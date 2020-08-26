Thai police find 1.6 billion baht worth of drugs hidden in truck | The Thaiger

Crime
Thai police find 1.6 billion baht worth of drugs hidden in truck
Police found 1.6 billion baht worth of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine and heroin, inside a 12-wheel truck trailer at a checkpoint in Kanchanaburi near the Myanmar border. The national police chief says it’s the province’s biggest drug bust.
The 59 year old driver, Sakchai Kaerod, was arrested. Thai PBS did not mention the charges the driver is facing. Sakchai says he was hired for 150,000 baht and was ordered to drive the truck full of drugs from the Three Pagoda Pass at the Thailand-Myanmar border to the Nakhon Pathom province in Central Thailand, according to police.
When searching the truck, police found packages of drugs hidden in compartments built into the floor of the trailer. The drugs added up to 1,385 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 77 kilograms of heroin and 500 kilograms of ketamine.
SOURCE: Thai PBSKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Student activist arrested on charges from protesting
Police arrested a student while he protesting outside a market PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was visiting. The student Panupong Jadnok, known as Mike Rayong, was holding up a sign saying “1,000 rai sea reclamation. What will Rayong people get?” Apparently Mike’s land reclamation protest didn’t have much to do with his arrest. He had an arrest warrant for his role in the August 10 protest at Thammasat University in Pathum Thani. The student was also arrested on August 8 for his role in the July 18 protest at Democracy Monument. Mike says his protest yesterday didn’t have anything to do with […]
Crime
Police arrest truck driver carrying 140,000 meth pills
Police found around 140,000 methamphetamine pills hidden in a pickup truck at a checkpoint in Kanchanaburi, Central Thailand. Police arrested the driver, 49 year old Chen Sichan. The driver says he picked up the drugs from the Three Pagodas Pass, a Myanmar-Thailand border checkpoint, according to police. The drugs would be driven to a petrol station in Kanchanaburi town and Sichan would be paid 50,000 baht upon delivery. Police stopped the truck at a checkpoint down the road south of the Three Pagodas Pass. Military and police officers at the stop searched the truck and found 70 packages hidden in […]
Crime
Chon Buri pawn shop loses millions in fake gold scam
All that glitters is not necessarily gold. Owners of a Chon Buri gold shop learned the hard way, explaining to police that they’ve been tricked by a group of scammers pawning fake gold. Krit and Anadda Tianmai, owners of the Thong Tian Nid Gold Shop, say they lost more than 9 million baht. People, many who claimed they were construction workers needing the cash to pay workers on site, pawned chains that were about the same size and weight. When gold is pawned rather than sold, it is not cut into to determine if it is real. But due to […]
Thieving Suvarnabhumi cabbie nabbed
16 Burmese arrested for illegally crossing the border
Phayao gunmen kills 3, then himself
Which country in the world is the most confident to re-open its borders for tourism?
Thai Hotel Association demands international tourists be allowed to return
Burmese man, motorcyclist injured in Samut Prakan crash – VIDEO
Thai police find 1.6 billion baht worth of drugs hidden in truck
Thai government approves 1 billion baht for development of Covid-19 vaccine
Watana stands by decision not to touch certain chapters in proposed charter re-write
Bangkok man arrested for selling e-cigarettes, vaping fluid
PM Prayut says rewriting Thai constitution has always been on his to-do list
Samut Prakarn man arrested for multiple indecent assaults
Students mock Culture Ministry guidelines on how to talk to elders
When will tourists be able to fly to Thailand? Plus more FAQs.
Truck driver blames GPS for ending up in klong
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
It’s official: Tourism to return to Phuket in October – VIDEO
NSC extends Emergency Decree through September
Panel announces plans to boost tourism, create 1 million jobs
Covid-19 case detected outside state quarantine, first in weeks
Absent actress slapped with 33 year sentence for drugs by Appeals Court
Thanathorn demands answers over budget increase for Royal office
Thai Airways procurement probe points to corruption
FoodPanda added to boycott list over protest reporting
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
Austrian man dies in head-on collision in Phuket
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats4 days ago
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
- Opinion2 days ago
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
- Politics3 days ago
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
- Business3 days ago
Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists
- Expats2 days ago
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
- Politics2 days ago
Thai expats show their support for local pro-democracy protests
- Thailand4 days ago
Thai tourism sector “seriously wounded” by pandemic