Pickup truck crash in Chon Buri sparks fatal transformer explosion

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident unfolded today when a pickup truck collided with a high-voltage electricity pole, resulting in a transformer explosion and a subsequent fire. The driver was fatally trapped inside the vehicle. This accident occurred on the Sukhumvit 8 Road, in the Nong Kham area of Si Racha district, Chon Buri province.

At approximately 12.30am, today, November 17, officers from the Nong Kham Police Station received reports of the accident. The Isuzu D-Max pickup truck, registered in Rayong, was found severely damaged at the front, having crashed into the electricity pole, which had toppled over the front of the vehicle.

The fire was observed sparking from the electrical wires above. Tragically, inside the vehicle was the body of Thanongsak, a 31 year old auto repair shop employee, who suffered a fatal electric shock and was burnt in the ensuing blaze.

Rescue workers from the Pure Yeang Thai Si Racha Unit coordinated with the local electricity official to cut off the power supply to ensure safety before attempting to retrieve the body. Using hydraulic rescue tools, the team worked for over two hours to carefully extract the deceased from the wrecked pickup. Police officers documented the scene for further investigation, said a rescue volunteer.

“Upon arrival, it was clear the vehicle had veered off course and crashed into the pole with great force. Flames spread from the electrical wires to the truck, and unfortunately, the driver was trapped inside. Due to the risk of electrocution from the high-voltage wires, immediate rescue was not possible.”

The power supply was halted across the Bueng and Bo Win subdistricts to prevent further hazards. Following the retrieval of the body, police assigned the task of transporting it to Laem Chabang Hospital to the rescue unit, where a forensic examination would determine the exact cause of death. Family members have been notified to perform religious rites for the deceased,reported KhaoSod.