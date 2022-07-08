Tourism
Life of Thai digital nomads made easier by Airbnb TAT alliance
Airbnb today announced it is going to work closely with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to make it easier for remote workers to live in the kingdom.
The California-based vacation rental company reported that a number of projects are in the pipeline, including constructing a dedicated custom-built hub for Thailand, showcasing local long-term stay listings as well as providing information on entry requirements and visa policies for remote workers.
The Covid-19 pandemic has revolutionised the way millions of people work nowadays making it more flexible where they can live and work. As a consequence, so-called digital nomads have sprung up all over the world’s towns and cities, staying for weeks, months, or even longer.
TAT reported in the first 3 months of 2022, searches for international solo travel in Thailand for long term stays grew by over 50% compared to the same time in 2019.
Statistics also revealed that 1 in 5 global guests used Airbnb accommodation to work remotely while traveling in 2021. That trend continued into the first quarter of 2022, with long-term stays more than doubling in size from the first quarter of 2019.
Harvard Business School research revealed it is clear that digital nomads, and remote workers, can be a boon to any economy. They also have the potential to foster entrepreneurship in the communities where they stay, creating “technology clusters” around the world.
Airbnb co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Nathan Blecharczyck said a new world of travel has emerged where workers are no longer bound to their offices since the pandemic.
“We want to make it easier for workers to enjoy this flexibility and support the return of safe and responsible travel. We know that travel brings significant economic opportunity to local communities and connects people around the world. We’re excited to launch this one-stop shop for anyone thinking of joining the millions of workers that are already enjoying this new trend of working flexibility and travel.”
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing, Tourism Authority of Thailand, welcomed the collaboration with Airbnb.
“Thailand has long been a top destination for remote workers and long-term travelers globally. Strong local infrastructure, community access, and a wide variety of unique accommodations for longer stays continue to attract visitors around the world, as well as our warm hospitality and unique culture. As we look to rebuild the country’s tourism sector and accelerate recovery, we are honoured to partner with Airbnb on its global Live and Work Anywhere initiative to attract long-term travelers to Thailand.”
SOURCE: Travel Daily News
