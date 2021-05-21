Drugs
Drug bust: Phuket couple has 22,000 meth pills, ice, heroin
A drug bust just north of Phuket Town has netted a cache of 22,000 meth pills, over 480 grams of crystal meth, and almost 8 grams of heroin. Police arrested a man and a woman in the Rassada area on Tuesday in the early evening according to a press release today from the Phuket Office of the Public Relations Department.
Phuket Provincial Police apprehended the man, Yakon “Kob” Salae, and his girlfriend Sansanee “Nan” Denmalai on Tuesday around 6:30 pm. The 36 year old man is from Pattani and his 27 year old girlfriend is from Phang Nga. According to police reports, the couple was arrested in the drug bust at home in Moo 2 in Rassada on Phuket.
Police uncovered the 22,000 yaba pills along with just under 486 grams of crystal methamphetamine, popularly called ice in Thailand, and 7.78 grams of heroin. They also seized a black Honda Civic with a car registration in Songkla and a red and black Honda Click motorbike. A bank book for an account holding 14,600 baht was also taken as evidence.
Kob and Nan were taken into custody and moved to the Phuket City Police Station where the traditional drug bust photoshoot was done. They’re being charged for possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell. Police hope to use information gathered while interrogating the couple to track down and arrest more drug traffickers higher up in the drug network, and will continue their investigation.
The couple claimed that they had just recently become involved in drug dealing, due to financial hardship in the current economic crisis. The man had previously been working selling traditional Thai snacks at a petrol station, while his girlfriend was gainfully employed working in a local hotel. When the Covid-19 pandemic struck, the tourist island of Phuket was hard hit, and the couple became unemployed and increasingly desperate for money, eventually turning to the world of drug trafficking.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Drugs
Dog brings owner gift of 2,000 meth pills in Udon Thani
A dog owner is reeling after his beloved pet brought him a “gift” of 2,000 meth pills, known as Yaba in Thai. The owner says the dog brought a mysterious package to a car garage in Udon Thani. He immediately notified police who then came to find the 2 year old, white dog named Sinil at the garage. Police say the drugs were in a black package wrapped with clear tape inside a white plastic bag.
While police were looking at the package, they say a man who was parked near the garage was acting suspiciously. They say he was around 30 years old and was on a black motorbike with no license plate. The man had a phone in his hand and went looking around the gate. Police took notice and “invited” him to the police station but later released him due to having no evidence against him.
It is clear that the owners of the bag knew it was lost as the 59 year old garage owner says he saw 2 men on motorbikes 2 days ago, searching the area with flashlights on their helmets. But Sinil, the dog, chased them away. At first the owner says he thought the men were looking for fish, but he found it strange that they were circling the area. The next morning is when Sinil arrived with a white bag in his mouth and dropped it in front of his owner.
Police say the investigation is still under way as no one has been arrested in connection to the drugs.
Meanwhile, a huge methamphetamine shipment found on a Thai cargo boat docked in Sydney, Australia, is believed to be linked to a Hong Kong drug smuggling network. The haul, worth around 2.4 billion baht, was seized by Australian police earlier this month. According to a Bangkok Post report, Thailand’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau believes the shipment is connected to Hong Kong drug “kingpin”, Lee Chung Chak.
316 kilograms of methamphetamine were found concealed in barbecue grills and water heaters when officers searched the ship’s cargo, following discrepancies in the consignment information. It’s understood the shipment was declared as food and electrical goods at Chon Buri’s Laem Chabang Seaport, in eastern Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Drugs
Meth haul on Thai cargo ship in Australia linked to Hong Kong drug trafficking boss
A huge methamphetamine shipment found on a Thai cargo boat docked in Sydney, Australia, is believed to be linked to a Hong Kong drug smuggling network. The haul, worth around 2.4 billion baht, was seized by Australian police earlier this month. According to a Bangkok Post report, Thailand’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau believes the shipment is connected to Hong Kong drug “kingpin”, Lee Chung Chak.
316 kilograms of methamphetamine were found concealed in barbecue grills and water heaters when officers searched the ship’s cargo, following discrepancies in the consignment information. It’s understood the shipment was declared as food and electrical goods at Chon Buri’s Laem Chabang Seaport, in eastern Thailand.
Thailand’s national police chief has called for an urgent investigation into the case, while NSB boss, Montri Yimyaem, says drug smuggling operations are common between Thailand and Australia due to the number of cargo ships using the port each day and the difficulty in investigating every container. He says his office is working with the Narcotics Control Board, the Customs Department, and the Australian Federal Police to determine the origin of the shipment, adding that the authorities know the name of the smuggler and police are working on pinning him down.
He adds that, in Australia, the importers of the cargo shipment have been brought in for questioning as witnesses, and are currently detained in a safehouse.
“We will have to give the officers some time to work on this case and disclose the truth to the public and end the drug trafficking network for good.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Phuket
Men arrested on drug charges after police chase in Phuket
2 men were arrested on drug charges after a 20 kilometre police chase in Phuket yesterday. The pursuit ended when the men crashed their motorbike into a parked car. Officers searched the motorbike and found 3 bags of kratom in the boot.
An officer says he first approached the men because they were acting suspicious. The men sped off, prompting the police to chase after them. Police say the men ran red lights and ignored traffic signs. The chase went on for 20 kilometres and ended when the motorbike crashed into a parked car.
Kitiphop Jongpet and Anisorn Tuthep, both 23 years old, were arrested and are facing charges of possession of a Category 5 drug. Kitiphop, who was driving the motorbike, is facing charges of reckless driving causing damage to another person’s property.
SOURCE: Phuket News
