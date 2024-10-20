Young teacher tragically killed by ex-boyfriend in Chachoengsao

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 13:35, 20 October 2024| Updated: 13:35, 20 October 2024
69 1 minute read
Young teacher tragically killed by ex-boyfriend in Chachoengsao
Picture courtesy of Thairath

A young teacher, Namfon, was tragically shot dead by her ex-boyfriend, 25 year old Atitwat, inside her car. The incident unfolded in the Bang Nam Priao district, Chachoengsao province, and ended with Atitwat taking his own life.

Namfon’s mother, 44 year old Pannee, shared her grief while on her way to retrieve her daughter’s body from the Department of Forensic Medicine in Nakhon Nayok for funeral rites at Wat Raman, Bang Nam Priao.

Advertisements

Pannee revealed that Namfon had confided in her about the troubles with her ex-boyfriend just days before the tragic event. Namfon had recently passed her teaching exams and had been employed as a teacher for only one year.

She had moved to Bang Pakong district to be closer to the school where she worked. Namfon and Atitwat had been in a relationship for approximately nine years and rarely had major conflicts.

Related news

On October 18, Namfon told her mother that she had been distancing herself from Atitwat. That same night, Atitwat visited Namfon at her home, respectfully greeting Pannee and informing her that they had broken up on good terms and would remain friends.

Despite the amicable tone, Pannee felt uneasy and advised Atitwat not to harm her daughter. She never imagined that he would commit such an act.

Pannee described Atitwat as a good person who loved his family, and she is devastated by his actions. Namfon was the family’s hope, having just started her teaching career, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

The motive behind Atitwat’s actions is believed to be jealousy. He suspected that Namfon was talking to another teacher at her school, which led him to feel slighted and ultimately commit the crime.

In related news, a Thai woman made a daring escape after being held hostage and sexually assaulted by her ex-boyfriend for four days in his Bangkok condo. The victim, 31 year old Am, is still receiving chilling death threats and has turned to a top Thai government official for help.

Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.

Related Articles

Monk kills village headman in Khon Kaen temple dispute

Monk kills village headman in Khon Kaen temple dispute

Published: 11:38, 20 October 2024
Thai man arrested for blackmailing boy with nude photos

Thai man arrested for blackmailing boy with nude photos

Published: 11:24, 20 October 2024
Thailand braces for heavy rainfall and strong winds tomorrow

Thailand braces for heavy rainfall and strong winds tomorrow

Published: 11:13, 20 October 2024
Pattaya police detain foreign beggars to restore public peace

Pattaya police detain foreign beggars to restore public peace

Published: 11:00, 20 October 2024