Thai influencer arrested for promoting illegal gambling at 3,000 baht per post

A Thai 27 year old influencer was apprehended for promoting illegal online gambling in exchange for 3,000 baht per post. The arrest occurred at her residence following an investigation by the Technology Crime Suppression Division 4.

Kulltada, better known as “Baifern,” from Udon Thani, is a well-known social media personality with over 1 million followers. She was summoned by senior police officials to address charges related to promoting unauthorised gambling activities. Her actions were deemed to violate laws prohibiting the advertisement or encouragement of gambling activities without official permission.

The police crackdown on such crimes aligns with the directives of National Police Chief Kittirat Phanphet, who prioritises combating crimes impacting public welfare.

Illegal gambling is perceived as a threat to family stability, prompting law enforcement to focus on influencers and public figures who might sway public opinion or behaviour.

These individuals, including influencers and YouTubers, are often suspected of setting poor examples by promoting unlawful activities.

The investigation revealed that Kulltada used her Facebook account, under the name Baifern Kulltada, to discreetly embed links to gambling websites. This method aimed to lure the public, especially young people and those easily influenced, into online gambling. The police traced the activity back to Kulltada and gathered sufficient evidence to present her with formal charges.

“I was hired to post promotional content for online gambling websites, embedding links in my posts,” Kulltada admitted during questioning.

She disclosed that she received 3,000 baht (US$85) per post and had been involved in such activities for about two to three months. Her posts often included provocative images of herself paired with gambling links, enticing her followers to join in online betting, reported KhaoSod.

The income from these activities was variable, depending largely on the frequency of her promotional posts. However, her actions did not go unnoticed, as police eventually identified the illegal nature of her activities, leading to her arrest and subsequent legal proceedings.