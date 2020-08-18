Connect with us

Politics

PM’s security beefed-up after car chase on expressway

Maya Taylor

Published 

47 mins ago

 on 

PM's security beefed-up after car chase on expressway
PHOTO: www.thailandnews.co
Security is being increased for Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, after his motorcade was the subject of a car chase on the capital’s expressway. It’s understood the PM was travelling from his home to Government House yesterday morning, when a private car gave chase, with the driver sounding his horn and flashing his headlights.

A report in Thai PBS World says the incident took place near the Yommaraj exit on the Bangkok expressway. Special Branch police are seeking the driver of an aquamarine-coloured Honda Accord, who repeatedly sounded his horn and flashed his lights, while attempting to get close to the PM’s chauffeur-driven vehicle.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Maya Taylor

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    August 18, 2020 at 11:29 am

    Good, open hostility.
    Let this dictator he is not wanted.

    Reply

School pupils show solidarity with anti-government protests – VIDEO
PM urges police to exercise restraint in dealing with protesters
Former human rights commissioner accuses government loyalists of distorting protesters' demands
