Thai government approves 1 billion baht for development of Covid-19 vaccine | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government approves 1 billion baht for development of Covid-19 vaccine
The Cabinet has signed off on funding of 1 billion baht for the development of a vaccine against Covid-19. It’s understood the cash injection being granted to the National Vaccine Institute comes from the 2020 emergency budget.
There is concern that while Thailand has done well to keep the virus suppressed, the country remains at risk of a second wave, given the acceleration of Covid-19’s spread in many other countries around the world. A vaccine is now widely-seen as an essential requirement in order for Thailand to fully re-open to international tourism and salvage its battered economy.
The first case of Covid-19 outside China was recorded in Thailand back in January. As numbers grew, the government imposed a strict lockdown, which, while it appears to have successfully controlled the virus, has devastated the economy, particularly in areas heavily reliant on international tourism. According to a report in Nation Thailand, the Bank of Thailand predicts the country’s economy will contract by 5.3% this year.
In April, the National Vaccine Committee approved a blueprint that allows for procurement of promising vaccine prototypes from other countries, while also supporting vaccine development in Thailand.
In June, Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, said he expected Thailand to have a vaccine ready within 9 months.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Which country in the world is the most confident to re-open its borders for tourism?
You’ll be surprised by the answer. Cooped up in our offices and homes, we’re all yearning to travel again. Whilst the suitcase is gathering dust, travellers around the world are wondering when and how they’re going to be able to return to their favourite holiday destinations. A comprehensive international survey has come up with some surprising results about the confidence of countries to reopen their borders to tourists. New findings from a global study suggests that 4 out of 5 Thais are “confident that Thailand is well-prepared to reopen its tourism and leisure activities”, the highest support for a re-opening […]
Tourism
Thai Hotel Association demands international tourists be allowed to return
The Thai Hotel Association is urging the government to re-open the country to international tourists, pointing out that room occupancy is nearly zero and many smaller premises have had no choice but to close. THA chairman, Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, says the government must look at ways it can admit tourists from certain countries or cities, using marketing promotions to lure them back. She adds that with many businesses in the tourism industry unable to get bank loans, the government should organise some form of financial assistance. Her comments come as the government is sharpening its pencil on a “Safe and […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
When will tourists be able to fly to Thailand? Plus more FAQs.
The Thaiger will be providing daily updates about the situation of re-entering Thailand. Depending on where you’re coming from, your purpose for visiting Thailand and your country’s own Covid-19 travel restrictions, the situation is changing daily. I had a retirement visa and have lived in Thailand for many years. When can I return? Not at the moment, under the current restrictions. Whilst other select groups have been allowed to return, people on valid retirement visas have been excluded so far. Is it safe in Thailand at the moment? Yes. No less safe than usual and certainly there has been no […]
Thieving Suvarnabhumi cabbie nabbed
16 Burmese arrested for illegally crossing the border
Phayao gunmen kills 3, then himself
Which country in the world is the most confident to re-open its borders for tourism?
Thai Hotel Association demands international tourists be allowed to return
Burmese man, motorcyclist injured in Samut Prakan crash – VIDEO
Thai police find 1.6 billion baht worth of drugs hidden in truck
Thai government approves 1 billion baht for development of Covid-19 vaccine
Watana stands by decision not to touch certain chapters in proposed charter re-write
Bangkok man arrested for selling e-cigarettes, vaping fluid
PM Prayut says rewriting Thai constitution has always been on his to-do list
Samut Prakarn man arrested for multiple indecent assaults
Students mock Culture Ministry guidelines on how to talk to elders
When will tourists be able to fly to Thailand? Plus more FAQs.
Truck driver blames GPS for ending up in klong
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
It’s official: Tourism to return to Phuket in October – VIDEO
NSC extends Emergency Decree through September
Panel announces plans to boost tourism, create 1 million jobs
Covid-19 case detected outside state quarantine, first in weeks
Absent actress slapped with 33 year sentence for drugs by Appeals Court
Thanathorn demands answers over budget increase for Royal office
Thai Airways procurement probe points to corruption
FoodPanda added to boycott list over protest reporting
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
Austrian man dies in head-on collision in Phuket
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats4 days ago
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
- Opinion2 days ago
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
- Politics3 days ago
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
- Expats2 days ago
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
- Business3 days ago
Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists
- Politics2 days ago
Thai expats show their support for local pro-democracy protests
- Thailand4 days ago
Thai tourism sector “seriously wounded” by pandemic