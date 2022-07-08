UPDATE: BREAKING: Ex Japan PM in critical condition after being shot

UPDATE:

Reports are circulating that the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is in critical condition after being shot at an event in the city of Nara.

Abe was shot at twice, the first allegedly missed with the second shot hitting him in the back. The 67 year old’s attacker has been arrested.

Ex-Tokyo governor Yoichi Masuzoe said Abe was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, which is a term often used in Japan before a death is officially confirmed.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that the former PM was shot at around 11:30 local time in Nara. “One man, believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody. The condition of former prime minister Abe is currently unknown. Whatever the reason, such a barbaric act can never be tolerated, and we strongly condemn it.” Videos circulating on social media show paramedics huddled around Abe in the middle of a street before he was rushed to hospital. The first shot appears to have missed but the second shot hit Mr Abe in the back. He immediately fell to the ground bleeding. Security then detained the attacker who made no attempt to run. Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that Abe was “conscious and responsive” while being transported after the shooting. NHK also added that police have seized the handmade attacker’s gun and identified him. Local media reports say the attacker is believed to be a former member of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force.

ORIGINAL STORY

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been allegedly shot during a campaign speech in Nara, western Japan, this morning. Photos of the former PM laying on the ground, with people trying to assist while removing his blood-stained shirt, appear to support the report of a shooting.

The 67 year old fell to the floor holding his chest and is in a “state of cardiopulmonary arrest” (a term used in Japan before a feared death can be confirmed by a doctor, according to the South China Morning Post) after collapsing while making a campaign speech ahead of this Sunday’s upper house elections.

Japan’s public broadcaster, NHK, said Abe appeared to be bleeding from the chest after being shot from behind with a shotgun. NHK added that a man had been taken into custody but provided no further details.

Abe was the country’s longest-serving prime minister until he resigned in 2020.

More details to follow.

SOURCE: The Guardian BBC