5 vineyards and wineries in Thailand all wine lovers should know

Thailand may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think about wine. But wine lovers might be pleasantly surprised to know that there are numerous great vineyards and wineries around the country. Although wine history in the country is young, the quality of Thai wines has improved significantly over the years, and they have started gaining the respect they deserve. The wineries in the country have adapted the conventional grape-cultivation process to better suit the local climates and native soil. That’s why they’re able to produce some fine and decadent wines. Aside from delicious wines, each vineyard and winery in Thailand boasts gorgeous grounds with unique charms.

So, raise your glass and let’s dive into the best vineyards and wineries to visit in Thailand.

1. Monsoon Valley Vineyard, Hua Hin

Opening hours: Daily, 09:00 – 18:30

Address: 1 Moo 9 Baankhok Chang Patana, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan 77110

Monsoon Valley operates 3 vineyards across Thailand, but the largest is located in Hua Hin, at the foot of the mountains that separate Thailand from Myanmar. Some of the most prestigious wines produced by Monsoon Valley that you need to try are the Cuvée de Siam (red and white, the Muscat, Chenin Blanc (white), and Brut Blanc de Blanc. The range of activities offered makes Monsoon Valley one of the top favourites among tourists. The main activity is a guided vineyard tour. For 100 Baht per person, you get to explore the stunning vineyard while learning how vines grow in Thailand’s tropical climate and enjoy complimentary welcome drinks.

Besides the tour, you can also enjoy wine tasting, wine safari, mountain biking, and bottle painting. Even if you don’t want to participate in any activities, the restaurant at Monsoon Valley is a perfect spot to relax with wine and sample delicious food created from local produce grown on their farm. If you happen to be in Thailand in March, be sure to join their Harvest Festival with your friends and family. During the festival, you can experience a vineyard tour, grape picking, grape stomping, and making grape scented wax.

2. PB Valley Khao Yai Winery, Khao Yai

Opening hours: Sunday – Thursday from 09:00 – 19:00, Friday – Saturday from 09:00 – 21:00

Address: 102/2 Moo5, Mitraparp Road Payayen Pakchong Nakhon Ratchasima 30320

PB Valley is one of the first vineyards and wineries to open in Thailand. Sprawling over 400 hectares in Khao Yai, it’s also among the largest in the country. From Cabernet Sauvignon to Pinot Noir, an outstanding choice of grape varieties is cultivated at the winery, making it a paradise for wine connoisseurs. In addition to producing some of the finest wines in Thailand, PB Valley also grows numerous agricultural varieties.

The award-winning vineyard tour is not to be missed. It includes wine tasting and a complete introduction to the techniques developed by its German and New Zealand-trained winemakers at its teaching centre. A restaurant is also available within PB Valley Khao Yai Winery. You can enjoy a range of Western and Thai specialities, all made with farm-fresh ingredients. Visit between January and March if you want to experience its annual grape harvest festival.

3. GranMonte Vineyard and Winery, Khao Yai

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 20:00

Address: 52 MOO 9, Payayen Pansuk-Kudkla Street, Pak Chong District, Nakhon Ratchasima 30320

GrandMonte Vineyard and Winery Thailand knows how to make a huge first impression. Set adjacent to Khao Yai National Park, 350 metres above sea level, you’ll be welcomed with a serene atmosphere and lush, beautiful nature as soon as you enter the gate. The family-run vineyard grows Cabernet Sauvignon, Chenin Black, Syrah, and many other lesser-known grape varieties. They incorporate a microclimate monitoring system to grow high-quality grapes.

A number of guided tours with wine tasting at Montino Cellar Door, the estate’s store, are available. Their signature wines are the Heritage Syrah (red) and Spring Chenin Blanc (white). If you want to spend your whole weekend at the picturesque estate or enjoy a unique retreat, there’s a guesthouse in the vineyard. Furthermore, there’s a restaurant called VinCotto where you can indulge in homestyle Thai and Western dishes, as well as exclusive wine pairings.

4. Silverlake Vineyard, Pattaya

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 21:00

Address: Moo 7, Khao Chi Chan-Wat Yan Road Sattahip, Chon Buri 20250

Silverlake Vineyard Thailand is a hidden gem nestled in the countryside a few kilometres southeast of Pattaya City. With Tuscan-style architecture, manicured gardens of colourful flowers, and hectares of vines, it feels a world away from the hustle and bustle of Pattaya. It’s famous for its wine-making technology imported from Italy and is best known for its aromatic and fruity wines. Be sure to try the Shiraz Private Reserve Red, Chenin Blanc, Chardonnay, and Rosé Grande while you’re here.

In addition to wine tastings, Silverlake also offers a range of daily activities. Hop on an eclectic tram and explore the vineyard, enjoy an al fresco dining experience at the restaurant, or buy fresh grapes, jams, juices, and wines to bring home at the shop. If you want to immerse yourself, you can stay at the Movie House B&B within the estate for a few days. All in all, this vineyard really hits all the marks: delicious wines, unforgettably breathtaking grounds, mouth-watering food, and knowledgeable staff.

5. Issara Estates Winery, Khao Yai

Opening hours: Thursday – Sunday, 10:00 – 19:00

Address: 71 1 Mittraphap, Muak Lek District, Saraburi 18180

Issara Estates Winery is another beautiful vineyard and winery in Khao Yai, Thailand. The family-owned winery is set within the Issara Winery boutique hotel and boasts stunning vistas of the surrounding mountains. The wines here are somewhat unique but still very exquisite.

You can enjoy various activities here, including winery tours and wine tastings. There’s also a wine ageing room and a terrace wine lounge open for guests. If you’re looking for a staycation spot, the boutique hotel is a perfect option. Not only does it offer a comfy and luxurious stay, but it also allows you to get an immersive experience. Looking for the perfect place to tie the knot? Issara Estates also serves as a wedding venue. Imagine getting married amidst the romantic vines, tranquil atmosphere, and lush greenery.

Each vineyard and winery in Thailand on this list offers fine wines and fun times. So, whether you’re a fun-loving novice wine buff or an accomplished wine aficionado, we highly recommend visiting at least one of them.

