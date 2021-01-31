Pattaya Beach, fly over the pristine but horrifyingly empty beaches | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Economy
Pattaya Beach, fly over the pristine but horrifyingly empty beaches | VIDEO
The Thailand Discovery YouTube channel has captured an empty Pattaya beach front for the first month of 2021. The first month of any year would usually be one of the busiest months of the year and the beaches should be heaving with tourists in the post Christmas/New Year break and the lead up to the Chinese New Year travel burst.
But not this year.
Long stretches of pristine, empty beach and perfect 30 degree days. Sounds perfect, unless you are one of thousands of workers who have been displaced due to the restrictions, lockdowns and border closures.
“Pattaya Beach January 2021 by Drone” is a brutal reminder of the on-the-ground impact of the latest restrictions (many lifted in the past few days… read more HERE) and closure of the Thai borders to tourism.
As you can see in the video, the beaches along the the city’s coastline have never looked better or cleaner and it truly is a great time to visit if you’re able. And, from tomorrow, you will be able to visit the Chon Buri province again without having to get special permissions or paperwork to get in and out of the province. Chon Buri is now, officially, a designated Orange Zone.
“Its very quiet in Pattaya right now due to the partial lockdown, so will Pattaya ever recover from the CovidVirus. Watch the video and make up your own mind.”
“Pattaya is a city on Thailand’s eastern Gulf coast known for its beaches. A quiet fishing village as recently as the 1960s, it’s now lined with resort hotels, high-rise condos, shopping malls, cabaret bars and 24-hour clubs.”
Fly with Thailand Discovery as they cruise above Pattaya’s coastline, along with ironically ‘happy’ music, as they perfectly convey both the beauty of the beaches at this time along with the pain of the town’s businesses and employees.
Please visit the Thailand Discover YouTube channel and see some of their other videos too. The Thaiger has no links or financial interest in the channel.
You can also watch The Thaiger’s closer review of the impact on Pattaya businesses HERE.
Thailand
Lights, camera, Covid – Tourism Ministry wants film crews to come to Thailand now
Without much luck with their ‘cunning ideas’ to draw back a few of the remaining world’s travellers, Thailand’s tourism officials are turning to the film industry to attract some people and investment. The Tourism and Sports Ministry is aiming to generate around 3 billion baht from foreign film crews and is targeting film projects with an investment over 100 million baht.
Foreign tourism revenue drastically dropped 83% in 2020, diving from nearly 40 million tourists in 2019 to only 6.7 million tourists in 2020, the vast majority of those visiting in the first 3 months of the year.
Anant Wongbenjarat, the tourism department’s director-general, says that Thailand welcomed 176 international film productions to the country last year, generating 1.73 billion baht. But this impressive number is a sharp decrease compared to 2019 when 740 foreign film crews generated 4.86 billion baht for the local economy.
Let’s face it, with long stretches of empty beaches and quieter streets, especially in some of the tourist hot spots at the moment, there’s never been a better time for international film crews to shoot their films in the Land of Smiles.
Fast & Furious 9 was shooting in and around the Krabi province during 3 months in 2019. Read about that HERE.
Check out The Thaiger’s pick for the Top 10 foreign films made in Thailand HERE.
Last August, the CCSA granted “special entry” permission for film productions to shoot in Thailand and take advantage of the amazing scenery, generally “under control” Covid situation and the country’s highly skilled film production crews. 53 film production projects were based, and mostly shot, in Thailand between August and December last year, contributing 1.14 billion baht to the economy.
But, you guessed it, all crews and actors entering Thailand still had to undergo the mandatory 14 day quarantine.
“International productions can proceed and generate income for locals despite the tourism slowdown. In the first half of this year, there will be nine more productions expected to come in and help create at least 800 jobs for locals.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
Which of the five coloured zones are you living in? A green zone? Red zone? Pale red zone? hat’s the difference and what’s open and what’s not? If you’re not in Samut Sakhon, the coastal province just south west of Bangkok, then some of the restrictions imposed by the CCSA have recently been lifted. Here’s a quick look at what’s open and what restrictions remain as of Friday, January 29. (Some local provincial exceptions will apply)
According to the list there’s a Red Zone for Samut Sakhon, called a Maximum Controlled and Restricted Area, and then the light Red Zone, called a Maximum Controlled Area. Previous Red Zones – Rayong, Chon Buri (including Pattaya) and Chanthaburi – have been downgraded to Orange Zones, aka. Controlled Area. Trat, previously a Red Zone, has disappeared off the map! (An omission – we understand Trat is now an Orange Zone).
In Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the latest outbreak around the seafood markets and coastal fishing ports, has the maximum current restrictions. Restaurants can currently stay open only until 9pm at the moment, markets and hotels are still allowed to open.
The ‘pale’ Red Zone includes Bangkok and now allows restaurants to stay open until 11pm but the serving of alcohol is still banned. Bars and karaoke bars are still required to remain closed. As is the ‘bull and cock-fighting rings’. Shopping Centres are being asked not to conduct promotional activities that would draw large crowds but are otherwise still open. The city’s schools are all open although some private institutions have decided to remain closed – check with your school to confirm. Gyms and boxing gyms are allowed to re-open.
The Orange Zone includes Pattaya which now permits restaurants and bars to re-open until 11pm, including the serving of alcohol, but no dancing (damn!). Shopping Centres can open as per usual and residents in the Orange Zones are now allowed to travel across provincial borders again unhindered. All this will allow some of Pattaya’s entertainment establishments a sigh of relief as they were relying heavily on some weekend traffic from Bangkok to keep the wheels turning until the tourists are allowed back into the country.
The other 3 popular tourist zones of Chiang Mai, Krabi and Phuket have been in the Green Zone throughout the current month of restrictions and can operate much as they were before December last year. But domestic airlines have slashed their flights to these areas and the few flights remaining are asking higher fares than the pre-second wave prices.
Some of the provinces will still require you to carry the Mor Chana app on your phone and other provinces, eg. Phuket, have their bespoke websites to register where you are staying. If you don’t have a mobile phone the local officials usually just check you ID and ask a few questions about where you’ve been and get contact details if they need to get hold of you.
Of course, despite the latest list of eased restrictions and changes in the colour zoning, there will be some local variances and enforcement. Local provincial governments have been given the power to add additional restrictions in some cases.
GRAPHICS: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Re-openings and easing of restrictions in Chon Buri, effective Monday, February 1
Re-open for business, sort of. Chon Buri province’s PR department has released its latest list of orders which will come into force on Monday. It follows the CCSA changing the Chon Buri provinces Red Zone classification into an Orange Zone. More about the latest provincial zones and restrictions HERE. The hard-hit bar and entertainment scene in Pattaya will be breathing a sigh of relief following the latest easing of restrictions.
The Pattaya News has translated the list from the original Thai text in the Provincial PR media release.
1. Koh Si Chang will re-open for visitors after being closed during the current restrictions.
2. Entertainment venues (bars, clubs, pubs, gentlemen clubs, karaoke, etc.) may open until 11pm. Proper social distancing measures must remain including Thai Chana check-in app, temperature checks, hand sanitising, and mask-wearing. Live music is ok. Dancing remains banned.
3. Restaurants may serve dine-in customers from 6-11pm. Alcohol can be sold until 11pm. Social distancing measures and other precautions must be adhered to, same as entertainment venues. Live music ok, no dancing. This includes markets, food courts, etc.
4. Convenience stores, like 7-11’s and Family Marts, may open from 5am to 11pm. They must close from 11pm to 5am.
5. No activities can be organised with over 300 people without prior permission from the Chon Buri provincial office. Banquet halls, seminars, conference rooms can re-open for fewer than 300 people.
6. Most other venues can now re-open (with the exception of cock fighting stadiums and other animal fighting venues) … swimming pools, amusement parks, water parks, floating markets, amulet markets, pool halls, fitness centres and gyms, arcades, internet cafes, bowling and other entertainment places, ‘soapies’, spas, cinemas, nurseries, and theatres.
There will be local variances and the application of the easing of restrictions in Chon Buri, including Pattaya, may be different from other provinces around the country under the same classification.
But, despite the easing of many restrictions, THIS from yesterday…
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Toby Andrews
Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 10:58 am
Try as I might I cannot feel horrified.
I’ll try again. ERRRR! No nothing there.
Anyone else feel horrified?