their identity.
Lt-Col Piyapong Ensarn of the Pattaya tourist police headed to the scene to help Bang Lamung officers. He suggested that the thieves were also responsible for a similar theft the week before. Another case has led to similar claims last week.
Lt-Col Piyapong hopes that some of the CCTV cameras along the gang’s escape route could actually be working and they can get some further clues as to their identity. Neither the witness or the victims were able to identify the brand of the motorcycle or details about the number plate.
SOURCE: Ruk Siam News | ThaiVisa
Bangkok
Chinese man stabbed to death in Bangkok office
PHOTO: khaosod.co.th
Police are investigating the death of a Chinese man found murdered at his visa service office on the first floor of a Bangkok apartment in Huai Khwang. Police found 54 year old Fang Yang Zen dead, face down at a blood drenched table in the office. There were more than ten cuts on his face and neck, and a pocketknife in the bathroom sink.
Witnesses say a man with a backpack ran out of Fang’s office at around 8pm on Saturday night.
After watching security footage and receiving forensic reports, police arrested Fang’s 32 year old friend, Kan Zhe, the day after.
Police say that Kan was sent to Rama 9 hospital with a deep cut on his right hand.
“He had surgery and will be under watch for a few days.”
Kan has so far said nothing about the incident, claiming his wound is from a kitchen accident.
He also claims the anesthesic for the surgery affected his memory, according to police, who added that Kan would soon be transferred to the Police General Hospital.
Police assume the victim and the suspect got into an argument, prompting the suspect to stab the victim with the pocket knife.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Thai baht dips after rate cut
Bangkok will be underwater in 30 years says new study
‘Matmo’ will bring floods to upper and central Thailand
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
The world scrambles to attract Chinese travellers
Visa fee waiver extended
MD on the run – arrest warrant out for owner of company constructing petrol station in Phuket
Pattaya CCTVs weren’t working along busy soi to identify snatch and grab thieves
Over 500 complaints lodged against fake Thai tour agent
Thailand to export additional 1 million tonnes of rice to China
Thailand signs 3 MoUs with South Korea during PM’s visit
Chinese man stabbed to death in Bangkok office
Deer found dead in Thai national park – 7 kilos of garbage found in stomach
Relatives claim magic amulet saved child’s life in horror crash that killed the rest of his family
Criminal Court upholds bail for former park chief Chaiwat
Health minister: No delays on agri-chemical bans
Business friend finds body parts in Bangkok refrigerator
Airlines snubbing Thai graduate pilots
Panthongtae Shinawatra acquitted of money laundering charges
Buddhists protest at Chatuchak over commercialisation of Buddha images
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
Trending
- Events2 days ago
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
- Environment1 day ago
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
- Business3 days ago
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
- Bangkok3 days ago
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
- Thailand3 days ago
Paralyzed Canadian hockey player moves legs after experimental Thai surgery
- Air Pollution3 days ago
Chiang Mai public transport vehicles to undergo random exhaust checks
- Environment3 days ago
No more plastic bags at some 7 Eleven stores starting Monday
- Crime2 days ago
Arrest warrants issued over Phuket building collapse which killed seven