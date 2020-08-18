PM’s security beefed-up after car chase on expressway

Security is being increased for Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, after his motorcade was the subject of a car chase on the capital’s expressway. It’s understood the PM was travelling from his home to Government House yesterday morning, when a private car gave chase, with the driver sounding his horn and flashing his headlights.

A report in Thai PBS World says the incident took place near the Yommaraj exit on the Bangkok expressway. Special Branch police are seeking the driver of an aquamarine-coloured Honda Accord, who repeatedly sounded his horn and flashed his lights, while attempting to get close to the PM’s chauffeur-driven vehicle.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World