Teen arrested for opening fire in a motorcycle sale gone wrong

Ryan Turner33 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, January 27, 2025
Photo via KhaoSod

A teen was arrested for attempted murder and stealing a motorcycle after a sale gone wrong. The incident occurred on January 22 when the suspect, 19 year old Kittinan, and four accomplices orchestrated a motorcycle sale, which ended in violence.

Yesterday, January 26, Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom and other senior officers ordered the arrest of Kittinan, wanted under a Thonburi Criminal Court warrant dated January 24. He was captured near Wat Pak Nam Fang Tai in Bangkok’s Phasi Charoen district after injuring a man and fleeing with the motorcycle.

The incident unfolded at 6.57pm on January 22. The victim, a hired driver, was tasked to collect a motorcycle purchased from Kittinan’s group. They arranged the exchange at Wat Maprao Tia in Bangkok’s Phasi Charoen district. After the buyer transferred the payment, the victim began to load the motorcycle onto a pickup truck. However, Kittinan’s group resisted, leading to a confrontation.

During the confrontation, a gunshot was fired, hitting the victim in the abdomen. Luckily, the injured party managed to flee and was later taken to Siriraj Hospital. Meanwhile, Kittinan and his accomplices escaped on motorcycles.

Following investigations, police tracked Kittinan, locating his whereabouts at Wat Pak Nam Fang Thai, where they successfully detained him. He confessed to the shooting during questioning at Bang Sao Thong police station and was subsequently charged with attempted murder and firearm offences, reported KhaoSod.

Photo via KhaoSod

In similar motorcycle theft news, a patrol unit from Phetkasem apprehended a 37 year old man for motorcycle theft, catching him in the act as he attempted to swap out the licence plate of the stolen motorcycle. The arrest occurred yesterday, January 12 at 3pm, in the Lak Song subdistrict, Bang Khae district, Bangkok.

In other shooting news, Royal Thai Police (RTP) apprehended a group of youths involved in shooting a firearm along a road in Pathum Thani and posting the incident on social media. The suspects confessed to buying the gun through a messaging app.

