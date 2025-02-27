Interior Ministry probes illegal condo rentals by Chinese nationals

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 27, 2025
117 2 minutes read
Interior Ministry probes illegal condo rentals by Chinese nationals
Picture courtesy of Flowdzine Creativity, Unsplash

The Interior Ministry is currently investigating allegations that Chinese nationals have been illegally renting out their condominiums in breach of the Hotel Act, according to Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The Department of Provincial Administration is scrutinising claims that Chinese citizens have purchased condo units along Sukhumvit Road and rented them to other foreigners.

Anutin highlighted that renting out hotel rooms or condominium units requires proper licensing and adherence to the Interior Ministry’s regulations. He also confirmed that the foreign ownership quota for condos remains capped at 49%.

Advertisements

He mentioned a directive from former prime minister Srettha Thavisin for the Interior Ministry to consider raising this quota to 75%, which is currently under review.

The issue was brought to attention by the Drama Addict Facebook page, which reported that Chinese investors had been renting out condos to foreigners, providing them with keycards and keys via lockboxes. Customers would collect these using a code and leave them in the room upon departure.

Related Articles

The situation was discovered when keys were found near a somtam stall. Police, upon being notified, found a foreign tourist using the keys to access a condo, leading to action against the condo owner.

Sources report several condos on Soi Sukhumvit 42 are listed for short-term rental on Airbnb, leading to noise complaints from other residents. Such rentals contravene the Hotel Act, which imposes fines on those without hotel operation licences renting rooms daily. Residential rules also typically prohibit daily rentals to maintain privacy and safety.

A similar incident occurred on Soi Sukhumvit 48/2 in Klong Toey district, where lockboxes containing condo keycards were found near a motorcycle repair shop. The shop owner, who was paid 10,000 baht (US$295) monthly to allow the installation of these lockboxes, stated he was unaware of the illegality and is cooperating with the investigation.

Advertisements

Best Wongpairojkul, a deputy spokesman for the Thai Sang Thai Party, urged the government, particularly the Interior Ministry and Immigration Bureau, to address illegal condo rentals, citing risks to property security and resident safety. He warned that government inaction might suggest a bias towards foreign investors, potentially impacting the country’s economy and security, reported Bangkok Post.

Rangsiman Rome, a list MP from the opposition People’s Party, acknowledged receiving similar complaints. He noted that in some cases, 80% of condo units are owned by Chinese nationals and urged government collaboration with developers to resolve the issue promptly.

Latest Thailand News
Tragedy as woman gives birth alone in Nakhon Si Thammarat Thailand News

Tragedy as woman gives birth alone in Nakhon Si Thammarat

5 minutes ago
Chiang Mai e-cigarette seller arrested with 1,269 items seized Thailand News

Chiang Mai e-cigarette seller arrested with 1,269 items seized

1 hour ago
Man arrested in Phrae for selling e-cigarettes to students Crime News

Man arrested in Phrae for selling e-cigarettes to students

1 hour ago
Scam alert: Fake cop targeting Chiang Mai residents Thailand News

Scam alert: Fake cop targeting Chiang Mai residents

1 hour ago
Tragic tiger cub incident investigated in Chanthaburi Crime News

Tragic tiger cub incident investigated in Chanthaburi

2 hours ago
Interior Ministry probes illegal condo rentals by Chinese nationals Crime News

Interior Ministry probes illegal condo rentals by Chinese nationals

2 hours ago
Udon Thani lecturer accused of selling explicit content online Crime News

Udon Thani lecturer accused of selling explicit content online

2 hours ago
Phuket officials under fire: Ombudsman probes corruption claims Phuket News

Phuket officials under fire: Ombudsman probes corruption claims

2 hours ago
Chachoengsao railway thief causes millions in cable damage Crime News

Chachoengsao railway thief causes millions in cable damage

2 hours ago
Thai housemaid rescued after 5 years of abuse by employer Thailand News

Thai housemaid rescued after 5 years of abuse by employer

2 hours ago
Thai police crackdown on illegal immigration leads to 9532 arrests Crime News

Thai police crackdown on illegal immigration leads to 9532 arrests

2 hours ago
Police seize SIM box used for scams in Bangkok condo Bangkok News

Police seize SIM box used for scams in Bangkok condo

2 hours ago
Police raid Buriram store for illegal gamecock medication Crime News

Police raid Buriram store for illegal gamecock medication

3 hours ago
Death toll in Prachin Buri bus crash rises to 19, victim&#8217;s valuables missing Thailand News

Death toll in Prachin Buri bus crash rises to 19, victim’s valuables missing

3 hours ago
DSI investigates potential rigging in last year&#8217;s Senate election Thailand News

DSI investigates potential rigging in last year’s Senate election

3 hours ago
Thaksin vows to end Thai unrest, sparking strategy concerns Thailand News

Thaksin vows to end Thai unrest, sparking strategy concerns

3 hours ago
Two workers killed in landslide during pipe installation Thailand News

Two workers killed in landslide during pipe installation

3 hours ago
Over 7,000 foreign nationals rescued from Myanmar scam centres Thailand News

Over 7,000 foreign nationals rescued from Myanmar scam centres

3 hours ago
Extreme heat advisory: Thailand braces for soaring temperatures Thailand Weather Updates

Extreme heat advisory: Thailand braces for soaring temperatures

3 hours ago
Bang Lamung turns up heat on illegal activities Pattaya News

Bang Lamung turns up heat on illegal activities

3 hours ago
Track and field: Pattaya acts to curb sexual activities at railway site Pattaya News

Track and field: Pattaya acts to curb sexual activities at railway site

4 hours ago
U-Tapao Airport expansion cut as high-speed rail delays continue Thailand News

U-Tapao Airport expansion cut as high-speed rail delays continue

19 hours ago
Cold-blooded encounter: Brave dogs kill snake in Thai garden Thailand News

Cold-blooded encounter: Brave dogs kill snake in Thai garden

19 hours ago
Phuket hotel project halted after environmental concerns raised Phuket News

Phuket hotel project halted after environmental concerns raised

19 hours ago
Thai woman escapes rape after leaving bathroom unlocked (video) Bangkok News

Thai woman escapes rape after leaving bathroom unlocked (video)

19 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 27, 2025
117 2 minutes read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Chiang Mai e-cigarette seller arrested with 1,269 items seized

Chiang Mai e-cigarette seller arrested with 1,269 items seized

1 hour ago
Man arrested in Phrae for selling e-cigarettes to students

Man arrested in Phrae for selling e-cigarettes to students

1 hour ago
Scam alert: Fake cop targeting Chiang Mai residents

Scam alert: Fake cop targeting Chiang Mai residents

1 hour ago
Tragic tiger cub incident investigated in Chanthaburi

Tragic tiger cub incident investigated in Chanthaburi

2 hours ago