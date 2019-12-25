Thai court upholds life sentence for Lao drug kingpin | The Thaiger

Crime
Thai court upholds life sentence for Lao drug kingpin
PHOTO: SCMP
A Thai court has upheld a life sentence for Lao drug kingpin Xaysana Keopimpha, who’s charged with smuggling a huge number of methamphetamine pills, known as yaba in Thailand, into the kingdom in 2016. The Thai Court of Appeals found that Xaysana arranged for the drugs to be smuggled from Laos in a vehicle with a false roof compartment.
The court ruled Xaysana must serve his prison time in Thailand since the smuggling attempt was aimed at harming Thai citizens, even though the drugs never made it into the country. The court also dismissed Xaysana’s appeal that Thai authorities had misunderstood him, due to mistranslation and “communication difficulties.”
The 44 year old Xaysana was arrested at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport in January this year and in April pleaded not guilty to all charges. Xaysana has often been linked to Thailand’s wealthy elite, but has always denied being a major player in the regional drug trade.
According to the indictment, which was filed in April, Xaysana and six alleged accomplices conspired in 2016 to smuggle 1.2 million methamphetamine pills into Thailand through the Nong Khai Laotian border checkpoint. At the time, it was thought that the drugs were ultimately bound for Malaysia.
Police arrested several members of the network for possession of the drugs in October 2016.
SOURCE: Loatian Times
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Crime
DSI to charge former national park chief over “Billy” murder
PHOTO: Chaiwat Limlikhit-akson, former head of Kaeng Krachan National Park and Polajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen
The Department of Special Investigations says they plan to file charges against a former national park chief and three park officials, in connection with the murder of Karen community rights activist Polajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen back in 2014.
Shane Kanchanapat, director of the DSI’s Special Cases Division, told local media that about 17 files will be submitted to the Office of the Attorney General, along with a recommendation of charges against Chaiwat Limlikhit-akson, former head of Kaeng Krachan National Park, and three former staff members: Boontaen Busarakham, Thanaseth (Paitoon) Chamthet and Krisanapong Chitthet.
The charges include premeditated murder, illegal detention, coercion through use of firearms and physical force, robbery, concealment of a body and malfeasance in office.
The DSI accepted the case in June of 2018, but got a break in April of this year when they found a 200-litre oil drum in the river under a bridge in the national park in Phetchaburi province. DNA samples from bone fragments in the drum matched those of Billy’s mother.
Police say the suspects declined to make formal statements to the DSI and were given until November 28 to submit written testimony. As of the deadline, nothing had been received. Public prosecutors now have 40 days to study the DSI’s findings and to decide whether to indict the suspects or demand more evidence from them.
Billy’s widow, Pinnapa, told reporters she is satisfied with the DSI’s performance and that there is still a chance for justice. Her lawyer said filing the charges will help convince the international community that the Thai justice system meets international standards and can be trusted.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Crime
Thai Ponzi scheme investigations wrap up
PHOTO: Bangkok Jack
2019 has been the year of the ‘Ponzi’, unsustainable investment schemes which always end up in the late-comers receiving nothing and losing their investment. Thai media have reported on up to 10 high-profile Ponzi schemes that have crashed leaving Thais losing billions of baht. This is the latest news on three of the current investigations.
Police have handed over a preliminary investigation files into the “Nice Review” and other high-profile Ponzi schemes to the Department of Special Investigation. The scheme cost at least 2,060 investors more than 368 million baht in damages, according to the DSI.
Paisit Wongmuang, the DSI’s director-general, says the department expects to wrap up the ‘Nice Review’ case and have indictments prepared by February 2020.
So far, assets worth 175 million baht have been seized, and a number of suspects have been arrested. The DSI is still encouraging victims to come forward and lodge complaints. The deadline for affected parties in this case to lodge their complaints with the police is this Friday, December 27.
“Only those whose names are included in the investigation file will be entitled to compensation if the court rules to auction the seized assets.”
In related news regarding the Mae Manee Ponzi scheme, involving 3,965 victims and two billion baht in damages.
“The DSI expects to wrap up this case and forward its report to the prosecution by January 8 next year.”
The Anti-Money Laundering Office has seized now assets worth about 56 million baht and interrogated 150 key suspects to date.
Meanwhile a further 91 million baht in assets has been seized in a third high-profile Ponzi scheme investigation, this one known as “Forex 3D.”
“A number of victims in these cases were well aware that they were putting money into fake investments and they even lured friends and acquaintnces into investing in the scams,” Paisit said.
This type of “damaged party” will be treated as suspects in the cases, he said.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Fakes valued at 50 million baht found in raids in Saraburi
PHOTO: INN News
That’s another 50 million baht worth of counterfeits off the streets.
The Department of Special Investigation has seized counterfeit goods in a series of raids, with a street value of around 50 million baht and including some 158,000 items. In this case, the fakes were mostly brand name eyeglasses and clothing accessories. The DSI, Department of Intellectual Property and representatives from Satyapon & Partners IP Law Firm conducted the raid on counterfeit goods including glasses, belts, baseball caps, and other fake goods in Saraburi Province, just north east of the capital.
The DIP uncovered information on a group that was smuggling counterfeit goods into Thailand. They reported that the goods are imported in cargo shipments before they were moved and hidden in 2 warehouses located in Saraburi.
Officials gathered the necessary documents before a search warrant was issued. Counterfeit products are very popular in Thailand. Often the distribution channel is through online shopping such as Facebook , Instagram accounts, LINE and other applications. The products are paid for via bank transfers or credit cards then the product is normally delivered to the customer by post. Fake goods used to be commonly sold in markets across Thailand, including MBK and popular street markets but have moved over to the online domain.
A warrant was issued by the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court to conduct the raids in Saraburi. Officials searched two commercial buildings on December 18. The raids also included representatives of the brands to point out the infringed trademarks on their brand name products.
A total of 18,000 counterfeit products were found in the raids including the discovery of 140,000 eyeglasses without the proper importation documents. Together the search led to 158,000 products.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
