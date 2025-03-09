Loan sharks terrorise Phichit chicken vendor amid debt struggle

Bright Choomanee
March 9, 2025
In Phichit province, a group of aggressive loan sharks has reportedly intimidated a 59 year old grilled chicken vendor. The gang, who arrived in a car, threatened her with a gun and dared her to report them to the police, claiming they did not fear legal consequences.

Pannee Noidouay described the incident, stating that the loan sharks demanded daily repayments for a 4,000 baht (US$120) loan she had taken out. She had been repaying 200 baht (US$6) daily, but due to economic difficulties, she reduced the payments to 100 baht (US$3).

Despite her consistent payments, the gang continued to harass her and her husband, 63 year old Veera Noidouay. The altercation escalated when the gang insulted her husband and threatened violence, prompting Pannee’s children to intervene.

The gang later sent a threatening message via LINE, boasting about their audacity. A recent encounter saw four gang members staying in their car while one displayed a gun, causing fear among Pannee’s customers.

Other vendors in the area have also been intimidated, with some having their goods seized. Pannee expressed her frustration and desire for police intervention, citing the gang’s defiant attitude and frequent threats.

Pannee had initially borrowed 4,000 baht (US$120), with a monthly interest rate of 20% over 24 days, but she had repaid most of the loan, leaving around 2,000 baht (US$60) outstanding. She asked for more time to pay back the remaining amount due to sluggish chicken sales and constant harassment from the gang, who sometimes took money and goods instead of payment.

Pannee has since presented photo and video evidence of the gang’s actions to Deputy Inspector Sirot Phetsadee at the Mueang Phichit Police Station to initiate legal proceedings. The police are collecting evidence and coordinating with the investigative unit to apprehend the gang, which is believed to originate from Phitsanulok province.

Local reports indicate that the tough economic climate in Phichit has allowed these loan sharks to exploit small vendors with daily loans at high interest rates. The gang is notorious for its aggressive tactics, including threats and confiscation of goods, reported KhaoSod.

Despite their brazen behaviour and claims of bribing police, vendors are reluctant to report to police, feeling that their complaints are often dismissed or unresolved. This has led many to turn to the media to highlight their plight.

