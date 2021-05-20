Meth haul on Thai cargo ship in Australia linked to Hong Kong drug trafficking boss

A huge methamphetamine shipment found on a Thai cargo boat docked in Sydney, Australia, is believed to be linked to a Hong Kong drug smuggling network. The haul, worth around 2.4 billion baht, was seized by Australian police earlier this month. According to a Bangkok Post report, Thailand’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau believes the shipment is connected to Hong Kong drug “kingpin”, Lee Chung Chak.

316 kilograms of methamphetamine were found concealed in barbecue grills and water heaters when officers searched the ship’s cargo, following discrepancies in the consignment information. It’s understood the shipment was declared as food and electrical goods at Chon Buri’s Laem Chabang Seaport, in eastern Thailand.

Thailand’s national police chief has called for an urgent investigation into the case, while NSB boss, Montri Yimyaem, says drug smuggling operations are common between Thailand and Australia due to the number of cargo ships using the port each day and the difficulty in investigating every container. He says his office is working with the Narcotics Control Board, the Customs Department, and the Australian Federal Police to determine the origin of the shipment, adding that the authorities know the name of the smuggler and police are working on pinning him down.

He adds that, in Australia, the importers of the cargo shipment have been brought in for questioning as witnesses, and are currently detained in a safehouse.

“We will have to give the officers some time to work on this case and disclose the truth to the public and end the drug trafficking network for good.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates