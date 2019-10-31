Second bridge connecting Thailand and Myanmar opens | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Economy

Second bridge connecting Thailand and Myanmar opens

May Taylor

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Second bridge connecting Thailand and Myanmar opens

The second bridge connecting the Thai north-western province of Tak and Myanmar is now open.

The bridge crosses the Moei river in the Mae Sot district of Tak and is expected to give Thai exports a significant boost, up from the current 78 billion baht a year to 100 billion.

The second friendship bridge was opened by the Thai Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and Myanmar’s minister of construction, U Han Saw, in a ceremony held yesterday. As part of that ceremony, Thai PBS World reports that Mr Saksayam officially handed over the border road, along with an office building and office equipment, to Myanmar governance.

The second friendship bridge will be open to passenger vans, buses with more than 13 seats, as well as six-wheel and larger trucks, and will be open from 6.30am to 6.30pm everyday. The first bridge will be open to cars and smaller buses.

Mr Saksayam credits the first friendship bridge with easing travel between Mae Sot and Yangon, with around 230,000 vehicles crossing the border each year, as well as increasing trade between both countries to about 190 billion baht last year.

He added that a third bridge may be a possibility in the future if demand justifies it.

According to Thai PBS, border crossing fees are 50 baht for seven-seat four-wheel cars, 100 baht for mini buses with 7-12 seats, 150 baht for medium-sized buses with 13-24 seats, 200 baht for buses with more than 24 seats, 50 baht for four-wheel trucks, 250 baht for six wheelers, 350 baht for ten-wheel trucks and 500 baht for articulated lorries.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Second bridge connecting Thailand and Myanmar opens

Economy

Thailand has 6 months to discuss GSP with US

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

Thailand has 6 months to discuss GSP with US

PHOTO: TNA

Thai authorities still have six months to discuss the US decision to suspend tariff exemptions for Thai exports under its Generalised System of Preferences, according to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The PM says the US has suspended GSP privileges not only for Thailand but other countries too. Thailand has enjoyed GSP privileges for nine years and Washington might think it’s time for a suspension, Prayut said, referring to the US decision to suspend GSP for Thailand starting in April 2020.

TNA reports that, as the US has cited labour issues in as its reason, Prayut says the government will do everything it can to solve the issues.

“Be assured the government will try its best. We respect their rules. It’s useless to panic or blame one another.”

He also noted that the suspension covers 571 Thai export items but in fact Thailand exports only about 300 items to the US.

“Six months remain and Thailand will find ways to negotiate. If we aren’t successful, we will accept it because it is their law. Do not make criticisms that will worsen situation. Relations between Thailand and the US remain good and the US is an important trading partner of Thailand,” the PM said.

SOURCE: TNA

Bangkok

High-speed rail link approved

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

High-speed rail link approved
Photo: Pixabay - The government approved 119 billion baht for the high-speed rail investment

Plans for a new 7.4 billion dollar high-speed rail link from Bangkok to Pattaya got the thumbs-up Thursday (October 24). The approval comes after months of acrimonious negotiations.

The government said it had signed an agreement on Thursday to begin construction with a consortium led by conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) and including China Railway Construction Corporation.

Japanese banks have also agreed to provide some financing for the link, which will span 220 kilometers and is scheduled to open in 2023. The government approved 119 billion baht for the investment, while the private sector will invest 117 billion baht.

Other terms of the agreement were not made public.

CP Group and 12 other companies were chosen for the project by Thailand’s former military government. They have been in negotiations with state agencies since the new government came to power in March’s elections and there have been disputes about land transfers and the distribution of risks.

High-speed rail link approved

In early October, the deputy prime minister, whose party is in charge of the transport portfolio, set a deadline for signing the agreement, threatening to to blacklist the CP consortium if they failed to sign, according to Reuters.

CP’s chairman, Thailand’s richest man, criticized the government’s approach in a dispute over the delay in signing the agreement, but as the deadline drew near, CP announced it would sign the agreement a day early on Oct 24.

The project will link Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang airports and Pattaya’s U-Tapao airport. The train will travel at up to 250 kilometers per hour, making travel to Pattaya more accessible and faster, according to the project’s website.

According to the deputy PM, “This high-speed rail link project will have investments and employment with a total value of more than 200 billion baht, and will attract more investment to Thailand.”

SOURCE: chiangraitimes.com

Economy

Commerce Ministry will appeal US GSP decision

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

Commerce Ministry will appeal US GSP decision

Thailand will ask the United States to reconsider removal of trade preferences for Thai exports under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), according to the Ministry of Commerce.

In the past, whenever trade benefits for Thai products exported to the US were suspended, Thailand has appealed to the US, according to the commerce minister, who added that it is ultimately up to the US whether to reconsider the suspension.

Once trade preferences for Thai products are removed they are subject to tax of between 4% and 5%, making them more expensive in the lucrative US market.

He played down the impact of the US move, however, saying that although 1.8 billion dollars worth of Thai exports enjoy trade preferences from the US, only about 1.3 billion dollars worth actually apply for the benefits.

But one government strategist says the suspension of the benefits is a major issue which will heavily impact Thai exports to the US at a time when they’re already declining, due US-China trade tensions and the strong baht.

The same strategist urged the government to hold immediate talks with the US to determine the actual reason for the US action against Thai exporters (cited by the local news sources as slave labour and human trafficking in the fishing industry) predicting unemployment in Thailand will increase, with as many as 500,000 Thai workers being laid off.

The taxes resulting from the removal of GSP privileges, set to take effect in six months, mean Thai exporters could face costs of between 1.5 billion and 1.8 billion baht annually if they maintain the pre-change prices of their products in the US market.

Source: thaipbsworld.com

Trending