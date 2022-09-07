Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand to apply alcohol tax to non-alcoholic beer

Published

 on 

Not only is Thailand planning on increasing existing tax on all types of alcohol, but it also plans on applying alcohol tax to non-alcoholic beer, according to Director-General of the Revenue Department Ekniti Nitithanprapas.

Ekniti said that the department will increase tax on all types of alcohol, in the fiscal year 2023, to help combat alcoholism among Thailand’s youth. More and more young Thais are drinking heavily, so the price hike aims to reduce alcohol consumption and improve the overall health of the public, he said.

The sincerity of Ekniti’s concern for the public’s health is questionable at best because he also said that the department will start taxing beer containing 0% alcohol. He said that the younger generation is showing more interest in non-alcoholic beer, so it should be taxed.

Surely, non-alcoholic beer should remain tax-free if the goal is to reduce alcohol consumption among young Thais?

Ekniti also said tax on e-cigarettes would be increased, according to KhaoSod. Seeing as E-cigarettes are illegal in Thailand, it is unclear how the tax will be applied, or is already being applied to ‘vapes.’ Unless Thailand is planning to legalise vaping anytime soon.

Just last week, the government reconfirmed their firm stance on the E-cigarette ban. Pro-marijuana Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that vaping poses a major health risk, especially to young people, who account for more than half of all e-cigarette users.

SOURCE: KhaoSod

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Recent comments:
ThaiEyes
2022-09-07 18:38
Sorry but this is almost the most idiotic thing I have heard, next to the stupid stamps they put on ginger beer
HolyCowCm
2022-09-07 18:46
Alcohol is already too expensive. I call BS to this claim. It's all about money in their pockets nothing more and nothing less. Kids will drink no matter what.
palooka
2022-09-07 18:57
Pepsi and Coke next.  Make a lot more money.

