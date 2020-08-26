Thai police find 1.6 billion baht worth of drugs hidden in truck | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Thai police find 1.6 billion baht worth of drugs hidden in truck

Caitlin Ashworth

1 hour ago

Thai police find 1.6 billion baht worth of drugs hidden in truck
PHOTO: MGR Online
Police found 1.6 billion baht worth of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine and heroin, inside a 12-wheel truck trailer at a checkpoint in Kanchanaburi near the Myanmar border. The national police chief says it’s the province’s biggest drug bust.

The 59 year old driver, Sakchai Kaerod, was arrested. Thai PBS did not mention the charges the driver is facing. Sakchai says he was hired for 150,000 baht and was ordered to drive the truck full of drugs from the Three Pagoda Pass at the Thailand-Myanmar border to the Nakhon Pathom province in Central Thailand, according to police.

When searching the truck, police found packages of drugs hidden in compartments built into the floor of the trailer. The drugs added up to 1,385 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 77 kilograms of heroin and 500 kilograms of ketamine.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

