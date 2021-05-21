UPDATE: Chinese man arrested after shooting and injuring police in Pattaya

UPDATE:

According to Daily News, Pol Capt Phanthep Sribunnak remains in a coma following the shooting. Pol Sen Sgt Maj Kreetha Thipnet was also injured with a shot to his right leg, although reports already say he is “out of danger”.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Chinese man, with citizenship in Saint Kitts and Nevis, is in custody after shooting and injuring 2 Pattaya police officers who were trying to reprimand him over an online gambling syndicate. 35 year old Jang Yang (reported as 34 years old in some media) pulled a machine gun on the transnational crime team as they went to serve him with an arrest warrant.

Members of the SWAT special police task force entered the premises where he was staying, and arrested him after the shooting. 8 other people, including 5 Chinese nationals and 2 maids were also detained.

Jang was charged with shooting 2 police officers, Phanthep Sribunnag, who was the chief of the police station’s special operations team, and Kreetha Thipnate, of Pattaya police. Panthep sustained 3 gunshot wounds to his shoulder, stomach, and chest. He was taken to Chon Buri Hospital in serious condition. Kreetha was shot in the right leg and admitted to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya.

41 year old Natthawut Donchaisong, a gardener, told the Bangkok Post that he was cutting grass in the front of the house when police arrived in multiple cars, approaching the house. He said he heard them knock on the glass door 2 times, and then he heard at least 10 gunshots from inside the house. He says he ran and hid in front of the house.

An unnamed Pattaya police source says the team confiscated over 18 million baht in cash and assets from the scene.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates