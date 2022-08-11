Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 “hospitel” isolation in Thailand to end September 1
One option for Covid-19 patients with no or mild symptoms in Thailand is to check into a hotel designated for Covid-19 isolation, known as a “hospitel”, but not for much longer.
The remaining “hospitels” are set to change back to regular hotels on September 1, according to Director-General of the Department of Health Service Support Dr. Thares Krasaniyarawiwong. The discontinuation of the service is yet to be confirmed by the Ministry of Health.
Dr. Tharet said that a survey in conducted in August 2022 revealed that there were only 11 hospitels left of the original 79 hospitels operating in Thailand.
“Hospitels” were proposed by the Thai Hotels Association last year during Thailand’s third wave of Covid-19, when case numbers were high and hospitals were running out of beds.
For patients with no or mild symptoms who didn’t want to risk passing their infection on to their families or housemates, 14-day “hospitel” stays were an attractive, more luxurious alternative than a trip to a hospital or “field hospital.”
At least 23 five-star hotels in Bangkok were converted into “hospitels” for Covid-19 isolotion, with a high price tag, for patients who could afford it.
The demand for “hospitel” beds has now declined, partly because case numbers are lower, but mostly because more patients are opting for home isolation, said the doctor.
Secretary-General of the National Health Security Office (NHSO) Dr. Jadet Thammatatari said Covid-19 patients should call the hotline 1330 to listen to current available treatment options.
Alternatively, Covid-19 patients can go to any hospital for an assessment. The doctor will decide whether the patient should receive hospital treatment or outpatient treatment. Thai citizens who are holders of 30-baht universal health care cards are eligible for near-free treatment.
Deputy Secretary-General of the NHSO Dr. Attaphon Limpanyalert said the office was trying to make accessing services an easier process for Covid-19 patients in Bangkok…
“Recently, the NHSO and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration have discussed the idea of developing a kiosk to connect Covid-19 patients in Bangkok with doctors for a consultation. Initially, we plan to set it up in Bangkok in shopping mall areas and in the community. The idea is to make accessing treatment for Covid-19 patients in Bangkok more convenient.”
SOURCE: KhaoSod
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Mountain B victims to be compensated by Thailand govt
Free noodles for beach cleaners after Pattaya Music Festival mess
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
BKFC THAILAND 3: Moment of the truth set for September 3
Lots of Hong Kongers are searching for flights to Bangkok
Death toll of Mountain B fire rises to 17
Bangkok No.1 in Asia-Pacific for MICE destinations
Covid-19 “hospitel” isolation in Thailand to end September 1
Upcoming beach festival to boost Phuket’s surf tourism amidst monsoon season
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
UPDATE: Chon Buri police couldn’t find victim of car crash… on the back seat
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Pre-op trans men’s anger after Bangkok breast removal broker scams them out 4 million baht
Opposition to Thailand govt hosting former Sri Lanka president
UPDATE: Sri Lanka’s exiled president allowed temporary Thailand stay, with conditions
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
Famous northern Thai dish declared world’s best soup
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Thailand’s Entry Requirements August 2022
Thailand launches new 10-year visa to attract foreign experts
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
Thailand’s hotels are short on workers
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
Thai tourism officials plan to propose new closing time for tourist areas
10 year old killed & 5 injured after pickup hits motorbike sidecar
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides3 days ago
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Best of3 hours ago
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
-
Best of3 hours ago
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
-
Thailand4 hours ago
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
-
Economy3 days ago
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
-
Crime2 days ago
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested