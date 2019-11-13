Cooler in the north, more rain for the south | The Thaiger

The north of Thailand is in for some thundershowers from today and for the next two days, as a result of another high-pressure system from China that is currently over the region.

The showers will be followed by a further dip in temperatures and strong winds, according to a forecast issued by the Thailand Meteorological Department.

Temperatures in the north and east of the country are expected to drop by between 2 and 5 degrees Celsius, and by 2 and 4 degrees Celsius in central and eastern Thailand.

It will be much colder at altitude, with minimum temperatures forecast as low as 7 to 12 degrees Celsius. Motorists are also being urged to drive with caution as a result of fog forecast for the north.

Meanwhile in the south of Thailand, more thunder showers are expected due to the prevailing monsoon.

The Nation reports the following nationwide forecast for the next 24 hours:

Northern region: Cool weather and fog in the morning with thunder showers in 10% of the area, temperature lows of 20-22 degrees and highs of 32-36 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 8-13 degrees on hilltops.

Northeastern region: Cool and cloudy weather in the morning with thunder showers in 20% of the area, temperatures lows 18-23 degrees and highs of 28-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 9-14 degrees on hilltops.

Central region: Cloudy and fog in the morning with thunder showers in 10% of the area; temperature lows of 22-23 degrees, highs 33-35 degrees Celsius.

Eastern region: Cloudy and fog in the morning with thunder showers in 10% of the area; lows 23-24 degrees, highs 33-35 degree Celsius; wave height 1 metre.

Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with thunder showers in 30% of the area; lows of 22-24 degrees, high 31-34 degrees Celsius; wave height 1-2 metres, increasing to 2 metres during storms.

Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with thunder showers in 30% of the area; lows 23-24 degrees, highs 32-33 degree Celsius; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 1-2 metres during storms.

Bangkok and surrounding area: Cloudy and fog in the morning with thunder showers in 10% of the area, temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs 33-36 degrees Celsius.

