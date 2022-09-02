Connect with us

Crime

Thai woman forced into prostitution in Dubai seeks help for 3 imprisoned friends

A 40 year old Thai woman who claims she escaped forced prostitution in Dubai is pleading for help for her three friends, who are still imprisoned in Dubai, UAE, by a gang of Thai brokers.

Ms. A (pseudonym), originally from Sri Saket province in northeast Thailand, says she and three other Thai women were tricked by the brokers. The men offered the women gardening work in Dubai with an attractive salary of 80,000 – 100,000 baht per month.

However, when they arrived in Dubai, they were sent to work as waitresses in a restaurant. Then, they were sent to work in a massage parlor where they were forced to work as prostitutes, said Ms. A.

Ms. A said that when refused to sell her body, she was imprisoned and assaulted along with three more Thai women. Ms. A said she managed to escape the massage parlour and sought help from Dubai police and the Royal Thai Consulate in Dubai.

The consulate helped Ms. A return to Thailand about two weeks ago. She left Sri Saket province to stay with relatives at an undisclosed location in Buriram province after she saw the broker post on Facebook offering a 10,000 baht reward for anyone who could provide information about her whereabouts.

Ms. A says that her three friends – two from Buriram province and one from Ubon Ratchathani province – are still imprisoned at the massage parlour and need help. She has spoken to the relevant authorities in Thailand who she believes will be able to help the women.

Ms. A wants to tell her story to warn Thais to be wary of the work they are offered abroad and think carefully before accepting any job.

SOURCE: Sanook

 

Trending