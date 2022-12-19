Connect with us

Drugs

Aussie cops bust billion-baht meth shipment

Published

 on 

Aussie cops have busted a billion-baht meth shipment, and two senior members of the offending syndicate are in custody.

Two members of an international crime syndicate have been charged in Taiwan over an alleged plot to import 30kg of methamphetamine into Australia hidden inside 3D printers.

It is alleged 3D printers were to be used to import the methamphetamines into WA.

More than 30kg of meth was hidden inside 3D printers.

Australia is in the grip of what authorities have called an “ice epidemic”. They say the drug is fuelling violent crimes, addiction and mental health problems, particularly in regional communities.

The country has the highest reported methamphetamine use per capita in the world, with about 6% of Australians – 1.2 million people – having used the drug.

The two men were arrested in July and October this year after they were noticed by the Australian federal police as part a sting operation.  One of the men is believed to be behind more than 30 meth imports to Australia in 2020.

Australia’s federal police assistant commissioner Pryce Scanlan said…

“Intelligence indicates he and his syndicate were attempting to import quantities of up to 100kg at a time. We suspect they were operating long before we started monitoring them and were involved in multiple other drug trafficking plots targeting Australia.”

But law enforcement intercepted the drugs before they reached Australia and a suspect was arrested in New Taipei City in late July. Taiwanese police then found a second syndicate member in Taoyuan City and arrested him in October.

The men have been charged with illegal transportation of category 2 narcotics and could face life in prison in Taiwan if convicted.

According to the Guardian, Scanlan said police were still investigating links to the syndicate over foiled imports into multiple countries, including Australia.

“This organised crime group has caused significant harm to the Australian community for a number of years, as well as causing harm offshore,” he said.

“This operation has taken out two senior members of a transnational crime syndicate and disrupted their gateway into  Australia, which is a significant win for the community.”

The intercepted methamphetamines that were allegedly destined for WA.

Police estimate that 30kg of methamphetamines would sell for about AU$45m (1 billion baht, US$30 million) based on WA prices.

A UNODC report found the methamphetamine trade is now worth between $30 billion and $60 billion per year in East and Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
KaptainRob
2022-12-19 14:16
Countries like Aus/NZ should bring back the death penalty for confirmed Meth/Ice/Yaba manufacturing and primary distribution.  Odd thing is in NZ at least, the Government is giving social payments in the millions to the very groups involved in the trade. …

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket5 mins ago

Phuket pickup truck accident injures three people in front of school
Thailand9 mins ago

Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 84 rescued, 1 dead, 21 missing
Politics18 mins ago

ASEAN members to allegedly hold non-official meeting on Myanmar situation
Sponsored5 hours ago

Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
World Cup34 mins ago

Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Cambodia1 hour ago

Buddha statue in Cambodia will be world’s 3rd tallest
Crime1 hour ago

Man allegedly assaults woman in Pattaya after she refuses to provide him with services
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

Body of Canadian man washes up on beach in southern Thailand
Eastern Thailand2 hours ago

Falling power pole kills woman in Chantha Buri
Politics2 hours ago

POLL: Thai politics unchanged, honesty and transparency wanted
World3 hours ago

Shakira speaks up for young Iranian football player on death row
Drugs3 hours ago

Aussie cops bust billion-baht meth shipment
China3 hours ago

Covid deaths in China could surpass one million as restrictions lifted
Lifestyle3 hours ago

Best Christmas Movies, Ever!
Visa4 hours ago

Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Transport4 hours ago

Free tune-up offered for all vehicles before New Year’s Eve
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending