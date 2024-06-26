Thai PM launches Phenix to make Thailand global food hub

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin led the Phenix project yesterday, aiming to transform Thailand into a global food wholesale hub. The event saw participation from several key political figures, highlighting the project’s significance in positioning Thailand at the forefront of the global food industry.

PM Srettha outlined that the Phenix project is designed to unite food industry professionals from around the world. The initiative aims to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and foster food innovations, potentially opening new trade opportunities for Thailand both domestically and internationally.

“The Phenix project will boost the international profile of Thai cuisine.”

Srettha underscored the collaboration between the public and private sectors. Asset World Corporation (AWC), a leading real estate group in Thailand, is among the private entities supporting this initiative. Their involvement is expected to enhance both the tourism and food industries, contributing to Thailand’s ambition to become the world’s food wholesale hub and an international pavilion.

An integral part of the Phenix project includes the creation of food lounges featuring renowned food stores. These lounges aim to offer exceptional culinary experiences to both Thai and international tourists, aligning with Thailand’s strategy to leverage its cultural assets as a soft power, reported The Pattaya News.

In addition to the Phenix project, the Thai government recently launched the 5 Must Do in Thailand strategy. This strategy encompasses five key activities available year-round across the country’s five regions:

1. Must Eat: Sampling regional foods

2. Must See: Experiencing Thai local traditions

3. Must Seek: Exploring hidden gems in Thailand

4. Must Buy: Purchasing local products

5. Must Beat: Participating in challenging sports

In related news, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke unveiled Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s master plan to transform Thai herbs into a formidable soft power product, captivating domestic and international markets.

“Prime Minister Thavisin’s vision is crystal clear: to propel Thailand’s herbal industry to unprecedented heights, elevating the status of Thai herbs worldwide.”