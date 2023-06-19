Top cookie shops in Bangkok

Photo via Flickr (april)

Crunchy on the outside, moist and soft in the middle, with melt-in-your-mouth chocolate chunks; who doesn’t love cookies? From classic chocolate chip cookies to oatmeal and hazelnut, cookies are the joy of life. This delicious dessert is still pretty underrated in Bangkok. However, there are actually an array of bakeries and cookie shops in this city offering delicious cookies to satisfy your sugar cravings.

Below, we’ve put together a list of the best cookie shops in Bangkok.

The best cookie shops in Bangkok

Ben’s Cookies

Ben’s Cookies is truly worth the hype. This UK’s cookie shop is well-known for their daily-baked soft cookies that come with tasty chocolate chunks instead of tiny chips. The texture of the cookies is perfect – they’re soft, moist, chewy, and soft on the inside, and crispy on the outside. You can choose numerous flavours, including white chocolate chunk and coconut and double chocolate and nuts, all of which will satisfy your sweet tooth. The price is a little expensive, but considering it’s the best cookies you can get in the city and the size is quite large, it’s totally worth it!

Locations: Siam Paragon, Central Ladprao, Central Rama 2

Opening hours: Open daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Evie’s Cookies

If you’re looking for delicious cookies that melt in your mouth, Evie’s Cookies should be your go-to option. This popular cookie shop offers soft-centred, chunky cookies with a white-blue American retro-style packaging. There are many types of cookies you can order. Each type of cookie has a unique name, such as World Wild Whale, Deez Nuts!, and SHOCKcolate. The Oh Chip! chocolate cookie is possibly the most popular, especially because it has gooey chocolate lava stuffed inside – something that most other cookies in Bangkok don’t have. Bae-con, a caramel-y cookie with candied bacon that tastes sweet and savoury, is also popular. You can only order the cookies online, or buy them in-store.

Locations: Siam Paragon, Charoen Krung

Opening hours: Siam Paragon (Daily 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM), Charoen Krung (Daily 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM).

The Rolling Pinn

Soft and gooey, the palate-pleasing cookies offered by the Rolling Pinn by Pinnjan are as sumptuous and flavourful as they look. One of the most popular cookies is Cup C, which is a big, gooey browned butter cookie filled with dark chocolate and milk, complete with toasted walnuts and sea salt. This cookie is crispy on the outside, chewy and buttery on the inside, and has the perfect amount of chocolate. Another favourite is the Hella Nutella, a macadamia cookie with a dollop of creamy hazelnut spread on the top. What makes these cookies extra special is the added flakey sea salt on top, which balances the sweetness with a salty contrast. Order the cookies online, or visit their store at Sukhumvit.

Location: Sukhumvit 39

Opening hours: Open daily from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

Eric Kayser

Maison Eric Kayser might be best known for their signature croissants and baguettes, but they also offer some delicious cookies. Their cookies have a delightful aroma of butter and chocolate. The crust is beautifully golden, and the taste is subtly sweet with a bitter punch of dark chocolate. One bite in, and you’ll know that they make the cookies with premium quality ingredients, giving you an enhanced experience with every bite. With many branches around the city, don’t hesitate to visit the nearest one!

Locations: Many

Opening hours: Depends on the branch (usually opens daily from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM).

These cookie shops are guaranteed to make you crave cookies after every meal. If you’re a cookie monster, make sure to try all of these cookie shops and decide which one is the best for you!

