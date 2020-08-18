Trang teen kills mother and brother, Buri Ram man kills nephew | The Thaiger

Crime
Trang teen kills mother and brother, Buri Ram man kills nephew
A teenager in Southern Thailand allegedly shot and killed his mother and brother before killing himself yesterday. In another case in Northeast Thailand, a man allegedly stabbed and killed his nephew Sunday night.
In Trang, the mother and her 14 year old son were found in bed with gunshot wounds. The suspected shooter, a 16 year old boy, was found sitting with a gunshot wound to his face and .38 revolver in his hand.
The mother was supposed to go into work at a local bank branch. Police say she was a manager at the bank, but did not give any additional information on her identity. When the woman did not show up to a meeting she had planned that morning, her staff called her family.
The woman’s family and neighbors knocked on the door. When there was no answer, they entered the home and found the mother and her children dead.
In Buri Ram, 74 year old Ka-ed Miadtiab allegedly stabbed his 60 year old nephew Ruey Plaiprakhon after an argument. Miadtiab was arrested and charged with murder and carrying a weapon without permission.
Miadtiab told police his nephew came into the house while he was watching a boxing match on TV. His nephew criticised the uncle’s TV habit and how he doesn’t contribute to paying the electricity bill, Miadtiab told police. The argument led to a fight. The uncle allegedly took out a knife and killed his nephew.
SOURCE:Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Chon Buri pawn shop loses millions in fake gold scam
All that glitters is not necessarily gold. Owners of a Chon Buri gold shop learned the hard way, explaining to police that they’ve been tricked by a group of scammers pawning fake gold. Krit and Anadda Tianmai, owners of the Thong Tian Nid Gold Shop, say they lost more than 9 million baht. People, many who claimed they were construction workers needing the cash to pay workers on site, pawned chains that were about the same size and weight. When gold is pawned rather than sold, it is not cut into to determine if it is real. But due to […]
Crime
Bad news for Boss as Thai prosecutors put him back on the ‘wanted’ list
3 weeks ago Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya must have thought it was Christmas after charges him were dropped by the Office of the Attorney General (for reasons that still remain a mystery), and then police said he was free to return to Thailand. That’s now all changed and the fugitive now finds himself a wanted man again with some charges reinstated and a few more added. Evidence of cocaine abuse emerged last month. Upset with the decision not to prosecute Vorayuth, a lawyer released results of a blood test taken by the Red Bull heir following the hit-and-run incident. It came […]
Crime
2 arrested with 409 kilograms of marijuana in Nakhon Phanom
A combined government force arrested 2 men last night on a Mekong riverbank in the Tha Uthen district of the northeastern Nakhon Phanom province, with 409 kilograms of compressed marijuana. An army spokeman said today the action followed the seizure of about 70,000 methamphetamine pills (known as “yaba”) in Tha Uthen district last week. Documents obtained in the earlier operation led to the bust late last night when the 2 men, named as 30 year old Komkai Saenchai and 25 year old Thirapol Saen-sa-ard, both from Tha Uthen, were arrested on the Mekong riverbank near Ban Kaeng in tambon Nong […]
PM’s security beefed-up after car chase on expressway
Trang teen kills mother and brother, Buri Ram man kills nephew
Chon Buri health chief says 2 sons of Navy officers died of pneumonia, not Covid-19
School pupils show solidarity with anti-government protests – VIDEO
Thai education set to change, prepare students for the future
Officials investigate Bangkok condo after Malaysian tests positive for Covid-19
Phuket eyes October 1 as launch date for “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan
The year of living dangerously – Thai protesters utter the unthinkable
Malaysian man in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus
Phuket drivers, tour operators ask Toyota for loan grace period
Well-known Chinese restaurant in Chon Buri catches fire
Chon Buri pawn shop loses millions in fake gold scam
Motorcyclist dies on his way to Bangla Bike Night
Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise
Experts warn Thailand not immune to second wave of Covid-19
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Flights into Thailand – “It’s an indefinite ban”
Pattaya’s Walking Street. Will it return to high rents and high heels?
British embassy in Thailand issues advice over student demonstrations
Richard Barrow is dusting off his luggage in case he can’t renew visa
Allegedly drunk woman tries to run down Bangkok pedestrians
Phuket proposes to welcome tourists by November
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
Study finds 82% of Thais “confident” in reopening tourism sector
Pattaya nightlife venues call for closing time to be extended to pre-Covid hours
Thailand is on top of the tourism shopping list for Asian travellers, when the borders open
A Covid-19 vaccine “within 6 months”
Korat mother found with throat cut
Hit-and-run Bangkok woman confesses, apologises
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
- Expats4 days ago
Richard Barrow is dusting off his luggage in case he can’t renew visa
- Business3 days ago
Phuket proposes to welcome tourists by November
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand is on top of the tourism shopping list for Asian travellers, when the borders open
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Struggling Samui seeks government help
- Business4 days ago
UPDATE: SET suspends trading of Thai Airways shares
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid-19 update: 17 new cases found in quarantine, deaths unchanged at 58 (August 14)