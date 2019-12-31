Thai policeman arrested as key suspect in human trafficking of Rohingya | The Thaiger

Crime
Thai policeman arrested as key suspect in human trafficking of Rohingya
Police have arrested a man who they believe has trafficked at least 200 Rohingya refugees into Thailand on their way to Malaysia.
56 year old Charin Chuenchom was arrested over the weekend at a house in Ratchaburi, east of Bangkok. Chanin consequently confessed and was handed over to authorities for prosecution
The Rohingya are a stateless, mainly Muslim ethnic group living in Myanmar’s Rakhine State. They are not permitted to hold Burmese citizenship and have faced historical persecution culminating in the August 2017 attacks on them by the Burmese army (Tatmadaw). There were an estimated 1 million Rohingya in Myanmar before the 2016–17 crisis in which many fled, many by sea and others as refugees crossing the northern border into Bangladesh.
Thailand does not recognise Rohingya as refugees and in the past has arrested, detained and deported them back to Myanmar.
In 2013 the UN described the Rohingya as one of the most persecuted minorities in the world, comparing their conditions to apartheid and accusing the Tatmadaw of “genocide”.
Police believe Chanin was a key player in a human trafficking gang, including a former railway policeman, illegally moving Rohingya people out of Myanmar through Thailand to Malaysia. The Bangkok Post reports that they charged each migrant 12,000 baht for ‘safe’ passage to Malaysia.
“We believe the gang have smuggled Rohingya people into Thailand more than 20 times, with 10-15 people each time, and collected more than 4 million baht,” police told Bangkok Post.
Authorities arrested 14 Rohingya migrants and two Thai smugglers on a train in Nakhon Si Thammarat in January last year. They suspect Chanin used stolen identities to buy their train tickets. He’s been charged with smuggling migrants and human trafficking.
The train was headed for the Thai-Malaysian border. The migrants were extremely hungry as they had no food and only a little drinking water.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Crime
Man arrested with loaded gun in Pattaya, allegedly firing in public
PHOTO: The Pattaya News
A 42 year old Thai man has been arrested, not far from the same Pattaya checkpoint where a 26 year old man was earlier arrested with a live grenade. Police responded to a complaint that someone was firing a gun on Soi Bun Bunkaram 5 around midnight on December 29.
Officers, and a reporter from The Pattaya News, found 42 year old Sanya Chakkeaw behind the wheel of a pickup truck which was idling but parked at the time.
The suspect was acting suspiciously, so police inspected the truck and discovered a pistol hidden under the drivers seat.
Chakkeaw admitted the weapon was his but didn’t admit to firing it. He was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and remains in police custody. Mr. Chakkeaw does not have a license to own a firearm, according to police.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
2 million baht of gold stolen in Buri Ram, police suspect inside job
A thief has made off with 2 million baht in gold necklaces, rings and bracelets from a gold shop at a Buri Ram department store. Police examined CCTV footage showing a man wearing a cap entering the shop in the early morning on Saturday before ransacking several areas. Officers took fingerprints at various locations including the gold shop.
Thai media report that the robber used a saw to cut the locks on the door to a room where the safe containing the gold jewellery was kept. Gold necklaces, rings and bracelets, valued around 2 million baht in all, were stolen. The thief entered the store at 3.23am and was wearing a cap to hid his identity from the CCTV.
Police speculate the identity of the robber might reveal an inside job, as the thief apparently knew the code to the safe.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Crime
Thai police dis criticism of their Koh Tao Murder investigation
PHOTO: Bangkok Post
Thai police have publicly hit back at foreign media allegations that their forensics investigation into the highly-publicised 2014 murder case on Koh Tao did not meet international standards.
The publicity about their allegedly botched investigation began in 2014 with the brutal murder of two British tourists, David Miller and Hannah Witheridge, on Koh Tao island off Surat Thani. Two Burmese men, Zaw Lin and Win Zaw Tun, were arrested over the crime.
Police spokesman Piya Uthayo referred to an online article posted by Fairfax media featuring statements made by Jane Taupin, an Australian forensics expert. The article, written by Lindsay Murdoch, questioned the standards and processes used to use DNA evidence in the murder case convictions.
Melbourne-based Jane Taupin says documents detailing how Thai investigators matched DNA from Myanmar workers Zaw Lin and Win Zaw Htun to the victims were not provided to a Thai court, in contravention of international DNA analysis and reporting standards.
Taupin visited Thailand in 2016 as a science witness for the defence case. Despite not being invited to join the police investigation, she accused the police’s forensic science laboratory of being “untrustworthy”.
Ms Taupin, an independent consultant who has examined DNA evidence for police agencies in Australia and the UK and has received several forensic science awards, travelled to Thailand expecting to testify in the case in July but she was not called to the stand.
But Piya says police produced DNA samples of the defendants in court, claiming they matched those collected at the crime scene. Based on this evidence, the court sentenced both young men to death. They remain in prison and are awaiting an answer on their application for a Royal Pardon.
Speculation has continued in the years following the investigation that ‘shady’ local Koh Tao residents had been involved but never prosecuted and that the two young Burmese men were ‘patsies’ in the case.
Piya said Royal Thai Police Forensics works under the same international standards as the FBI and performs its forensic work extremely scrupulously. The officers who performed the forensic probe appeared as witnesses, giving detailed explanations and addressing inquiries and objections raised by the defendants’ lawyer.
The two Burmese suspects initially confessed to the crime but later retracted the confession, saying they were forced to confess under torture. They maintained this story during the court case.
Last August, the Thai Supreme Court upheld the death sentences for the two Burmese men.
In September this year, the Thai Bar Council reported that the death sentences could be stayed if the Burmese government sent a formal letter of request for a royal pardon.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
