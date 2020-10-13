Thai police to verify “Boss” whereabouts with UAE embassy | The Thaiger

Crime
Thai police to verify “Boss” whereabouts with UAE embassy
Following recent reports that the elusive Red Bull heir, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, is living in Dubai, Thai police say they’re writing to the UAE embassy to verify the claims. Boss is wanted in relation to a 2012 hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of Wichian Klanprasert, a 47 year old Bangkok policeman. Wichian died after his bike was dragged 100 metres by a Ferrari which then fled the scene. The vehicle was allegedly being driven by Boss.
Incredibly, Boss managed to flee Thailand in 2017. Charges that were initially dropped against him in July this year have recently been re-instated following an independent inquiry. Recently, rumours began circulating that due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, the wanted Red Bull heir is currently living in Dubai. Assistant National Police Chief Jaruwat Waisaya says Thai police are submitting a letter to the embassy of the United Arab Emirates to enquire as to his whereabouts.
“We want to confirm with the local authorities whether he is in the UAE or not. If he is, we will coordinate with them to extradite him to Thailand so he can face trial.”
A red Interpol notice has been issued for Boss, meaning if he enters a country that is a member of Interpol, officials should inform the Royal Thai Police. However, enforcement of the notice is at the discretion of individual countries. The United Arab Emirates is an Interpol member country.
Crime
Police search for suspect after man shot, critically injured near Chon Buri shipyard
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a 37 year old man near a shipyard in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district. Son Kuengsamrong was found lying on the ground with a bullet wound just below his rib cage. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
A truck driver passing by yesterday afternoon noticed Son lying in front of a local shop and heavily bleeding. He pulled over and called the emergency hotline.
Son worked at the shipyard near the shop. Police are investigating and reviewing surveillance camera footage. They say there are no witnesses to the shooting.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Crime
Where’s Boss? Wanted Red Bull heir spotted in Dubai
Some say they’ve spotted the wanted Red Bull heir in Dubai. Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya has an Interpol Red Notice out for his arrest and is wanted for allegedly killing a police officer in 2012 when he sped his Ferrari through Bangkok’s Thong Lo area, allegedly running over and dragging the police officer down the street.
While Thai media reported the fugitive is in Dubai, Royal Thai Police spokesperson Yingyot Theppjamnong says he hasn’t heard anything, but he will look into the claims. The Red Notice was issued a few weeks ago. 194 countries are members of Interpol and the police spokesperson says none of them have reached out to Thai police. The National Police Chief says he will have a letter sent to the embassy of the United Arab Emirates to inquire about Boss’s alleged whereabouts.
“We want to confirm with the local authorities whether he is in the UAE or not. If he is, we will coordinate with them to extradite him to Thailand so he can face trial.”
After failing to appear in court a number of times, Boss fled the country in 2017 on his private jet, abandoning it in Singapore. Media has reported sightings of Boss since then in London, Singapore and Hong Kong. A source says Boss has been in Dubai for “some time.”
Crime
Woman arrested for scamming 500 Burmese workers, promising visa extensions
A woman has been arrested after allegedly promising more than 500 Burmese workers that she could extend their visas, collecting a total of more 6 million baht from the workers for her apparent “services.” The more than 500 workers filed a report with police after the woman allegedly falsely advertised that she could issue the Burmese migrants new passports and visa extensions.
The Burmese workers paid 19,600 baht for the services, according to Thai media. The hundreds of workers say their visas were not extended and they did not receive their new passports. They were told their visas could not be extended because the Covid-19 situation made the process impossible, according to reports in Thai media.
The woman’s husband is a police officer, but told police that he had nothing to do with her alleged crimes. Police arrested the woman at her home in the Samut Prakan province, southeast of Bangkok. Police also collected documents from her home as evidence. Police are still investigating.
It is estimates that there are around 2.3 million Burmese workers residing and working in Thailand.
Kisaket
October 13, 2020 at 11:39 am
Yoovidhya family are shameful people without honor. Their souls will burn.