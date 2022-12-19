Drugs
Aussie cops bust billion-baht meth shipment
Aussie cops have busted a billion-baht meth shipment, and two senior members of the offending syndicate are in custody.
Two members of an international crime syndicate have been charged in Taiwan over an alleged plot to import 30kg of methamphetamine into Australia hidden inside 3D printers.
Australia is in the grip of what authorities have called an “ice epidemic”. They say the drug is fuelling violent crimes, addiction and mental health problems, particularly in regional communities.
The country has the highest reported methamphetamine use per capita in the world, with about 6% of Australians – 1.2 million people – having used the drug.
The two men were arrested in July and October this year after they were noticed by the Australian federal police as part a sting operation. One of the men is believed to be behind more than 30 meth imports to Australia in 2020.
Australia’s federal police assistant commissioner Pryce Scanlan said…
“Intelligence indicates he and his syndicate were attempting to import quantities of up to 100kg at a time. We suspect they were operating long before we started monitoring them and were involved in multiple other drug trafficking plots targeting Australia.”
But law enforcement intercepted the drugs before they reached Australia and a suspect was arrested in New Taipei City in late July. Taiwanese police then found a second syndicate member in Taoyuan City and arrested him in October.
The men have been charged with illegal transportation of category 2 narcotics and could face life in prison in Taiwan if convicted.
According to the Guardian, Scanlan said police were still investigating links to the syndicate over foiled imports into multiple countries, including Australia.
“This organised crime group has caused significant harm to the Australian community for a number of years, as well as causing harm offshore,” he said.
“This operation has taken out two senior members of a transnational crime syndicate and disrupted their gateway into Australia, which is a significant win for the community.”
A UNODC report found the methamphetamine trade is now worth between $30 billion and $60 billion per year in East and Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket pickup truck accident injures three people in front of school
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 84 rescued, 1 dead, 21 missing
ASEAN members to allegedly hold non-official meeting on Myanmar situation
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Buddha statue in Cambodia will be world’s 3rd tallest
Man allegedly assaults woman in Pattaya after she refuses to provide him with services
Body of Canadian man washes up on beach in southern Thailand
Falling power pole kills woman in Chantha Buri
POLL: Thai politics unchanged, honesty and transparency wanted
Shakira speaks up for young Iranian football player on death row
Aussie cops bust billion-baht meth shipment
Covid deaths in China could surpass one million as restrictions lifted
Best Christmas Movies, Ever!
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Free tune-up offered for all vehicles before New Year’s Eve
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022
Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
Young Iranian footballer at risk of being executed
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Young police officers killed in battle with gunmen in rural Australia
Breaking: Huge fire erupts in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Soi 3 near traffic lights
7 year old girl falls from mum’s bike, killed by oncoming public bus in Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Crime4 days ago
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
-
Education2 days ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Environment3 days ago
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
-
Phuket4 days ago
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
-
Thailand3 days ago
Temples hold prayers for recovery of Princess Bajrakitiyabha
-
Crime4 days ago
Police raid Pattaya club, find no license
Recent comments: