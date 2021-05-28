Economy
Myanmar coup and crisis cause major damage to its economy
The continued civic unrest after the military coup has ravaged Myanmar and its economy, with massive losses across all economic indicators, including Thailand’s exports to its troubled neighbour. This year’s exports from Thailand to Myanmar predicted to lose between 60 and 96.5 billion baht, between 51 and 82%, according to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce. The UTCC’s Center for International Trade Studies released a number of findings about Myanmar’s economy and its relation to Thailand and the countries of ASEAN.
The study found the coup had caused major damage to the Burmese economy, starting with a 2.5% drop in GDP this quarter, compared to a growth of 6.4% in the first quarter of 2020. 600,000 jobs were lost due to the decline of foreign direct investment. The massive unemployment helps explain the staggering 83% decline in household income.
Foreign direct investment was down about 187.6 billion baht costing about 600,000 Burmese jobs. those figures are expected to fall further to between 203 and 228 billion baht, a drop of 76-85% depending on the continued military and civilian clashes. Many sectors have been severely damaged including transportation, oil and gas, energy, property, industry and industrial estate. Foreign investment abandonment is expected to continue to pummel the Myanmar economy as investors reallocate to Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.
The Burmese economy has experienced an 18% foreign exchange loss and with Thailand’s reduced exporting, an overall export decline of 0.8 to 1.3% is expected. China is expected to be hit hardest by the export loss, with ASEAN countries (particularly Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam), South Korea, Japan, India and the US all experiencing shortfalls.
Industrial and consumer exports are also massively declining with rubber, oil, plastics, computers, ceramics, pharmaceuticals, fabrics, steel and machinery all suffering on the industrial side. Consumer products like rice, sugar, vegetable oil, shrimp, drinks, soap and cosmetics, TVs and animal feed are facing the same economic losses.
Thailand has actually seen a decade-long gradual decline in exports to Myanmar, but the current state of crisis and freefall of the Burmese economy has caused a much sharper fall-off. From 2018 to 2019, exports fell 8.8% and the next year they fell 13% from 2019 to 2020. This year’s fall off a cliff of over 50% is a drastic toll from the humanitarian crisis and military rule destroying Myanmar.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Economy
15 most popular tourism provinces contribute 70% of total GDP
Wealth inequality around the world has always been the haves versus the have nots, but in Thailand, it has become the toured versus the toured not. The Fiscal Policy Officer’s senior expert on macroeconomic policy recently presented some stark figures showing the astounding gap in contribution to the GDP between tourism provinces and non-tourism provinces. Only 15 provinces contribute 70% of the country’s total gross domestic product, and those same 15 provinces create 88% of the tourism revenue in Thailand.
62 provinces across Thailand that are not popular tourist areas are only generating 12% of the tourism revenue and 30% total of the GDP. And it’s not just bringing in those foreigner baht either – those 62 provinces create just 23% of Thailand’s trade revenue and account for 28% of the national total manufacturing revenue as well.
Some of this makes logical sense: aside from tropical islands and beaches, a lot of tourism tends to go to big exciting cities and industrialized areas. Those areas have more people and more industry, so it figures that the 15 provinces that bring in nearly 9 out of every 10 baht of tourism money also contribute to the GDP with robust manufacturing sectors that generate 72% of the national manufacturing revenue and active trade business that accounts for 77% of Thailand’s trade profits.
As for the other 62 provinces, while they are not generating the big wads of cash that tourism, manufacturing and trade do, they are still contributing a vital part of Thailand’s well-being: food. Those non-tourism provinces that make up just 30% of the national GDP contribute a whopping 78% of the farming revenue for the country.
The economic expert advises that these 62 provinces should focus on boosting productivity and make wise and effective use of the Covid-19 relief programs currently in effect from the government to build up their economies to be stable in the post-Covid-19 world. He warns that while the 15 tourism-heavy provinces bringing in the lion’s share of the GDP suffered the most from the devastating effects Covid-19 had on travel and international tourism, they will also likely see the speediest recoveries once international trade and travel start increasing again, leaving the agricultural sector struggling in slow recovery.
The 15 provinces that bring in 70% of the gross domestic product are the 6 provinces of the greater Bangkok region (Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nontha Buri, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakarn, and Samut Sakhon), plus Chon Buri, Phuket, Surat Thani, Chiang Mai, Rayong, Songkhla, Chachoengsao, Khon Kaen, and Nakhon Ratchasima.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Economy
DIT chews on regulations to lower food delivery service fees
After pressure from the Department of Internal Trade, food delivery services in Thailand will lower their rates to aid struggling food vendors during Covid-19. Restaurants have been complaining about the high commissions that food delivery services like Food Panda, Gojek, Grab, and Line Man charge restaurants, typically taking a 30% bite out of profits. The DIT has requested that food delivery services lower their slice of the pie to 15%.
When Covid-19 first swept the world, many countries including Thailand went into lockdown. Restaurants were closed, dining in was forbidden. Often restaurants were kept afloat by the increased online ordering from people staying home to avoid Covid-19, and for many restaurants, food delivery services became their bread and butter. But as the pandemic months stretch on and the economy and tourism are still flat as a pancake, restaurants are in a pickle struggling to survive when so many of their orders are via costly delivery services.
It is rumoured that the DIT is pushing for a regulating law that sets a cap on the commission these food delivery services can charge, but last month they called a meeting with the companies to butter them up into voluntarily lowering their rates. A California law that limits online food delivery commissions to a maximum of 15% during Covid-19 was served up as food for thought.
Gojek has agreed to discount rates, but at a rate that might be small potatoes compared to the DIT’s 15% request. They are allowing food vendors to either receive a 5% discount on fees or pass it along as a saving to their customers to sweeten the deal and boost sales. The special runs for the whole month of June and Gojeck are offering 15-20% discounts on orders for vendors who register before May 30.
Line Man food delivery service has offered the same 5% discount, but only for food vendors in Bangkok, Nontha Buri, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan who sign up by June 1. Grab Thailand, whose food delivery services have become a gravy train while rideshares are down due to the pandemic, also announced plans to work with the DIT to make a similar discount program in June for local merchants paying over 25% commission.
While none of the food delivery vendors matched the DIT’s 15% discount request, the small crumbs of 5% discounts can still help small food vendors bring home the bacon, at least until official regulations are drafted and implemented.
SOURCE: Bangkok Times
Politics
Former Finance Minister petitions to revoke approval of government’s 700 billion baht loan
A former politician, who served as Finance Minister from 2011 to 2012, is petitioning the Supreme Administrative Court to revoke approval for the government’s 700 billion baht loan. Cabinet recently approved an executive decree that allows the government to borrow the funds, in order to restore Thailand’s decimated economy and combat the Covid-19 crisis.
Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala says he doesn’t object to getting the economy going again, but says the loan decree itself is unconstitutional and illegitimate.
“We aren’t opposed to the borrowing because we are aware of people’s plight, and the country needs money to combat the pandemic. But we have to ensure compliance with the charter.”
According to a Bangkok Post report, he says measures to ensure transparency and fiscal discipline were removed. Instead, the Cabinet appointed a committee to choose and propose projects for consideration. Thirachai says the committee also has the power to supervise projects and introduce regulations, potentially leading to irresponsible spending. He is also calling on the court to revoke the 1 trillion baht loan decree that was approved during the first Covid-19 wave last year.
The opposition Pheu Thai party has also vowed to vote against the national budget when it is put before Parliament on May 31.
Meanwhile, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says new measures being introduced will help small and medium businesses and save jobs, as well as encouraging public spending to boost the economy. According to deputy PM, Supattanapong Punmeechaow, more details will be forthcoming from the Finance Ministry.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
