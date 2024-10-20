Young teacher tragically killed by ex-boyfriend in Chachoengsao

Picture courtesy of Thairath

A young teacher, Namfon, was tragically shot dead by her ex-boyfriend, 25 year old Atitwat, inside her car. The incident unfolded in the Bang Nam Priao district, Chachoengsao province, and ended with Atitwat taking his own life.

Namfon’s mother, 44 year old Pannee, shared her grief while on her way to retrieve her daughter’s body from the Department of Forensic Medicine in Nakhon Nayok for funeral rites at Wat Raman, Bang Nam Priao.

Pannee revealed that Namfon had confided in her about the troubles with her ex-boyfriend just days before the tragic event. Namfon had recently passed her teaching exams and had been employed as a teacher for only one year.

She had moved to Bang Pakong district to be closer to the school where she worked. Namfon and Atitwat had been in a relationship for approximately nine years and rarely had major conflicts.

On October 18, Namfon told her mother that she had been distancing herself from Atitwat. That same night, Atitwat visited Namfon at her home, respectfully greeting Pannee and informing her that they had broken up on good terms and would remain friends.

Despite the amicable tone, Pannee felt uneasy and advised Atitwat not to harm her daughter. She never imagined that he would commit such an act.

Pannee described Atitwat as a good person who loved his family, and she is devastated by his actions. Namfon was the family’s hope, having just started her teaching career, reported KhaoSod.

The motive behind Atitwat’s actions is believed to be jealousy. He suspected that Namfon was talking to another teacher at her school, which led him to feel slighted and ultimately commit the crime.

