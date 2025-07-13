Women detain rider accused of blackmail in Pattaya

On the evening of yesterday, July 12, a group of women in Pattaya took decisive action by detaining a 26 year old motorbike rider nicknamed Boom Khunphaen Rider, identified as Phonlawat, and handed him over to Pattaya police. The man is accused of blackmail, assault, and making threats involving explicit videos.

The confrontation took place outside a motorbike rental shop in Central Pattaya. Police Lieutenant Colonel Suchart Dusadee, who leads the crime suppression unit at the Pattaya City Police Station, responded to the incident after receiving reports. Upon arrival, they encountered about 10 young men and women, including the victims, holding the suspect.

One victim, 30 year old Oranong, recounted her experience to The Pattaya News team. She explained that her acquaintance with Phonlawat began through a dating app and Facebook, leading to a relationship. However, she later alleged that he assaulted her and threatened to release intimate videos if she did not comply with his demands.

Four additional women have come forward with similar allegations. Among them is 32 year old Jiraporn, who had previously lodged three complaints against Phonlawat for incidents including vandalism, threats to leak videos, and physical assault.

A Facebook warning post by one victim attracted over 1,000 comments condemning the suspect and encouraging other victims to speak up, revealing a recurring pattern of abuse.

Phonlawat admitted to meeting multiple women via dating apps and having relationships, but denied recording or threatening anyone, asserting that all interactions were consensual. He also disclaimed responsibility for any property damage.

Investigating officer Lieutenant Anirut Jehrah of the Pattaya Police Station has interviewed all victims and recorded the suspect’s details. To maintainorder, the group was dispersed, with plans for further questioning. Should Phonlawat be found guilty, he will face charges and legal proceedings as per the law, reported The Pattaya News.

Police are appealing for anyone with additional information to assist as the investigation progresses.