Business
Foreign investors and businesspeople seek clarity about the current “situation” in Thailand
With Thailand battling to come up with a safe and sustainable manner of re-opening its borders, and the footage of the street protests reaching out to a world audience, foreign investors are saying they need more details of what they can or cannot do in Thailand under the new State of Emergency.
The Thai Chamber of Commerce is calling for additional details and a long term “plan” about how Thailand is going to slowly re-open and how foreign businesses can continue to invest in the country under the current “restrictions”. The State of Emergency, announced hastily on Thursday morning at 4am and then endorsed by the Thai cabinet yesterday afternoon, sends mixed signals to business and the Thai Chamber of Commerce is seeking more clarification.
TCC chairman Kalin Sarasin says that foreign investors are enquiring whether they can go ahead with holding conferences and meetings in Thailand, after the decrees’ ban on gatherings of more than 5 people. People in a BTS Skytrain carriage, or even the meeting of the Thai cabinet yesterday are gatherings of more than 5 people, so the TCC want answers to what, specifically, is allowed and what is not.
The Nation reports that Chambers of commerce in Thailand’s provinces are also asking Kalin if they will be able to continue with planned activities.
“It would take a few days to judge whether emergency rule will hit foreign-investor confidence. The economy could escape damage from political turmoil if the anti-government protests end soon.”
Meanwhile, according to the Japan External Trade Organisation, Japanese “faith in Thailand remains high”, JETRO president Atsushi Taketani says that Japanese investors “were still confident in Thailand and remain committed to driving its economy regardless of current political situation”.
The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand says that Thailand’s core economic showpieces, including development of the Eastern Economic Corridor, won’t be affected by escalating political tensions.
And the deputy governor of the authority, Attapon Jirawatjanya, stated that… “ongoing anti-establishment protests would be a short-term problem”.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy
Bangkok office rents drop for the first time in 10 years
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on Thailand, and the region’s, economy, Bangkok office rents and occupancy rates are expected to drop after consistent growth over the past 10 years, according to Colliers International Thailand.
It will be the first contraction in that sector since 2010, according to the property consultancy’s associate director of research and communication, Phattarachai Taweewong. He adds that it is one of the “roughest years because of political unrest.” Since July, pro-democracy protesters have been calling on an end to the military-run government and a rewrite of the 2017 Constitution.
The ‘political unrest’ is not a new topic in Thailand and Bangkok life, but the affects of the Covid-19 lockdowns and border closures since April have put the Thai economy into recession and forcing smaller and larger businesses to reassess their businesses and trim their costs, including Bangkok’s high rents.
Bangkok office rents and occupancy rates grew around 3 – 5% each year from 2011 to 2019, but after this year’s 3 month lockdown and business restrictions, rents and occupancy rates have fallen, and are forecast to continue to fall. The new office demand following the lockdown was mostly relocations to buildings with lower rent option with landlords prepared to deal. Colliers predicts that trend will continue until at least the end of the year.
“Many tenants are struggling with the business downturn. Some returned rental spaces to landlords. Others asked for a decrease in rental rates to save on costs… Landlords cut rents slightly to help tenants. Some offered a lower rent to retain existing tenants.”
HERE’sa perspective of the situation back in May this year.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Business
Thai Airways seeks to conserve finances by offering unpaid leave, early retirement
Thailand’s long-suffering national carrier is trying to conserve what cash it has by offering staff early retirement or unpaid leave. Thai Airways says it’s seeking to reduce its workforce in an attempt to stretch its finances to April 2021.
According to a Bangkok Post report, acting president Chansin Treenuchagron says 80% of the airline’s employees have agreed to salary cuts and unpaid leave, adding that their support means the company can survive until the end of the year. However, he points out that, without taking further steps, the airline is unlikely to survive 2021, particularly with the Covid-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating.
The airline has briefed staff on current finances and the progress being made in settling its extensive debts, as well as explaining new policies on furloughing staff and introducing early retirement. It’s understood some workers are prepared to take early retirement provided they are adequately compensated for doing so. Chansin says union officials have been consulted and appear open to the plans.
Employees who want to take early retirement in the next round need to apply between October 15 and 30. Those who are approved will be in line for severance pay of between 2 and 14.33 months, based on Thailand’s employment law, in addition to other benefits from the airline. It’s understood the furlough scheme will take place from November 1 to April 30.
Meanwhile, some union members arrived at the meeting wearing black, in protest at the recent promotion of a number of airline executives, including the spouse of the chairman of the board of directors, at a time when the carrier is struggling for survival.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Business
Air Asia diversifies from an airline brand to e-commerce powerhouse
Airasia.com has revealed its greatly extended new online brand identity online as “ASEAN’s super app”, completing what it calls a “transformation from digital airline to comprehensive lifestyle platform”.
The airasia.com ASEAN super app combines a host of related online experiences in a “faster and more convenient user experience” with over 15 types of products and services under 3 main headings – travel, e-commerce and fintech (financial technology).
On the announcement of the new App’s launch, airasia.com is having its first-ever airasia.com Super Sale that supersedes the past successful AirAsia free seat promotions.
“The biggest sales in the region will take place from October 12 (1000, GMT +8) to October 18, 2020 with storewide discounts of up to 90% across all product offerings on airasia.com super app and the airasia.com site.”
AirAsia Group CEO and founder Tony Fernandes says the airline group has not wasted the crisis.
“Now with airasia.com, we are enabling everyone to fly, to stay, to shop, to eat, all at the convenience of one super app. We’ve been using the lockdown period to fine tune our platform, unify the user experience and simplify our payment to a one-click checkout.”
Some of the deals under the new super app include a 90% off SNAP flight+hotel combo, 90% off on AirAsia shop; 50% off on AirAsia food and “AirAsia fresh”, formerly known as OURSHOP. 50% off all Malaysian domestic flights and 10% off flights of any other partner airlines to over 3,000 destinations worldwide.
SOURCE: ttrweekly.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Journalist detained during last night’s rally at Pathunwan intersection in Bangkok
So, how’s Thailand doing with Covid-19? – OPINION
Foreign investors and businesspeople seek clarity about the current “situation” in Thailand
Covid19 – US infections “balloon”, world case total to pass 40 million this weekend
Police break up Bangkok protest with high-power water cannons, more protests planned today
Pathumwan intersection protest kicks off in defiance of police and government orders
Thailand News Today | Bangkok protests, Special Tourist Visa, Prisoners slippery escape | October 16
Mae Sot immigration chief transferred after inmate escape
New Covid-19 test in the works, quarantine could be shortened
Bangkok in “State of Emergency” for 1 month, PM warns about possible curfew
4 new Covid-19 cases in quarantine, 1 apparent reinfection
Train-car collision kills 1, second fatal railway crossing incident this week
Bangkok city intersection closed and secured ahead of next rally at 5pm
Thailand Airbnb hosts to abide by new Covid-19 cleaning measures
Now they’re coming… Special Tourist Visa flight set for Tuesday – Tourism and Sports Minister
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and how to recover
Timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
King Bhumibol Adulyadej – in remembrance of the “Father of Thailand”
No one in Guangzhou applied for the Special Tourist Visa, Foreign Ministry
Minor International Chairman calls for major overhaul of Thailand’s ASQ
German politician raises questions about the status of Thailand’s Head of State
UPDATE: Covid-19 visitor entry around the region
The Pattaya to Hua Hin bridge. Government discusses 900 billion baht investment.
Covid-19 could lead to a crisis worse than the 1997 Asian financial crisis
Is it time for Thailand to restart its tourist industry? – SURVEY
6 people found guilty for “pretty” Bangkok model’s death
“Low-risk” tourists could see quarantine period cut in half upon arrival
Pattaya bars making money from live streaming for customers overseas – VIDEO
Rain with “strong winds” forecast for most of Thailand
Thai berry-pickers from Sweden and Finland return home after salary windfall
Thailand News Today | Bangkok protests, Special Tourist Visa, Prisoners slippery escape | October 16
Thailand News Today | State of Emergency, Pattaya ‘online’, Veggie Festival plea | October 15
Thailand News Today | BKK protest update, Chiang Mai ‘quiet’, Baby klong crocs | October 14
Thailand News Today | No STV tourists, Boss in Dubai, border fears in Tak | October 13
Thailand News Today | Land bridge project, “Thai Bridge”, Chaing Mai black widow | October 12
Thailand News Today | Army v Twitter, Tourism interrupted, Thailand World’s #6 | October 9
Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8
Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7
Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Trending
- Food Scene3 days ago
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and how to recover
- Bangkok3 days ago
6 people found guilty for “pretty” Bangkok model’s death
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya bars making money from live streaming for customers overseas – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Health officials considering more relaxed quarantine for short-term visitors
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand to make AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, hoped to be available by mid-2021
- Bangkok2 days ago
UPDATE: Bangkok under a State of Emergency, protests ‘cleared’, 20+ arrested,
- Bangkok3 days ago
Truck drivers carrying ‘royal supporters’ face charges for travelling on expressways
- Crime4 days ago
Thai police to verify “Boss” whereabouts with UAE embassy