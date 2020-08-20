Panel announces plans to boost tourism, create 1 million jobs | The Thaiger

Economy
Panel announces plans to boost tourism, create 1 million jobs
The new panel established by PM Prayut Chan-ocha to steer the economy through the Covid-19 crisis got off to a blazing start yesterday, announcing measures to boost tourism and create a million jobs. Created after the Cabinet reshuffle earlier this month, the panel’s first meeting was chaired by the PM and attended by economics ministers and experts. After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said they had agreed to increase subsidies for local tourists and make jobs available for 400,000 recent graduates.
The committee plans to boost local tourism by expanding its 40% subsidy for accommodation costs from 5 nights to 10. The government launched the tourism subsidies in mid-July with its “We Travel Together” scheme, but so far only around 660,000 of the available 5 million subsidised nights have been booked. Travellers will also see their 1,000 baht discount on air tickets increased to 2,000 baht. Corporations will be invited to use the subsidies to organise seminars or training in other parts of the country. The measures will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval on Tuesday.
The Labour Ministry will also propose measures to create 1 million jobs in the near future to combat burgeoning unemployment. The government has prioritised finding another 400,000 jobs for graduates by funding companies to hire and retain workers. The jobs will be available at private companies and government agencies, according to the minister. The government will also launch other job creation projects funded by the 400 billion baht economic stimulus package.
The unemployment rate in the second quarter rose 1.9 per cent to 745,000 people, according to the National Economic and Social Development Council. The NESDC is also worried about further job losses as 1.7 million workers are currently “furloughed”. The state think-tank predicts the economy will shrink 7.5 per cent this year following a plunge of 12.2 per cent in the second quarter.
Supattanapong said the government aims to bolster the economy and keep the contraction lower than projections.
The new governor of the Bank of Thailand says more small and medium-sized enterprises will apply for loans under the government’s 500 billion baht soft loans scheme. Launched by the central bank in April, the scheme has attracted fewer than expected borrowers due to strict loan conditions. On Tuesday the government relaxed the conditions, instructing bythe state run Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation to guarantee loans, which will encourage commercial banks to lend more.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy
NSC extends Emergency Decree through September
The National Security Council has officially approved the fourth extension of the national state of emergency, for another month, as a revision of the Communicable Diseases Act is yet to be completed, but the NSC confirmed it will not enforce the Emergency Decree on political rallies. NSC secretary-general Somsak Rungsita said today that the state of emergency will be effective until the end of September. As to the student-led political rallies sweeping the nation, he said there is no problem if the protests nationwide are held in accordance with the law, confirming that the office will not enforce the decree […]
News
Hashtag urges netizens to boycott media company’s sponsors
There’s a new hashtag trending on Twitter today: #แบนสปอนเซอร์เนชั่น (ban Nation’s sponsors), as netizens vow to boycott all of the local digital news outlet Nation Thailand’s sponsors for alleged “frequent errors and pro-government editorials”. The social trend was partly brought about by the revelation that a Nation Thailand and Nation TV reporter allegedly lied to protesters last Sunday, claiming to be from another news agency in order to curry favour with demonstrators to get interviews and quotes. There was a major rally, attracting up to 10,000 people, at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument on Sunday afternoon. The reported incident has sparked anger […]
Business
Company drafts THAI’s rehab plan, faces criticism
The rehabilitation plan for Thai Airways International, or THAI, isn’t looking great. It was presented to the Central Bankruptcy Court yesterday and creditors questioned the expertise of the company chosen to draft the plan. EY Corporate and Advisory Services, appointed by THAI, faced criticism regarding their technical experience when it comes to drafting a plan to restructure a company, especially one of THAI’s size. Thai PBS reports that a lawyer also brought up the company’s “questionable” track record when it administered a rehabilitation plan to another company that had filed for bankruptcy. Acting president for THAI, Charnsin Treeuchagron, defended EY, […]
Phuket women curse alleged abuser after police fail to act on sexual assault complaints
Panel announces plans to boost tourism, create 1 million jobs
Appeals court upholds Lao drug kingpin’s life sentence
Education minister says free speech should be allowed at schools
Woman loses millions, scammer used husband’s phone number
Police bust online rifle ring
Security ramped up for activists’ hearing at Criminal Court
Isaan man stabs at motorbike drivers, turns himself in to police
Covid-19 update: 7 imported cases found in state quarantine, no new deaths (August 20)
Suspected child rapist arrested in Isaan forest
Human rights lawyer Anon arrested again in Bangkok
NSC extends Emergency Decree through September
Bangkok man arrested for molesting woman says he’s done it twice before
Retired nurse helps choking passenger on Thai AirAsia flight
Woman’s body pulled from Mae Ping River in Chiang Mai
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Richard Barrow is dusting off his luggage in case he can’t renew visa
Phuket proposes to welcome tourists by November
Thailand is on top of the tourism shopping list for Asian travellers, when the borders open
Struggling Samui seeks government help
Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise
Bad news for Boss as Thai prosecutors put him back on the ‘wanted’ list
Phuket eyes October 1 as launch date for “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan
Tourism authority predicts September revenue jump
UPDATE: SET suspends trading of Thai Airways shares
Top virologist says Covid-19 likely to mutate, making current tests useless
Thailand tops the list of countries safest to visit during Covid-19
Malaysian man in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus
Aussie hailed as hero after fighting off shark to save wife
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bad news for Boss as Thai prosecutors put him back on the ‘wanted’ list
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket eyes October 1 as launch date for “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand tops the list of countries safest to visit during Covid-19
- Bangkok3 days ago
Malaysian man in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus
- Phuket3 days ago
Motorcyclist dies on his way to Bangla Bike Night
- Indonesia1 day ago
SE Asia’s most popular islands still ‘on hold’ as they wait to re-open to international tourists
TS
August 20, 2020 at 4:37 pm
“off to a blazing start, blah, blah, so far only around 660,000 of the available 5 million subsidised nights have been booked, blah, blah, labour ministry to propose plan to create one million-ONE MILLION! jobs in near future.” Thai tourists will be queuing up as fast as those lucky foreign tourists from “safe” cities for the chance of a lifetime to get to fabulous destinations such as Phuket. Plan is a game changer😄