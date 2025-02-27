Interior Ministry probes illegal condo rentals by Chinese nationals

Picture courtesy of Flowdzine Creativity, Unsplash

The Interior Ministry is currently investigating allegations that Chinese nationals have been illegally renting out their condominiums in breach of the Hotel Act, according to Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The Department of Provincial Administration is scrutinising claims that Chinese citizens have purchased condo units along Sukhumvit Road and rented them to other foreigners.

Anutin highlighted that renting out hotel rooms or condominium units requires proper licensing and adherence to the Interior Ministry’s regulations. He also confirmed that the foreign ownership quota for condos remains capped at 49%.

He mentioned a directive from former prime minister Srettha Thavisin for the Interior Ministry to consider raising this quota to 75%, which is currently under review.

The issue was brought to attention by the Drama Addict Facebook page, which reported that Chinese investors had been renting out condos to foreigners, providing them with keycards and keys via lockboxes. Customers would collect these using a code and leave them in the room upon departure.

The situation was discovered when keys were found near a somtam stall. Police, upon being notified, found a foreign tourist using the keys to access a condo, leading to action against the condo owner.

Sources report several condos on Soi Sukhumvit 42 are listed for short-term rental on Airbnb, leading to noise complaints from other residents. Such rentals contravene the Hotel Act, which imposes fines on those without hotel operation licences renting rooms daily. Residential rules also typically prohibit daily rentals to maintain privacy and safety.

A similar incident occurred on Soi Sukhumvit 48/2 in Klong Toey district, where lockboxes containing condo keycards were found near a motorcycle repair shop. The shop owner, who was paid 10,000 baht (US$295) monthly to allow the installation of these lockboxes, stated he was unaware of the illegality and is cooperating with the investigation.

Best Wongpairojkul, a deputy spokesman for the Thai Sang Thai Party, urged the government, particularly the Interior Ministry and Immigration Bureau, to address illegal condo rentals, citing risks to property security and resident safety. He warned that government inaction might suggest a bias towards foreign investors, potentially impacting the country’s economy and security, reported Bangkok Post.

Rangsiman Rome, a list MP from the opposition People’s Party, acknowledged receiving similar complaints. He noted that in some cases, 80% of condo units are owned by Chinese nationals and urged government collaboration with developers to resolve the issue promptly.