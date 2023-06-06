Thai and South Korean officials tackle illegal ‘little ghosts’ labourers issue

Photo Courtesy of Bangkok Post

A recent meeting between the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Thailand and South Korean authorities aimed to address the issue of illegal Thai labourers, or “little ghosts,” working in South Korea. The discussions focused on finding a systematic resolution to labour problems that could lead to human trafficking.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, at least 170,000 Thai labourers were working in South Korea, primarily in blue-collar roles. However, only 40,000 of these workers were legally employed, with the remaining 75% (160,000) working without official permission. This number is expected to rise in the future, according to Pol. Lt. Gen. Jirabhop Bhuridej, the CIB commissioner.

Illegal labourers are often exploited by their employers, who demand long hours or pressure women into prostitution. To address this issue, the CIB plans to exchange information with South Korean authorities to crack down on illegal agencies, reported Bangkok Post. Additionally, the CIB representatives met with the Prosecutor General of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office of South Korea to discuss future cooperation on legal matters.

The Thai Labourers Network of South Korea revealed that wages reaching 60,000 baht per month in some professions have contributed to the increase in demand for illegal labour. However, these labourers often face difficulties due to their lack of language skills and permitted residency, leaving them vulnerable to unscrupulous bosses and criminal activities.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Jirabhop stated that the bilateral meeting with the Korean authorities provided valuable information on the illegal labourers’ movements, which could be linked to the government and CIB’s new big data system. The CIB aims to implement active resolutions, such as providing labourers with information on the risks of working illegally in South Korea.

Earlier this year, the Thai government called for all Thais working illegally in South Korea to return to Thailand before February 28.

Follow us on :













Any little ghost who did not return to Thailand before this date faced an 800,000 baht fine.

Government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek revealed that the South Korean Immigration Office reported that 100,000 Thai people are currently working illegally in South Korea. Read more HERE.