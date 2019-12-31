Thailand set to launch two more budget airlines in 2020 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand set to launch two more budget airlines in 2020
While Thailand’s flagship Thai Airways struggles, two new budget airlines are preparing to take off in 2020. The past decade has been challenging for Thailand’s legacy airline whilst newer, more nimble and cashed-up players enter the market.
As reported in The Thaiger last week, both Thai Summer Airways and Thai Eastar Jet have gained Air Operating Licenses from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand and are now in the process of gaining their Air Operator Certificates.
CAAT director-general Chula Sukmanop said that by law, new airlines must commence commercial flights within 12 months of being granted their AOL.
“Technically, the two airlines will have to go into operation before the end of next year.”
Both airlines planing to offer charter flights in the early stages of operation until their full schedules settle in. The two will be the first Thai-registered airliners to begin commercial flights since Thailand was red-flagged by the International Civil Aviation Authority in June 2015 due to “significant safety concerns.”
Bu in October 2017, the ICAO lifted the red flag, indicating that Thailand’s aviation safety standards now meet international benchmarks.
Thai Eastar Jet, a joint venture between Thai and South Korean investors, will begin by operating charter services between Bangkok and the Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung, but it plans to build a core business flying between Thailand and South Korea.
Thai Summer Airways, a joint venture between with Chinese investors, will concentrate on routes between Thailand and China using Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
Both new airlines are jumping aboard the trend for increased Thai tourism, with tourist numbers in Thailand are up by nearly 3% in 2019. Western tourist numbers have flatlined but Asian tourism is on the rise, especially from China and India.
Across Asia, incomes are rising and more people are flying more frequently, with more airlines taking up the challenge and opening more destinations. In 2019, 64% of all tourists in Thailand came from just five Asian countries – China, Malaysia, South Korea, Laos, and Malaysia.
SOURCE: Simply Flying
Top 10 most popular stories at The Thaiger in 2019
There has been plenty of news around in 2019 for Thailand. The Top 10 stories ranked by their significance by our writers is very different from the Top 10 stories you searched for and clicked on at The Thaiger.
Some other stats. You clicked on The Thaiger 81,177,191 times (up to December 29) during 2019, the busiest month was October where you clicked on The Thaiger 18.3 million times. We started the year with 3 staff and finished the year with 19.
From the bizarre to the informative, YOUR top choices reflect a trend for stories that aren’t necessarily about politics and climate change! Here are the top 10 most popular Thaiger stories for 2019, from the most clicked-on story down to number 10.
Number One
With 151,000 views, this story captured your imagination more than anything else in 2019. Hmmmm. Of all the reasons you may end up in a Thai hospital, this is not a common one. Although doctors and nurses did send us plenty of follow up emails attesting to any number of kitchen utensils, fruit and appliances having much the same predicament. Men allegedly fall over with a similar result quite often leaving them in a less-than-graceful pose at their nearest medical establishment.
May 2020 be the year you don’t fall over!
Bangkok woman hospitalised after she falls over and a cucumber ended up inside her
Number Two
The tropical storm ‘Pabuk’ was well predicted in the week before it eventually made landfall in Thailand. Our video explanation of the storm was also our most-watched video this year. Good preparations reduced the amount of destruction caused by the storm.
PABUK: Latest information on the path of the storm across the Gulf
Number Three
Visas, the tightening of enforcement, a few new rules and the alleged exodus of expats were popular topics this year. Immigration police seemingly changed their stance from ‘Good guys in, bad guys out’ to ‘Bad guys out, good guys out’ if you believe a lot of the commentary circulating around the local chatrooms this year. The net result is that expats in Thailand rose in 2019 with Japanese and Chinese being the highest number of new expats for the past twelve months.
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
Number Four
Moving past the medical, weather and immigration Top 3, people also wanted to research living in the Land of Smiles. Our most popular information story was an honest look at some of the issues that expats pose when they live in Thailand. A holiday is a very different experience to full time life in Thailand.
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Number Seven in the “hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand” – the bar girls don’t actually love you.
Number Five
The Bangkok bombings in August, a series of small bombs primarily detonated as a ‘warning’ rather to inflict a lot of damage, reminded us that there are still problems the Kingdom has to address before peace can fully descend on the country. Although the trials are still ongoing, it is thought that this series of explosions around the capital were related to the insurgency in the deep south of Thailand.
Number Six
There isn’t any prostitution in Thailand. Until someone makes a rare and unlikely spotting (cough) or an NGO goes combing through some of the tourist red light districts and reports it. Sometimes the Pattaya police needed some outside assistance to locate some of the reported 30,000 prostitutes working in the seaside party town.
Prostitutes in Pattaya, police locate seven foreigners selling illegal services
Number Seven
Just like the prostitutes, the scams really don’t exist. Unless you’re almost 100% of tourists and expats, even locals, who fall for one of the many clever schemes concocted by locals to extract money from you. A few minutes on the internet will usually save people from all sorts of inconvenience and losing their money. We listed 10 popular scams in Thailand.
Number Eight
Road crashes are always clickable stories. The Thaiger has a policy of only reporting road deaths when there are significant numbers, dangerous locations or prominent people – in this case it was the horrifying death of the son of a popular music label owner. Thailand remains as one of the most dangerous places to drive in the world, although the vast majority of death statistics are of males, under 24 and riding a motorbike at the time.
Number Nine
There was plenty of online chatter about Thai immigration officials ‘tightening the screws’ on long-stay visas over the year. The issue was more of tighter enforcement rather than any new guidelines. But the TM28 and 30 forms were much discussed, at length.
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
Number 10
Another of our Top 10 lists was another popular story for 2019. This time we took a cheeky look at the types of expats moving to Thailand. We also had plenty of other suggestions from readers. We’ll update the list in 2020 with some of the suggestions… well the ones we can publish anyway.
Thailand becomes the 6th biggest fruit exporter in the world
“The most popular exported Thai fruit are tropical fruit such as durian, mangosteen and longan, of which Thailand is the largest exporter in the world.”
Thai fruit has gained a lot of popularity in foreign countries being recognised for its good taste and quality. Tax waivers from free trade agreements for exports to partner countries have raised the value of fruit exports in the first 10 months of 2019 to at least three billion US$, making Thailand the 6th largest fruit exporter in the world.
The Department of Trade Negotiations Director General Auramon Supthaweethum, said today that Thai fruit exports continue to expand despite global economic challenges and a strong baht affecting the export sector.
This is partially due to more health-conscious consumer behaviour, and tax exemption benefits under FTA agreements with partner countries – China, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, and Hong Kong, where all import duties on fresh and frozen Thai fruit are waived.
In the first 10 months of 2019, the value of Thai fruit exports reached 3.213 billion US$. Meanwhile, other FTA partners such as Japan, South Korea, India, and Malaysia have started lowering or waiving import taxes on most types of fruit as well.
In the first 10 months of 2019, the value of Thai fruit exports reached 3.213 billion US$, showing 41% growth year-on-year. This makes Thailand the world’s 6th largest fruit exporter, following Spain, the Netherlands, Mexico, the United States, and Chile.
Consumers’ shifting preference towards a healthy diet provides a golden opportunity for Thai farmers and companies to expand fruit exports to foreign markets, but this will require farmers to maintain and even improve the quality of their produce, which will then be fast tracked for export under the FTA agreements.
SOURCE: National New Bureau of Thailand
Thai policeman arrested as key suspect in human trafficking of Rohingya
Police have arrested a man who they believe has trafficked at least 200 Rohingya refugees into Thailand on their way to Malaysia.
56 year old Charin Chuenchom was arrested over the weekend at a house in Ratchaburi, east of Bangkok. Chanin consequently confessed and was handed over to authorities for prosecution
The Rohingya are a stateless, mainly Muslim ethnic group living in Myanmar’s Rakhine State. They are not permitted to hold Burmese citizenship and have faced historical persecution culminating in the August 2017 attacks on them by the Burmese army (Tatmadaw). There were an estimated 1 million Rohingya in Myanmar before the 2016–17 crisis in which many fled, many by sea and others as refugees crossing the northern border into Bangladesh.
Thailand does not recognise Rohingya as refugees and in the past has arrested, detained and deported them back to Myanmar.
In 2013 the UN described the Rohingya as one of the most persecuted minorities in the world, comparing their conditions to apartheid and accusing the Tatmadaw of “genocide”.
Police believe Chanin was a key player in a human trafficking gang, including a former railway policeman, illegally moving Rohingya people out of Myanmar through Thailand to Malaysia. The Bangkok Post reports that they charged each migrant 12,000 baht for ‘safe’ passage to Malaysia.
“We believe the gang have smuggled Rohingya people into Thailand more than 20 times, with 10-15 people each time, and collected more than 4 million baht,” police told Bangkok Post.
Authorities arrested 14 Rohingya migrants and two Thai smugglers on a train in Nakhon Si Thammarat in January last year. They suspect Chanin used stolen identities to buy their train tickets. He’s been charged with smuggling migrants and human trafficking.
The train was headed for the Thai-Malaysian border. The migrants were extremely hungry as they had no food and only a little drinking water.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
