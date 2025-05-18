Trang child allegedly kicked by parent during school incident (video)

A six year old child was allegedly kicked by an angry parent at a kindergarten in Trang province, following a playground incident. The child’s injuries require a week of medical care, while the accused parent denies the charges.

The incident took place on May 15 at around 2.30pm, when a mother arrived at the school to pick up her injured son. A teacher informed her that her son had been involved in a scuffle with a classmate, resulting in a cut lip.

The mother apologised to the teacher and the other child’s parent. During their conversation, Weerakiat (surname withheld), a father of another student, reportedly ran up and kicked the boy in the head, causing further injuries.

After the event, the boy’s mother filed a police complaint and took her son to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with bruising on his back. Doctors advised a recovery period of approximately seven days.

Subsequently, police investigators summoned Weerakiat for questioning and charged him with assault causing physical or mental harm. During the investigation, Weerakiat denied the allegations and the case was forwarded to Trang District Court for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

The family of the injured child has refrained from providing additional details, citing concerns about the psychological impact on their son. Police have assured that the case will be pursued rigorously.

In similar news, a kindergarten teacher in Phuket has been cleared of allegations of harming a five year- old boy, following an official investigation that determined the child’s injuries were caused by rough play with classmates.

The incident, which triggered public outcry, began after the child’s parents filed a police complaint. In response, Phuket Vice Governor Ronnarong Thipsiri led a comprehensive investigation, forming a special committee that included provincial officials and representatives from Patong Municipality to ensure transparency and fairness.