Connect with us

Crime

Woman’s body pulled from Mae Ping River in Chiang Mai

Jack Burton

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Woman&#8217;s body pulled from Mae Ping River in Chiang Mai | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Siamrath
    • follow us in feedly

Police and rescue staff in Chiang Mai have retrieved the body of a woman from the Mae Ping River near Nawarat Bridge. The woman, aged estimated to be 40-45 years old, was wearing a white T-shirt, a pair of shorts and white socks.

Forensic staff estimate she had been dead for at least 2 days before the body was discovered. They found wounds on her head and chin, believing she had been hit with a hard object. There were also “several holes” in her body, with blood oozing out of the wounds.

Police speculate she was a victim of assault and the perpetrator dumped her body into the river to conceal the crime.

The body was sent to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai hospital for a detailed autopsy to determine the cause of death, while police are checking missing-persons reports for clues to identify the victim.

Woman's body pulled from Mae Ping River in Chiang Mai | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Mai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events

British embassy in Thailand issues advice over student demonstrations

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

British embassy in Thailand issues advice over student demonstrations | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The 3-finger salute is being used as a symbol for anti-government student protests

The British Embassy has issued travel advice that applies to all foreigners living in Thailand. The ‘advice’ refers to the escalation of the student and activist anti-government protests. In the past, generally, these situations don’t end well once there is a critical mass and the government, via the Army, decide to step in.But at this stage the tone of both sides has been peaceful. The government are mindful of the impact of the local Covid-19 outbreak, and the lockdowns, and would want to avoid any bad publicity from a student protest crackdown to exacerbate the situation. The Thai PM has, […]

Continue Reading

Chiang Mai

Thai cooking blogger in hot water after burying a chicken alive to force-feed it coconut milk

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

Thai cooking blogger in hot water after burying a chicken alive to force-feed it coconut milk | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Watchdog Thailand

YouTuber Sahawat Chopchingchai, aka Momm Tanaddak, is being investigated by Watchdog Thailand after posting a ‘recipe’ where he tortured a chicken by burying it alive for 2 weeks and force-feeding the poor bird, before killing it and eating it. Momm Tanaddak claims he didn’t actually torture the chicken but merely “simulated” a traditional technique in a rural Chiang Mai province. Police have said they will investigate after the cruelty complaint was filed by Watchdog Thailand. The video, now removed, shows the bird being buried and fed coconut milk 3 times a day with an eye-dropper. Then it’s removed 2 weeks later […]

Continue Reading

Tourism

Air Asia and VietJet add some extra domestic routes

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

Air Asia and VietJet add some extra domestic routes | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai VietJet adds a BKK-Nakhon Si Thammarat flight to their schedule

Whilst much of the world waits to get back into Thailand, the local airlines are starting to flex their domestic muscles and add new routes. Thai AirAsia is launching 2 new routes from Chiang Mai, starting yesterday, offering a one-way fare for as low as 790 baht on flights to Hua Hin, and Udon Thani in the northeast. The cheapie fares will only run until August 16, or when they’re booked out. The fares will cover travel from today up to March 26 next year. Thai Air Asia is attempting to bump up its direct domestic travel from Chiang Mai […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending