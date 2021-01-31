Pattaya Beach, fly over the pristine but horrifyingly empty beaches | VIDEO | The Thaiger

The Thailand Discovery YouTube channel has captured an empty Pattaya beach front for the first month of 2021. The first month of any year would usually be one of the busiest months of the year and the beaches should be heaving with tourists in the post Christmas/New Year break and the lead up to the Chinese New Year travel burst.

But not this year.

Long stretches of pristine, empty beach and perfect 30 degree days. Sounds perfect, unless you are one of thousands of workers who have been displaced due to the restrictions, lockdowns and border closures.

“Pattaya Beach January 2021 by Drone” is a brutal reminder of the on-the-ground impact of the latest restrictions (many lifted in the past few days… read more HERE) and closure of the Thai borders to tourism.

As you can see in the video, the beaches along the the city’s coastline have never looked better or cleaner and it truly is a great time to visit if you’re able. And, from tomorrow, you will be able to visit the Chon Buri province again without having to get special permissions or paperwork to get in and out of the province. Chon Buri is now, officially, a designated Orange Zone.

“Its very quiet in Pattaya right now due to the partial lockdown, so will Pattaya ever recover from the CovidVirus. Watch the video and make up your own mind.”

“Pattaya is a city on Thailand’s eastern Gulf coast known for its beaches. A quiet fishing village as recently as the 1960s, it’s now lined with resort hotels, high-rise condos, shopping malls, cabaret bars and 24-hour clubs.”

Fly with Thailand Discovery as they cruise above Pattaya’s coastline, along with ironically ‘happy’ music, as they perfectly convey both the beauty of the beaches at this time along with the pain of the town’s businesses and employees.

