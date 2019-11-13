Sugar industry expert says banning of 3 agri-chemicals will severely damage business | The Thaiger

Economy
Sugar industry expert says banning of 3 agri-chemicals will severely damage business
The president of the Thailand Society of Sugarcane Technologists has criticised the recently- implemented ban on three agri-chemicals that were commonly used in the industry.
The Nation reports that Dr Kitti Chunhawong insists the ban on Paraquat, Chlorpyrifos and Glyphosate will cripple business.
“Currently Thailand is the world’s fifth sugar producer and second biggest exporter with more than 11 million rai of sugarcane plantation areas and 134 million tonnes of sugarcane produced per year. The ban of these 3 substances, especially Paraquat, will affect sugar production in 2020 as well as other related industries such as food processing, animal feed, ethanol manufacturing and biomass power plants.”
Dr Kitti says production is likely to decrease by between 20% and 50% without the use of Paraquat, meaning 67 million tonnes of sugarcane being removed from the marketplace every year, at a cost of at least 50 billion baht to farmers.
“Biomass power plants will also lose approximately 7.4 billion baht due to the disappearance of 11 million tonnes of sugarcane leaves that are used to make biomass fuel.”
He adds that the drop in raw sugar production caused by the ban will cost about 47 billion baht a year, while the reduction in molasses production will cost an estimated 10 billion baht a year, and it’s not just the sugar industry that will be affected.
“The ethanol industry will also take a hit, with 840 million litres and 18 billion baht missing. The government must urgently help the sugarcane farmers by supporting production factors, which include weed killers, fertilisers and harvesting machines, as the ban of Paraquat will drive the production cost up even further. Alternately, we urge the government to reconsider the Hazardous Substance Committee’s decision to ban Paraquat, as its effect to human health is still ambiguous.”
Dr Kitti used a report issued by the United States Environmental Protection Agency to back up his claim. The report states that no link was found between Paraquat and cancer or Parkinson’s disease and that the small deposits found in produce had no toxic impact.
Government wants to extend ‘Eat, Spend, Shop’ economic stimulus plan
The government is seeking to extend the deadline for its economic stimulus package, “Eat, Spend, Shop” (Chim Shop Chai) to January 31.
The Nation reports that the Finance Ministry is planning to ask Cabinet today to agree to an extension from the original deadline of December 31, in order to provide a further boost to spending and the economy over the New Year celebrations.
Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana says there will be no cash giveaway in phase 3 of the scheme, which is expected to attract a further two million subscribers.
“In phase 3, the scheme will not give away cash of 1,000 baht as in the first two phases. Instead, we will stimulate e-money spending in the Second Wallet via the Pao Tang app that users have to top up themselves and spend to receive cash-back rewards. For a spending of less than 30,000 baht, users will be eligible to receive 15% cash back, while the portion exceeding 30,000 baht will be rewarded with 20% cash back.
“The Finance Ministry and Krungthai Bank will seek partnerships with more retailers and hotels to register for phase 3 of the scheme to further stimulate Second Wallet spending, which now stands at 700 million baht, while First Wallet spending (which has giveaway cash of 1,000 baht) stands at 13 billion baht.”
A restart for resumption of Thai-EU trade talks scheduled
Free trade talks between the EU and Thailand are about to start again after years in the wilderness following the 2014 military coup, and years of protracted negotiations before stretching back to 2005.
The Thai Commerce Ministry is now preparing to resume free-trade talks with the European Union.
Auramon said many parties support the resumption of trade talks, but concerns were expressed over the possible influx into Thailand of products such as wine and liquor on a zero% tariff. Currently there is a 60% tariff on wine imports into Thailand. Some parties believe access to cheaper wine and liquor would have an adverse impact on public health.
The European Free Trade Association, which represents Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, has yet to be consulted as to whether it wishes to resume talks with Thailand. Independent talks with Turkey are also scheduled.
Seven European states established the EFTA in 1960 to promote free trade and economic integration, but Britain, Austria, Denmark and Portugal subsequently opted to join the parallel but competing European Union.
Thailand’s ‘economic condition index’ expected to decline in Q3
Thailand’s household economic condition index is likely to drop further due to the ongoing global economic slowdown. Another drop would make it the third this year, measured in quarters. The slowdown is impacting the domestic economy and employment, according to the Kasikorn Thai research centre.
Thai PBS reports that the latest ECI report indicates that a survey of economic conditions in October showed signs of increased layoffs, compared to the last survey in July, particularly in the manufacturing and services sector.
“The ECI for the last quarter of this year remains fragile and susceptible to further decline, despite the Government’s efforts to implement stimulus packages.”
Meanwhile, about 60% of retail business operators (life-style products and consumer products) in Bangkok and surrounding provinces report poor sales this year, compared to last year’s performance, and 65% were not sure if or when their businesses will recover, according to the Kasikorn Thai research centre report.
“Uncertainty in the retail sector reflects its concern over future economic conditions and the purchasing power of consumers.”
Amidst stagnant consumer purchasing power and continuing pressure on retail businesses, the Kasikorn Thai research centre predicted retail business next year might grow between 2.7%-3%, compared to this year’s 3.1%.
