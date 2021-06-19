Politics
Amendment to reform Constitution rejected by Parliament
A draft amendment started by Pheu Thai Party, an opposition party, to establish a Constitution Drafting Assembly has just been rejected in the parliament. The legal advisory committee to parliament rejected the amendment, which was intended as a path towards creating a new, revised charter.
The section in question, Section 256 in Thailand’s constitution, would be amended in order to allow a new committee to write a new charter. The Constitution Drafting Assembly would endeavour to create a new charter for Thailand. In March, senators and parliament members voted down a third attempt at opposition parties amending Section 256.
After failing, Palang Pracharat filed a petition to get a ruling about whether the amendment was legitimate from the Constitutional Court. The court ruled that a national referendum must be held to confirm that the people of Thailand desire the amendment. Then parliament can pass a motion to write a new charter, after which the amendment could be approved by a second national referendum.
With that ruling from the Constitutional Court, the advisor to parliament president and House Speaker Chuan Leekpai said that the new draft amendment could not be considered in parliament deliberations in the upcoming June 23 and 24 session. It must now pass the national referendum first. Activists attempted to file charges against people who previously voted for the draft since it was in violation of legal proceedings without a referendum.
The politicians have been coming at the fight for an amendment to the Constitution from all sides, by submitting multiple amendment proposals as a collective and also by each party separately. They hope the continued submissions will eventually result in at least a few pieces of legislation creeping through and changing the charter in baby steps.
Opposition wants to write a new charter but stated that they intend to keep the beginning of the existing Constitution, retaining Chapters 1 and 2 that pertain to the monarchy and the basic provisions of Thailand as a country. They plan on adding Chapter 15/1 though – provisions to cover the writing of a new charter.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Amendment to reform Constitution rejected by Parliament
Gender Health Clinic opens in Bangkok for transgender needs
30 million baht added to vaccine side effects compensation fund
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Plan for 16-week gap between AstraZeneca vaccines dropped
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
Sandbox latest, CCSA says all regions reopening must reach 70% local vaccination
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 3,667 new infections and 32 deaths
Thamanat elected to role of head ‘fixer’ in Palang Pracharat party
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
Government plans 10 million vaccines for July
Thailand News Today | Vaccine deaths investigation, PM heads to Phuket, BMA extends vendor licences | June 18
1 million AstraZeneca doses arrive, Anutin says “more” on the way
1.2 tonnes of methamphetamine and heroin seized near Malaysian border
Pattaya bars plead for government help
Colour-coded zoning revised, restrictions to ease nationwide
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Thong Lor again: 31 arrested in club violating Covid-19 rules
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
Penis statue works as village sees rain after erection
Low immunity levels in some, despite 2 doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac
TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
Monday Covid Update: 3,355 new cases and 17 deaths
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
- Thailand4 days ago
Tourism officials eye August reopening under “Pattaya Move On” travel scheme
- Chon Buri1 day ago
142 new Covid infections in Chon Buri, clusters in market workers and close contacts