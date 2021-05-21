Crime
UPDATE: Chinese man arrested after shooting and injuring police in Pattaya
UPDATE:
According to Daily News, Pol Capt Phanthep Sribunnak remains in a coma following the shooting. Pol Sen Sgt Maj Kreetha Thipnet was also injured with a shot to his right leg, although reports already say he is “out of danger”.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A Chinese man, with citizenship in Saint Kitts and Nevis, is in custody after shooting and injuring 2 Pattaya police officers who were trying to reprimand him over an online gambling syndicate. 35 year old Jang Yang (reported as 34 years old in some media) pulled a machine gun on the transnational crime team as they went to serve him with an arrest warrant.
Members of the SWAT special police task force entered the premises where he was staying, and arrested him after the shooting. 8 other people, including 5 Chinese nationals and 2 maids were also detained.
Jang was charged with shooting 2 police officers, Phanthep Sribunnag, who was the chief of the police station’s special operations team, and Kreetha Thipnate, of Pattaya police. Panthep sustained 3 gunshot wounds to his shoulder, stomach, and chest. He was taken to Chon Buri Hospital in serious condition. Kreetha was shot in the right leg and admitted to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya.
41 year old Natthawut Donchaisong, a gardener, told the Bangkok Post that he was cutting grass in the front of the house when police arrived in multiple cars, approaching the house. He said he heard them knock on the glass door 2 times, and then he heard at least 10 gunshots from inside the house. He says he ran and hid in front of the house.
An unnamed Pattaya police source says the team confiscated over 18 million baht in cash and assets from the scene.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Crime
US President Biden signs hate crimes law to help protect Asian Americans
After multiple incidents of violence against Asian Americans in the US, President Joe Biden has recently signed a hate crime law. As violence against Asians in America has been on the rise since the Covid-19 pandemic, Biden told Asian American politicians and senior members of Congress that racism has long been toxic. He says the Asian American community has been made a scapegoat against the backdrop of growing Anti-Chinese sentiment.
“…..an ugly poison that has long plagued our nation.”
“Too many Asian Americans have been waking up this past year genuinely fearing for their safety, just opening their door and walking down the street.”
Activist group Stop AAPI Hate, says there have been 6,603 hate incidents since March 2020, but many more have gone unreported. Unlike his predecessor, former US President Donald Trump, would often refer to the Covid virus as the “China virus” or “Kung flu” which quickly was adopted into the right-wing vocabulary. Biden, however, did not mention the previous president’s racial references to the virus when he signed the law.
Instead, a rare bipartisan support was seen in Congress over the law, which improves access for reporting such crimes and streamlines the procedures for authorities when responding to such crimes.
“I mean this from the bottom of my heart: hate can be given no safe harbor in America. Silence is complicity. We cannot be complicit.”
The US artist behind a portrait of an elderly Thai man who died after a brutal attack outside his San Francisco home, voiced his disgust and sadness at the rise in anti-Asian sentiment in the US. Los Angeles artist Jonathan D. Chang drew the portrait of 84 year old Vicha Ratanapakdee and posted it on Instagram as a tribute to the murder victim.
“My condolences to the family of Vicha Ratanapakdee. I hope justice will be served.”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Crime
Crime
Man arrested in Bangkok accused of raping 30+ young women
A man has been arrested in Bangkok, accused of raping many young women who he met through dating apps and then blackmailing them with videos of the sex. Ratchaphol Jinda, a 26 year old salesman from Samut Prakan was sought for 3 arrest warrants for rape, attempted rape, and extortion. At least 10 women have come forward so far with complaints against the man.
Police caught up with the alleged rapist in a shopping mall car park in the Ram Intra area in the Khannayao district of Bangkok and he was arrested by Crime Suppression Division police officers yesterday. According to the CSD superintendent who led the investigation and arrest, Ratchaphol confessed to the crimes during questioning and he’s being held in police custody. The superintendent said that they suspect more than 30 women were abused at his hands, but only 10 so far have filed a formal complaint.
This arrest comes just days after another man was arrested in Bangkok and charged with raping 36 women at knifepoint.
A notebook computer was seized by the police and was found to contain 36 videos of the suspect having sex with 32 different women, along with 86 upskirt videos. The man allegedly would meet girls on dating apps and chat with them until they agreed to come to his room. Once inside, he would assault them and record himself forcibly raping them.
He then used the videos he made to blackmail the women, extorting money from them, intimidating them into silence, and demanding more sex from them whenever he wanted. He threatened to post the videos online if any of the women disobeyed him.
Ratchaphol allegedly preyed on young students, with all of his targets no older than 25, and all studying at local universities. there was no information on whether police had identified more of the women in the 36 video clips in order to file additional charges.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
