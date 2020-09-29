All 42 Sarasas private schools to be investigated after teacher allegedly beat students | The Thaiger

image
All 42 Sarasas private schools to be investigated after teacher allegedly beat students

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Kapook
All of the 42 Sarasas private schools throughout Thailand will be investigated by the Office of the Private Education Commission, or OPEC, after a teacher was caught on camera allegedly hitting kindergarten students. The teacher, Ornuma “Khru Jum” Plodprong,” allegedly beat young students at the Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School in Nonthaburi, a suburb in Bangkok on the western banks of the Chao Phraya.

Khru Jum, along with other teachers that allegedly witnessed the abuse, were fired and may face criminal charges pressed by parents of student victims.

Surveillance camera footage of the classroom at the Nonthaburi school shows a teacher, identified as Khru Jum, hitting kindergarten students. In one clip, the teacher pushes a 3 year old student down to the ground and pulls a student’s hair. Another clip shows the teacher dragging the student across the classroom. Other teachers who were in the classroom did not intervene, the footage shows. OPEC secretary general Attapon Truektrong says staff members who witnessed the alleged abuse were fired.

The commission is teaming up with Department of Mental Health to send psychiatrists to the school to evaluate children who may have faced some abuse from their teacher. OPEN is also working with the parents to press charges on staff members.

There have been complaints about bullying and inappropriate punishment at 34 other Sarasas schools, according to OPEC. The commission has set up a special committee to investigate all of the 42 Sarasas private schools. All of the Sarasas schools will need to allow parents to access classroom surveillance camera footage.

The Sarasas schools do not have a discipline policy, according to Sarasas Affiliated Schools chairman Pibul Yongkamol, the board that oversees the 42 schools. He says teachers are told to teach with “love and care,” but there are no set guidelines or rules regarding punishment.

It’s also been revealed that Khru Jum didn’t have a teaching license. OPEC is now asking all the Sarasas schools to check that all teachers have the proper teaching license issued by the Teachers’ Council of Thailand. Attapon says the Nonthaburi school broke other rules, like the maximum class size.

“We have found that Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School also ignored admittance quotas for its English programme. Under the rules, private schools are only allowed to admit 25 students per class for English lessons, but Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School allegedly admitted 34 students per class.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    September 29, 2020 at 11:06 am

    Just another day of discovering corruption, and this time brutality, in Thailand.
    She did not have teacher’s license. How many more?
    Where did she work before – a womens’ prison?

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Thailand

Strong winds “blow” shipping container off a stack and onto a truck, injuring the driver

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

21 hours ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

PHOTO: Sanook

A truck driver was critically injured after strong winds from last night’s storms caused a shipping container to fall from a 7 storey stack at the Samut Prakan port, south of Bangkok, and smash down onto an 18 wheel truck with the driver inside.

Workers rushed to pull the driver, Raphin Noiwanit, out of the crushed truck. They say he was unconscious and ruched to Pu Chao Saming Phrai Hospital. 5 other shipping containers were knocked off from the 7 storey stack during the storm around 9:30pm last night. Only 1 of the containers landed on the truck parked below. The workers say it was “unbelievable” that the winds could be strong enough to take down 6 heavy shipping containers.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Bangkok

Bangkok heist nets gold ornaments valued at 5.6 million baht

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

23 hours ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

PHOTO: Thairath

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Bangkok gold shop at gunpoint, stealing gold ornaments valued around 5.6 million baht. The man allegedly pointed a gun at employees, forcing them to hand over 3 trays of gold ornaments.

The Yaowarat Krungthep shop is located at the entrance of Tesco Lotus in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district. Since the shop is near the building’s entrance, it was easy for the alleged robber to escape and drive off on a motorcycle, according to Chokechai police.

The selling price for the gold ornaments are 28,350 per piece, according to the Gold Traders Association. Altogether, it’s estimated the alleged robber ran off with about 5.6 million baht worth of gold.

Police are reviewing the shop’s surveillance camera footage as well as video from outside the Tesco Lotus and nearby roads. Deputy police chief Suchart Theerasawat says they have a lead on the suspected robber, but are fact checking evidence before making an arrest.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Thailand

Van passengers hospitalised after gas leak on the way to Roi Et

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

PHOTO: Facebook: ปากช่องไทม์

Passengers in a van leaving from Bangkok ended up in the hospital after a gas leak went unnoticed. Many passengers began to feel dizzy and nauseous. Some had difficultly breathing before falling unconscious. Some passengers were even found foaming at the mouth.

The 34 year old driver, identified as Jakpong, was hired to drive the passengers from Bangkok to the Roi Et province in Thailand’s north east. He says he started noticing a burning smell when passing through Ayutthaya, just north of Bangkok. Jakpong stopped briefly at a gas station, but then continued to drive. A passenger started feeling nauseous and asked to stop again.

When the van stopped again at Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong District, the passenger who complained of nausea fainted while walking to the restroom. Other passengers tried to stand up, but some also fainted.

The petrol station attendants called emergency responders to attend to the van full of sick people. All 9 people in the van were sent to Chong Nana Hospital. A doctor from the hospital says some passengers report they had difficulty breathing and dizziness before falling unconscious. Some were found foaming at the mouth.

The driver told emergency responders that he was only slightly dizzy. The driver says he had no idea there was a gas leak. Police are still investigating.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

#รถตู้เหมาแก๊สรั่วผู้โดยสารหมดสติทั้งรถ.เมื่อเวลา 00.15 น.วันที่ 27 กันยายน นพ.ณรงค์ศักดิ์ บำรุงถิ่น…

Posted by ปากช่องไทม์ on Saturday, September 26, 2020

