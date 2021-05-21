Drugs
Dog brings owner gift of 2,000 meth pills in Udon Thani
A dog owner is reeling after his beloved pet brought him a “gift” of 2,000 meth pills, known as Yaba in Thai. The owner says the dog brought a mysterious package to a car garage in Udon Thani. He immediately notified police who then came to find the 2 year old, white dog named Sinil at the garage. Police say the drugs were in a black package wrapped with clear tape inside a white plastic bag.
While police were looking at the package, they say a man who was parked near the garage was acting suspiciously. They say he was around 30 years old and was on a black motorbike with no license plate. The man had a phone in his hand and went looking around the gate. Police took notice and “invited” him to the police station but later released him due to having no evidence against him.
It is clear that the owners of the bag knew it was lost as the 59 year old garage owner says he saw 2 men on motorbikes 2 days ago, searching the area with flashlights on their helmets. But Sinil, the dog, chased them away. At first the owner says he thought the men were looking for fish, but he found it strange that they were circling the area. The next morning is when Sinil arrived with a white bag in his mouth and dropped it in front of his owner.
Police say the investigation is still under way as no one has been arrested in connection to the drugs.
Meanwhile, a huge methamphetamine shipment found on a Thai cargo boat docked in Sydney, Australia, is believed to be linked to a Hong Kong drug smuggling network. The haul, worth around 2.4 billion baht, was seized by Australian police earlier this month. According to a Bangkok Post report, Thailand's Narcotics Suppression Bureau believes the shipment is connected to Hong Kong drug "kingpin", Lee Chung Chak.
316 kilograms of methamphetamine were found concealed in barbecue grills and water heaters when officers searched the ship’s cargo, following discrepancies in the consignment information. It’s understood the shipment was declared as food and electrical goods at Chon Buri’s Laem Chabang Seaport, in eastern Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Meth haul on Thai cargo ship in Australia linked to Hong Kong drug trafficking boss
A huge methamphetamine shipment found on a Thai cargo boat docked in Sydney, Australia, is believed to be linked to a Hong Kong drug smuggling network. The haul, worth around 2.4 billion baht, was seized by Australian police earlier this month. According to a Bangkok Post report, Thailand’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau believes the shipment is connected to Hong Kong drug “kingpin”, Lee Chung Chak.
316 kilograms of methamphetamine were found concealed in barbecue grills and water heaters when officers searched the ship’s cargo, following discrepancies in the consignment information. It’s understood the shipment was declared as food and electrical goods at Chon Buri’s Laem Chabang Seaport, in eastern Thailand.
Thailand’s national police chief has called for an urgent investigation into the case, while NSB boss, Montri Yimyaem, says drug smuggling operations are common between Thailand and Australia due to the number of cargo ships using the port each day and the difficulty in investigating every container. He says his office is working with the Narcotics Control Board, the Customs Department, and the Australian Federal Police to determine the origin of the shipment, adding that the authorities know the name of the smuggler and police are working on pinning him down.
He adds that, in Australia, the importers of the cargo shipment have been brought in for questioning as witnesses, and are currently detained in a safehouse.
“We will have to give the officers some time to work on this case and disclose the truth to the public and end the drug trafficking network for good.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Men arrested on drug charges after police chase in Phuket
2 men were arrested on drug charges after a 20 kilometre police chase in Phuket yesterday. The pursuit ended when the men crashed their motorbike into a parked car. Officers searched the motorbike and found 3 bags of kratom in the boot.
An officer says he first approached the men because they were acting suspicious. The men sped off, prompting the police to chase after them. Police say the men ran red lights and ignored traffic signs. The chase went on for 20 kilometres and ended when the motorbike crashed into a parked car.
Kitiphop Jongpet and Anisorn Tuthep, both 23 years old, were arrested and are facing charges of possession of a Category 5 drug. Kitiphop, who was driving the motorbike, is facing charges of reckless driving causing damage to another person’s property.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Thai authorities announce cargo ship’s route before drug bust in Australia | VIDEO
Thai authorities investigating the drug bust in Australia, where more than 300 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized from a Thai cargo ship, say they’ve narrowed down the route of the shipment and have identified a company involved.
Cargo had first been loaded onto a Chinese vessel which left Chon Buri’s Laem Chabang port on March 25, according to Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board secretary general Wichai Chaimongko. The vessel stopped in Singapore and the cargo was transferred to a Portuguese vessel, he says.
The shipment arrived in Australia on April 30 and then was intercepted by the Australian Border Force on May 4 when it docked at Sydney’s Port Botany. Officers found methamphetamine, known as “ice,” inside electric barbecue grills and water heaters. The 316 kilograms of drugs are valued at 2.29 billion baht.
Wichai did not mention the name of the company that shipped the cargo, but said Thai authorities are investigating to determine the company’s role in the smuggling of methamphetamine.
“The board will investigate and confiscate assets from all involved in line with the Justice Ministry’s policy.”
The ONCB will be meeting with representative from the Australian Federation Police to discuss the ongoing investigation. In Australia, the New South Wales Police, the Australian Federal Police and NSW Crime Commission are also working on the case.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
