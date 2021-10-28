Connect with us

Drugs

55 million meth pills seized in Laos in biggest SE Asian bust ever

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Police in Laos made the largest drug bust in Southeast Asian history yesterday. (via Wikimedia)

One for the record books – police in Laos have made the largest drug bust in East and Southeast Asia’s history, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Police in Laos stopped a shipment and seized over 55 million meth pills and more than 1.5 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine yesterday.

The bust was confirmed by 2 security sources inside Thailand today and is by far the largest single drug bust in the history of Laos and of the region. Lao police in Bokeo, on the border of Thailand and Myanmar, pulled over and searched a truck carrying beer crates and found the massive meth stash inside.

The area where Myanmar, Thailand, and Laos all converge is referred to as the Golden Triangle and has for years been the source of drugs like meth flowing throughout the region. It is the hub of drug manufacturing and an easy distribution point to push drugs like meth out into the three countries and beyond.

Asian crime syndicates have based operations there in order to mass-produce stimulant drugs like meth and have distribution networks that reach as far as New Zealand and Japan. Drug prevention busts have stepped up in recent months, as has production and distribution with the region and borders destabilised due to the Burmese military coup in February that continues to keep Myanmar in turmoil.

This gigantic bust of meth pills and crystal methamphetamines comes on the tail of 2 other major busts in the same Golden Triangle region last week that saw a total of 16 million meth pills confiscated.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Bob20
2021-10-28 17:18
First Lisa not coming and now this. What's the world coming to? ☺️ I'm filling the fridge and booking us a seat on the sofa. Then see if we can get that Malaysian smurf thingy to work or we'll wait…
image
riclag
2021-10-28 17:30
One can only imagine how much goes undetected!
image
Griff1315
2021-10-28 17:35
The meth pill seizure won't have much impact if the truck drivers go on strike. They must be amongst Thailand's biggest users.....😉
image
mickkotlarski
2021-10-28 18:15
Far more dramatic than a Brit getting busted in Koh Samui for a bag of weed.
image
Griff1315
2021-10-28 18:19
Just now, mickkotlarski said: Far more dramatic than a Brit getting busted in Koh Samui for a bag of weed. Yes your right but the Brit with the bag of weed will get more news lines printed. Dirty foreign druggie…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Drugs25 seconds ago

Record drug bust in Laos follows pandemic’s methamphetmine boom
World47 mins ago

Alec Baldwin could face criminal charges for shooting on set
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | No more Lisa for new years, Abduction linked to Reused gloves | Oct. 28
Sponsored1 day ago

Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Transport1 hour ago

Bangkok public transport back to normal capacity on Monday
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand’s Industry Ministry is backing hemp as a new cash crop
Economy2 hours ago

Reform urged for foreigners to invest or buy condos in Thailand
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Drugs3 hours ago

55 million meth pills seized in Laos in biggest SE Asian bust ever
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 9,658 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket3 hours ago

BlackPink’s Lisa says “no” to Phuket New Year countdown event
Bangkok3 hours ago

Khao San Road expects very slow recovery, even after reopening
Thailand4 hours ago

Truckers and tour bus drivers plan strike over diesel prices
Malaysia4 hours ago

World’s first unisex condom invented by Malaysian gynaecologist
Thailand4 hours ago

Floating stage, 2nd hand medical gloves, Thai superstar Lisa, Crack ups | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 48
Property5 hours ago

Covid-19 has accelerated Thailand’s property market disruption by 5 to 10 years
Thailand5 hours ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to outline Thailand’s path to net zero at UN Climate Change Conference
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending